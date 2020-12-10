RateSetter Personal Loan Semi Exclusive
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum Income
|£12,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|good
1
Check your eligibility
Answer a few quick questions. This will not impact your credit score.
2
Compare personalised loans
See the exact amount you’ll need to pay each month. No estimates.
3
Apply online
You could get your money within hours. Complete your application on the lender’s website.
With real interest rates you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.
|UK Resident
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£12,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|fair
|UK Resident
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Credit Rating Accepted
|poor
|UK Resident
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Credit Rating Accepted
|poor
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum Income
|£15,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|poor
Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you.
Last updated: 19 August, 2020
You can apply for loans online through a lender's website, and you could get a decision on whether your application has been accepted in minutes.
This comparison includes most of the unsecured loans in the UK that you can apply for online, and also includes peer to peer borrowing.
Before you compare online loans, UK wide, work out exactly what you need to get the right borrowing for you.
Here is a beginner's guide to how loans work
The help you find the best online loan for you, work out:
How much you need to borrow: Only borrow what you need to reduce the total amount you have to pay back
How long you want to borrow for: The shorter the term you choose, the less you will pay back in interest overall.
This comparison shows how much each lender could offer, and what term you can borrow the money over.
Use this comparison to find an online loan that can offer the amount and term you want, and then look at:
The representative APR, which is the interest you are charged for borrowing. Look for a low rate to reduce how much you pay back in total.
The monthly payment, which is how much you will pay back each month. This is based on the interest rate, the term of the loan and how much you borrow.
Total cost of the loan, which is how much you will have paid back when you get to the end of the loan term. The shorter your term, the less you pay back in total.
Most lenders will show you this information before you make an application, or you can use our loan repayment calculator to work out how much each loan will cost.
Online loans can give you a quick decision, but you may get a better loan if you apply by phone or post. Compare all loans here to make sure you get the cheapest deal.
It depends on the lender. Some can give you a decision in minutes after your application, but it may be longer if they need to run extra checks.
Most online loans let you borrow up to £25,000. However, how much you can borrow depends on your income and your credit record.
It stands for annual percentage rate, and is the interest you pay on the total value of your loan. The lower your APR, the lower your monthly payments.
Most online loans offer terms of between 1 and 5 years, but you may be able to borrow for longer. Here is more information on borrowing terms.
Yes, when you apply the lender will check your credit record. Your credit record could be affected negatively if you apply for multiple loans at once.
