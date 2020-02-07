United Trust Bank Ltd Secured Loan
|Credit Profile Accepted
|poor
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
Homeowners with a poor credit history can still find secured loans for bad credit by comparing offers from these lenders.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Calculate how much you need
Work out how much you need to borrow and how long you will need to repay the loan. Rates vary widely across providers, so comparing offers improves your chances of finding the best secured loan for those with bad credit.
2
Check your eligibility
It's important to know which loans you can get. Our comparison will show you secured loans that you're more likely to be accepted for if you have a poor credit history or have missed repayments in the past.
3
Compare loan
Online lenders can often be more forgiving to those struggling because of a bad credit rating. That's why you should always compare loans online to make sure you get the best bad-credit secured loan deal available.
Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. You home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.
|Credit Profile Accepted
|poor
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|poor
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|poor
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|poor
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|poor
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|poor
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|poor
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|poor
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|poor
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|poor
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Based on borrowing
|£18,000 over 120 months
|The overall cost of comparison
|9.1% APRC representative
|Borrowing rate
|6.5% per annum for the first 60 months, followed by 60 months at the lender’s standard variable borrowing rate of 4.95% above Bank of England Base Rate. There would be 60 monthly instalments of £227.38 followed by 60 instalments of £221.71
|Broker fee
|£1,530
|Lender fee
|£495
|Total amount payable
|£26,945.40 comprised of a loan amount of £18,000 and interest of £6,920.40
A secured loan for bad credit is the same as a standard secured loan, except that it's designed specifically for those with a poor credit history.
This type of loan is often secured against your property – which is why they're sometimes known as "second charge mortgages" or "homeowner loans" – but they can use any valuable asset as security, such as a car. If you take out a secured loan and can’t repay the bank or lender, they can recoup the money you owe by repossessing and selling whatever you staked as security.
Secured loans for bad credit are designed specifically for people with a poor credit history, which means you may still be accepted even if you have:
Mortgage arrears
County Court Judgements (CCJs)
Other missed repayments
It’s worth remembering that secured loans for people with bad credit usually have high interest rates and fees, so you may wish to investigate alternatives such as bad credit credit cards or remortgaging your home before you sign up for a bad-credit secured loan.
This will depend on your financial history and personal circumstances.
Before you apply for a secured loan for bad credit, it’s important to ask yourself some key questions:
Does it offer you the amount of money you need?
Does it give you enough time to pay back what you owe?
Will you be able to pay back what you owe every month?
Does it have the lowest interest rate that you can find?
Using a broker can be useful, as they can give you an indication of whether your application will be accepted before you apply.
In fact, most lenders no longer offer secured loans directly to borrowers, and only work through brokers.
A good broker will also assess your circumstances before you apply, including any credit problems, and help you find a suitable loan that meets your needs.
Getting a loan can sometimes become necessary, but it isn't something to be taken lightly. This is especially true if you have bad credit. Consider the following pros and cons to help you decide:
Quick access to cash: Many lenders will transfer funds in 24 hours.
May allow you to borrow more: The loans are secured to your property, so banks may be willing to lend you more than otherwise would.
May improve your credit: If you stay on top of repayments, it can help improve your credit record.
Lenders are likely to charge you a higher interest rate because of your poor credit history. Thus your loan will cost you more overall.
Your loan is secure against your property, so if something goes wrong and you're unable to keep up with repayments, you could lose your home.
The amount you can borrow will depend on your property value, income, and financial circumstances, but secured loans can be for anywhere between £1,000 and £2.5 million.
But if you have bad credit, it's likely that you won't be able to borrow as much as you could with a good credit score.
This is why, unless you need the money urgently, it's worth working on improving your credit before getting a secured loan with bad credit.
The good news is secured loans are more likely to be approved, as you are putting up an asset as collateral. It’s important to remember that this also means you are putting your asset at risk. So make sure that you can afford the monthly repayments.”Salman Haqqi, Loans expert
As mentioned, taking out a bad credit secured loan is a serious commitment, especially considering that you're already financially vulnerable due to your poor credit history.
This is why it's important that you:
only borrow as much as you need
know how much time you need to pay it back
can afford the monthly payments in addition to your regular outgoings
It is also worth checking that your credit record is accurate and up to date before you look at secured loans for poor credit, even if you know you have not had issues in the past.
The main risk of getting a secured loan when you have bad credit is that you could be putting your home at risk if you're unable to keep up with repayments..
Writing a budget can also be a helpful exercise to know exactly how much you can afford to pay towards any new loan. This can reduce the chances of missing any payments in the future.
Yes, but some brokers offer a soft search so you can check if you could get the loan before you apply without it appearing on your credit record.
It is normally around two weeks from your application being submitted to the money being transferred to your account.
Not always, the vast majority of secured loans are only available to homeowners, but some will let you secure the loan on other assets e.g. a car.
The lender will arrange for a valuation from a Chartered Surveyor as part of your application, but you will normally have to pay a fee for this.
Exactly what is a loan? What can you use it for and how do you get one? Find answers to all your questions about loans here.Read More
You can get a personal loan with bad credit, but the rates will likely be high. It can be harder to get a loan with bad credit, and it may be worth trying to improve your score before you apply for a loan.Read More
Your credit record has a big impact on the type of loan you can get and how much it will cost. Here is how your credit history affects your loan application and what you can do about it.Read More
Should you borrow against your house? Find out if taking out a secured loan against your home is sensible or something to avoid.Read More
Choosing the right way to borrow money can make it cheaper and easier to manage. Here is when you should use a credit card, loan or overdraft.Read More
When you miss a payment on your loan, you'll be charged a fee. You may be issued with a County Court Judgement or have to declare yourself bankrupt if you continue to miss payments.Read More
Comparing loans could help you save money. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 28 May 2022