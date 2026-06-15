A secured loan for bad credit is the same as a standard secured loan , except that it's designed for people with a poor credit history.

Secured loans are sometimes known as second charge mortgages or homeowner loans, because they are often secured against your property – although, in truth, they can use any valuable asset as security. This could include your car or a motorbike.

If you can't pay back the loan, the lender has the right to take possession of whatever you've put up as security, then sell it to recover what you owe.

The amount you can borrow will depend on your property value, income, and financial circumstances, but secured loans for bad credit can be for anywhere from £5,000 to £1 million or more.

But if you have bad credit, it's likely that you won't be able to borrow as much as you could with a good credit score.

This is why, unless you need the money urgently, it may be worth working on improving your credit before opting to get a secured loan.