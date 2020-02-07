Novuna Personal Loan (Direct)
These lenders offer unsecured personal loans of £5,000. Choose a low APR to save money on interest.
Checking won't affect your credit score
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Check your eligibility
Find out your suitability without affecting your credit score by answering a few quick questions.
2
Compare personalised loans
Use our comparison table to see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month.
3
Apply online
Go to the lender's website to complete your application. Your money may be available in a matter of hours.
With real interest rates you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.
Borrowing £5,000 is something many people may need to do at some point in their lives. It could be to consolidate debt, purchase a car, go on a honeymoon, or to make repairs around the house.
As long as you have a clear plan on how you're going to pay it back, a £5,000 loan can be a useful facility to fund large expenses.
But before you borrow £5,000 you also need to know the cheapest way to borrow. You'll have to decide whether to use a credit card, or take out a loan.
At £5,000, you're probably at the higher end of the threshold for using a credit card to borrow. Not to mention, credit cards have much higher interest rates compared to loans and are meant for more short term borrowing. This is why a loan may be a better option to borrow £5,000.
A £5,000 loan can last between one and seven years, but some lenders do offer shorter terms of just six months, or longer loans of more than seven years.
With personal loans, the longer the term your loan, the smaller your monthly repayments will be. However, the longer you take to repay your loan the more you'll end up paying in interest over all.
For example, let's say you borrow £5,000 at 8% APR ...
If you repay the loan over 3 years: your monthly repayment will be £156.04 and you'll pay £617.44 in interest over all.
If you repay the loan over 5 years: your monthly repayment will be £100.72 and you'll pay £1,043.20 in interest over all.
To avoid burdening yourself, it's better to make sure you choose the shortest loan term that results in repayments you can afford on a monthly basis for the duration of the loan.
Since you know how much you want to borrow you can follow these three steps:
Work out how long you need to pay the £5000 loan back
Compare rates online to find the cheapest loan
Make sure you meet the lender's rules before you apply
You can see which will be the cheapest and see how much you will pay each month using our loan calculator.
Every lender has a list of requirements all their borrowers have to meet before they lend to them, so it pays to check you fit the bill before you apply.
Typical requirements can include:
Every time you apply for credit, it leaves a mark on your credit report. If you're rejected for a loan application, it's important to try to find out why before you apply again.
It's also vital that you don't make many applications at once, as that may give the impression that you are struggling financially.
This is where our comparison service can help, as you can compare find the deals that you can afford and that you're more likely to be accepted for.
APR stands for annual percentage rate. It is the interest you pay on the total value of your loan. The lower your APR, the lower your monthly payments.
Applying online can take minutes if you have your details ready. Some secured loans take longer as the lender will need to value your property.
All the loans in this comparison offer fixed interest rates so the amount you will pay will stay the same.
This depends on the interest rate and how long you take to pay back the loan. You can use our loan calculator to check what your payments could be.
Yes you might, the lender only has to offer their advertised interest rate to 51% of borrowers, so if you have bad credit they can charge you more.
