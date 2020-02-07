Last updated: 2 August, 2021

Our calculations are based on the assumption that you pay the same fixed interest rate for the entire repayment period, and that you don't miss any payments, make overpayments, make underpayments or have to pay any additional fees.

You can personalise your results based on the loan amount and term you want on our unsecured loans comparison.

How to use our loan calculator

To use our loan repayment calculator to work how much a loan will cost you, you’ll need to enter some information about the loan you’re considering.

Our loan repayment calculator then tells you what your monthly repayments would be. It can also tell you how much you’ll repay overall. This means you can check if you can afford the loan, and see which loan works out cheapest across the whole term. It’s a quick and easy way to work out loan repayments and find the best loan for you.

It is not an apr calculator, or loan interest calculator. The interest you pay is decided by the lender and based on your credit history and financial circumstances.

Tips for using our loan repayment calculator, UK wide

You can use the monthly repayment calculator to compare real-life examples. Put the interest rates, loan terms and amounts of the loans in our comparison into the loan interest rate calculator. Compare several options to find the cheapest.

We don’t charge you any fees for our services. You can use our guides, loan comparisons and interest repayment calculator free of charge.

Try entering different loan terms into the loan payment calculator to find out how much you’d pay each month, and the overall cost. A shorter loan term usually costs less in total, but a longer term means smaller monthly payments.

What is APR?

APR is the annual percentage rate. It represents the cost of taking out a loan, credit card or mortgage.

When you take out a loan, you agree to repay the amount you’re borrowing, plus interest, in monthly repayments for a specific length of time.

The APR on the loan is the rate of interest you pay, plus any other fees charged, so it covers the full cost of the debt.

Extra costs associated with loans

When you take out a loan, you might be surprised to see that there are some extra costs that you weren't expecting.

What happens if you miss a loan payment?

If you miss a payment, you might be penalised.

If you have an unsecured loan and you miss a payment, it's likely that you'll have to pay a fee for late payment to your loan provider. Using our personal loan repayment calculator before taking a loan out would hopefully help you to avoid this situation.

If you have a secured loan, which is secured against your home or vehicle and you miss a payment, you'll likely have to pay a late payment fee. Most lenders don't consider repossession until you've missed at least three payments. Lender's seek repossession only as a last resort. That’s why you need to think very carefully before taking out a secured loan.

Paying back a loan early

If you find yourself able to repay your loan earlier than you were expecting, you might be charged a fee for doing so. You should look into this before you take out a loan in the first place.

Loan arrangement fee

Some loan providers charge an arrangement fee when you take out a loan. It's an administration charge for setting it up. It should always be listed in your loan offer.