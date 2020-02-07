<Loans

Compare £5,000 loans

These lenders offer unsecured personal loans of £5,000. Choose a low APR to save money on interest.

  • Compare £5000 loans from leading providers
  • View terms, rates and repayments
  • Our service is simple, reliable, and free of charge
View deals
£

Checking won't affect your credit score

Powered by

Compare 5000 loans from top providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

118 118 Money
My Community Bank
Zopa
RateSetter
BetterBorrow
Novuna
Lendable
M&S Bank
Everydayloans
Koyo

How it works

1

Check your eligibility

Find out your suitability without affecting your credit score by answering a few quick questions.

2

Compare personalised loans

Use our comparison table to see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month.

3

Apply online

Go to the lender's website to complete your application. Your money may be available in a matter of hours.

See the interest rate you’re eligible for before you apply

With real interest rates you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.

Monevo example

View £5000 loan deals

13 results found, sorted by lowest representative apr. Find out more about how our calculator works and how we order our comparisons.
Sort
Change the amount you are looking to borrow to see what offer you can get
£
years
Novuna Personal Loan (Direct)
Loan amount
£1,000 to £35,000
Representative APR
3.4% APR
Loan term
2 years to 5 years
Novuna Personal Loan (Direct)
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £5,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 3.4% per annum would result in a representative rate of 3.4% APR, monthly repayments of £90.62 and a total amount repayable of £5,437.20.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Flexible rescheduling
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Managed over phone
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age21 years
Online decision
UK Resident
Santander Personal Loan (Online)
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
4.5% APR
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Santander Personal Loan (Online)
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £5,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 4.5% per annum would result in a representative rate of 4.5% APR, monthly repayments of £93.01 and a total amount repayable of £5,580.60.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Flexible rescheduling
Guarantor requiredfalse
Joint loan
Managed online
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum income£7,500
Online decision
UK Resident
RateSetter Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £35,000
Representative APR
4.9% APR
Loan term
1 year to 7 years
RateSetter Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £5,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 4.9% per annum would result in a representative rate of 4.9% APR, monthly repayments of £93.88 and a total amount repayable of £5,632.80.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Flexible rescheduling
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum income£16,000
Online decision
UK Resident
M&S Bank Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
7.9% APR
Loan term
1 year to 7 years
M&S Bank Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £5,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 7.9% per annum would result in a representative rate of 7.9% APR, monthly repayments of £100.49 and a total amount repayable of £6,029.40.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Flexible rescheduling
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed in branch
Managed online
Managed over phone
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum income£10,000
Online decision
UK Resident
Zopa Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
15.4% APR
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Zopa Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £5,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 15.4% per annum would result in a representative rate of 15.4% APR, monthly repayments of £117.40 and a total amount repayable of £7,044.00.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Flexible rescheduling
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Minimum Age20 years
Minimum income£12,000
Online decision
UK Resident
BetterBorrow Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £12,000
Representative APR
23.7% APR
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
BetterBorrow Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £5,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 23.7% per annum would result in a representative rate of 23.7% APR, monthly repayments of £136.56 and a total amount repayable of £8,193.60.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum income£12,000
Online decision
UK Resident
My Community Bank Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,500 to £25,000
Representative APR
23.9% APR
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
My Community Bank Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £5,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 23.9% per annum would result in a representative rate of 23.9% APR, monthly repayments of £137.02 and a total amount repayable of £8,221.20.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedpoor
Flexible rescheduling
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Minimum Age21 years
Online decision
UK Resident
Monevo Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £35,000
Representative APR
25.1% APR
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Monevo Personal Loan
Monevo is a credit broker and not a lender.
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £5,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 25.1% per annum would result in a representative rate of 25.1% APR, monthly repayments of £139.82 and a total amount repayable of £8,389.20.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedpoor
Flexible rescheduling
Geographical restrictions
Guarantor requiredfalse
Joint loan
Managed in branch
Managed online
Managed over phone
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum income£7,000
Online decision
Self employed accepted
Social lending
UK Resident
Lendable Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
26.1% APR
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Lendable Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £5,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 26.1% per annum would result in a representative rate of 26.1% APR, monthly repayments of £142.15 plus an arrangement fee of £150.00, and a total amount repayable of £8,679.00.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedfair
Flexible rescheduling
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum income£9,600
Online decision
UK Resident
Oplo Personal Loan
Loan amount
£2,000 to £15,000
Representative APR
31.3% APR
Loan term
2 years to 6 years
Oplo Personal Loan
You must be a homeowner to apply for this loan.
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £5,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 31.3% per annum would result in a representative rate of 31.3% APR, monthly repayments of £154.30 plus an arrangement fee of £395.00, and a total amount repayable of £9,653.00.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Guarantor requiredfalse
Homeowner only
Managed online
Minimum Age21 years
Online decision
UK Resident

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Powered by Monevo to show you real rates

Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you.

