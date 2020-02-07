With personal loans, the longer the term your loan, the smaller your monthly repayments will be. However, the longer you take to repay your loan the more you'll end up paying in interest over all.

A £5,000 loan can last between one and seven years, but some lenders do offer shorter terms of just six months, or longer loans of more than seven years.

How long should you take to repay your £5,000 loan

At £5,000, you're probably at the higher end of the threshold for using a credit card to borrow. Not to mention, credit cards have much higher interest rates compared to loans and are meant for more short term borrowing. This is why a loan may be a better option to borrow £5,000.

But before you borrow £5,000 you also need to know the cheapest way to borrow. You'll have to decide whether to use a credit card, or take out a loan.

As long as you have a clear plan on how you're going to pay it back, a £5,000 loan can be a useful facility to fund large expenses.

Borrowing £5,000 is something many people may need to do at some point in their lives. It could be to consolidate debt, purchase a car, go on a honeymoon, or to make repairs around the house.

Is a £5,000 loan right for you?

If you repay the loan over 5 years : your monthly repayment will be £100.72 and you'll pay £1,043.20 in interest over all.

If you repay the loan over 3 years : your monthly repayment will be £156.04 and you'll pay £617.44 in interest over all.

For example, let's say you borrow £5,000 at 8% APR ...

To avoid burdening yourself, it's better to make sure you choose the shortest loan term that results in repayments you can afford on a monthly basis for the duration of the loan.

How to get the right £5,000 loan for you

Since you know how much you want to borrow you can follow these three steps:

Work out how long you need to pay the £5000 loan back

Compare rates online to find the cheapest loan

Make sure you meet the lender's rules before you apply

You can see which will be the cheapest and see how much you will pay each month using our loan calculator.

Check the rules before you apply

Every lender has a list of requirements all their borrowers have to meet before they lend to them, so it pays to check you fit the bill before you apply.