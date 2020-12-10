<Loans

Compare online loans

Compare and apply for loans online and get a quick decision on whether you've been approved for a loan.

How it works

1

Check your eligibility

Answer a few quick questions. This will not impact your credit score.

2

Compare personalised loans

See the exact amount you’ll need to pay each month. No estimates.

3

Apply online

You could get your money within hours. Complete your application on the lender’s website.

See the interest rate you’re eligible for before you apply

With real interest rates you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.

6 results found, sorted by lowest representative apr. How we order our comparisons.
Freedom Finance Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,999
Representative APR
6.8% APR variable (£23,000 to £23,999)
Loan term
2 years to 7 years
Freedom Finance is a credit broker and not a lender. The %APR rate you will be offered is dependent on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The Representative rate is 14.47% APR (variable) so if you borrow £10,000 over 5 years at a rate of 14.47% p.a (variable) you will repay £230.57 per month & £13,833.94 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£12,000
Credit Rating Acceptedfair
Accepty Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
18.4% APR (£1,000 to £25,000)
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Accepty is a credit broker and not a lender.
Representative Example: The Representative rate is 18.4% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £10,000 over 5 years at a rate of 18.4% p.a (fixed) you will repay £248.58 per month & £14,914.80 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Credit Rating Acceptedpoor
Aspire Money Personal Loan
Loan amount
£500 to £25,000
Representative APR
30% APR (£13,001 to £25,000)
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
No upfront fees and can source loans that don't require a guarantor. Please only apply if you are aged 18 to 65.
Aspire Money is a credit broker and not a lender.
Representative Example: The Representative APR is 49.7% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £5,000 over 36 months at a rate of 49.7% p.a (fixed) you will repay £243.57 per month & £8,768.52 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Credit Rating Acceptedpoor
Everydayloans Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £15,000
Representative APR
99.9% APR (£1,000 to £15,000)
Loan term
2 years to 5 years
No effect on your credit rating on initial application. No fees or charges. T&Cs apply.
Representative Example: The Representative APR is 99.9% APR (variable) so if you borrow £3,000 over 2 years at a rate of 71.3% p.a (variable) you will repay £238 per month & £5,706 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum Income£15,000
Credit Rating Acceptedpoor
Last updated: 19 August, 2020

How to get the best online loan for your needs

You can apply for loans online through a lender's website, and you could get a decision on whether your application has been accepted in minutes.

This comparison includes most of the unsecured loans in the UK that you can apply for online, and also includes peer to peer borrowing.

Before you compare online loans, UK wide, work out exactly what you need to get the right borrowing for you.

Here is a beginner's guide to how loans work

What sort of loan do you need?

The help you find the best online loan for you, work out:

  • How much you need to borrow: Only borrow what you need to reduce the total amount you have to pay back

  • How long you want to borrow for: The shorter the term you choose, the less you will pay back in interest overall.

This comparison shows how much each lender could offer, and what term you can borrow the money over.

How to compare online loans

Use this comparison to find an online loan that can offer the amount and term you want, and then look at:

  • The representative APR, which is the interest you are charged for borrowing. Look for a low rate to reduce how much you pay back in total.

  • The monthly payment, which is how much you will pay back each month. This is based on the interest rate, the term of the loan and how much you borrow.

  • Total cost of the loan, which is how much you will have paid back when you get to the end of the loan term. The shorter your term, the less you pay back in total.

Most lenders will show you this information before you make an application, or you can use our loan repayment calculator to work out how much each loan will cost.

Online loans can give you a quick decision, but you may get a better loan if you apply by phone or post. Compare all loans here to make sure you get the cheapest deal.

Here is more on how to get the right loan for you

Online loans FAQs

It depends on the lender. Some can give you a decision in minutes after your application, but it may be longer if they need to run extra checks.

Most online loans let you borrow up to £25,000. However, how much you can borrow depends on your income and your credit record.

It stands for annual percentage rate, and is the interest you pay on the total value of your loan. The lower your APR, the lower your monthly payments.

Most online loans offer terms of between 1 and 5 years, but you may be able to borrow for longer. Here is more information on borrowing terms.

Yes, when you apply the lender will check your credit record. Your credit record could be affected negatively if you apply for multiple loans at once.

About our loans comparison

Our comparison tables include providers we have commercial arrangements with. The number of listings in our tables can vary depending on the terms of those arrangements, as well as other market developments. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For more information you can also see how our website works.

We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more about how our website works.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