Monevo black
Monevo feefo

Is a £5,000 loan right for you?

Borrowing £5,000 is something many people may need to do at some point in their lives. It could be to consolidate debt, purchase a car, go on a honeymoon, or to make repairs around the house.

As long as you have a clear plan on how you're going to pay it back, a £5,000 loan can be a useful facility to fund large expenses.

But before you borrow £5,000 you also need to know the cheapest way to borrow. You'll have to decide whether to use a credit card, or take out a loan.

At £5,000, you're probably at the higher end of the threshold for using a credit card to borrow. Not to mention, credit cards have much higher interest rates compared to loans and are meant for more short term borrowing. This is why a loan may be a better option to borrow £5,000.

How long should you take to repay your £5,000 loan

A £5,000 loan can last between one and seven years, but some lenders do offer shorter terms of just six months, or longer loans of more than seven years.

With personal loans, the longer the term your loan, the smaller your monthly repayments will be. However, the longer you take to repay your loan the more you'll end up paying in interest over all.

For example, let's say you borrow £5,000 at 8% APR ...

  • If you repay the loan over 3 years: your monthly repayment will be £156.04 and you'll pay £617.44 in interest over all.

  • If you repay the loan over 5 years: your monthly repayment will be £100.72 and you'll pay £1,043.20 in interest over all.

To avoid burdening yourself, it's better to make sure you choose the shortest loan term that results in repayments you can afford on a monthly basis for the duration of the loan.

How to get the right £5,000 loan for you

Since you know how much you want to borrow you can follow these three steps:

  • Work out how long you need to pay the £5000 loan back

  • Compare rates online to find the cheapest loan

  • Make sure you meet the lender's rules before you apply

You can see which will be the cheapest and see how much you will pay each month using our loan calculator.

Check the rules before you apply

Every lender has a list of requirements all their borrowers have to meet before they lend to them, so it pays to check you fit the bill before you apply.

Typical requirements can include:

  • Being a UK resident
  • Earning a minimum income per year e.g. £12,000
  • Having a good credit record e.g. no history of missing credit repayments

Will being rejected for a loan affect my credit rating?

Every time you apply for credit, it leaves a mark on your credit report. If you're rejected for a loan application, it's important to try to find out why before you apply again.

It's also vital that you don't make many applications at once, as that may give the impression that you are struggling financially.

This is where our comparison service can help, as you can compare find the deals that you can afford and that you're more likely to be accepted for.

£5,000 loan FAQs

About our loans comparison

Explore more loans guides

See more guides

A beginner's guide to loans

Exactly what is a loan? What can you use it for and how do you get one? Find answers to all your questions about loans here.

What you need to know about loans
The word loan is spelt over four wooden blocs, with two male figurines placed next to them.

How to borrow money with bad credit

You can get a personal loan with bad credit, but the rates will likely be high. It can be harder to get a loan with bad credit, and it may be worth trying to improve your score before you apply for a loan.

More on borrowing with bad credit

How your credit record affects the loan you get

Your credit record has a big impact on the type of loan you can get and how much it will cost. Here is how your credit history affects your loan application and what you can do about it.

Find out more about loans and your credit record
Keys with house

Should you borrow against your home?

Should you borrow against your house? Find out if taking out a secured loan against your home is sensible or something to avoid.

More on borrowing against your home

Should you get an overdraft, credit card or loan?

Choosing the right way to borrow money can make it cheaper and easier to manage. Here is when you should use a credit card, loan or overdraft.

Read about different ways of borrowing
Weighing scales with a pile of receipts on one side in the air and a piggy bank on the other weighing it down

What happens if you are unable to pay back your loan?

When you miss a payment on your loan, you'll be charged a fee. You may be issued with a County Court Judgement or have to declare yourself bankrupt if you continue to miss payments.

What to expect if you can't payback your loan

Why compare loans with money.co.uk?

Comparing loans could help you save money. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Bad credit loans

Bridge loans

Debt consolidation loans for bad credit

Homeowner loans

Guarantor loans

Long term loans

Low interest loans

Homeowner loans with bad credit

£5,000 loans

Personal loans

Business loans

Personal debt consolidation loans

Last updated: 30 March, 2022