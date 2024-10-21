Business loan vs personal loan: which is better for your startup?

New businesses typically require a cash injection to pay for their set-up and running costs until the money starts rolling in to cover the cost of outgoings. But should you go for a business loan or personal loan?
While you might raise money through savings or investors, taking out a loan is a more common way to get a business off the ground. Here, we explore which type of loan might work best for you.
These unsecured and secured loans could help you grow your business, cover running costs or even fund a new company.
When funding a startup, borrowers usually choose between two types of loans: business loans and personal loans. Each works differently.
To clarify the differences, we’ll examine what each loan is, how it works and the pros and cons of getting a loan to start a business.
A business loan provides funding to companies, not individuals. Borrowers must explain why they need the money, with common reasons being to cover rent, hire and train staff, or purchase equipment or office furniture.
Business loans can be either secured or unsecured. With a secured loan, the lender can seize specific business assets—such as equipment, vehicles, or property—if repayments aren’t made. You may also be able to use personal assets as collateral.
Advantages include:
Term length: Loan repayment terms of from one month to 25 years are widely available
High-value loans: Borrowers can typically apply for amounts from £1,000 to several million pounds
Credit report: Taking out a business loan and making all repayments can improve your business credit report
Flexible loans: A range of loan types are available, including secured and unsecured business loans, property finance loans (such as bridging loans and buy-to-let mortgages), and working capital finance for short-term projects
Disadvantages include:
Application process: Strict eligibility criteria mean you may wait weeks for approval
Business risk: The lender may seize your assets if you miss repayments, making it hard to keep trading
New business barrier: Many lenders require a solid business credit history, which can be a challenge for startups
Personal guarantee: Without a business credit history, the owner may need to sign a personal guarantee, agreeing to cover payments if the business can’t. Not adhering to this legally binding agreement could damage your personal credit score
With a personal or unsecured loan, the individual, rather than the business, takes full responsibility for the repayments. The borrower agrees to repay the loan in monthly instalments, typically over one to seven years.
As the name suggests, these loans are generally for personal use, such as funding a wedding, consolidating debt, or making home improvements. Because they’re unsecured, the lender cannot seize your property if you fail to make repayments, though it can instruct debt collectors or take legal action.
Advantages include:
Unsecured: There’s no link to your assets, so your personal property, such as your home, isn’t at risk if you don’t make repayments
Flexible: You can use a personal loan for nearly anything, though you must be upfront about your reasons when applying
Easy application: Applications can be processed within hours or days, depending on your financial situation, credit score, and reason for borrowing
Fast funding: The loan could be in your account within a day or two of approval
Lower interest rates: Personal loans usually offer lower interest rates than credit cards, and the amount you can borrow is likely to be higher
Disadvantages include:
Personal liability: You alone are responsible for repayments, and failure to repay can lead to debt collectors, legal action, and a damaged credit score
Loan size: Personal loans are typically smaller than business loans
Loan length: Repayment terms are typically shorter than those offered with business loans
Credit score: Using a personal loan won’t improve your business credit report
There’s nothing unlawful about using a personal loan for business purposes, but that doesn’t make it a good idea as you’re personally liable for the loan, rather than your firm. This means you and your credit report take the hit if there’s trouble with repayments.
From the lender’s perspective, if it lends to an individual who invests the loan into their business, it can only go after the borrower if repayments stop. It can’t recover what’s owed to them by seizing property that is owned by the business. This explains why lenders shy away from granting personal loans for business purposes.
If you do get one, ensure you’re upfront about what the loan’s for. Don’t make out it’s for home improvements if you’re really using it to pay for your office equipment. If the lender finds out, it can demand a full and immediate repayment.
Business loans can be cheaper as lenders consider them less risky, due to strict eligibility criteria. Also, borrowers tend to benefit from longer repayment terms and lower interest rates, making monthly repayments easier.
However, as not all startups can get a business loan, the question of which is cheaper is redundant for many prospective borrowers. That doesn’t mean it’s not worth considering both options – it simply means you need to be confident that you can make a good case to the lender about:
Why you need the loan
How much you want to borrow
The repayment term
Your personal or business financial situation
Your credit rating
If a business loan appeals but you’re not sure you’d meet a lender’s eligibility criteria, a government-backed Start Up loan may be worth considering.
An alternative to personal and business loans, this unsecured form of borrowing allows fledgling firms to borrow between £500 and £25,000 over one to five years to grow their business. The Interest rate is 6% for all borrowers, and you’re entitled to a year of free mentoring to help keep your business on track.
Dan Moore has been a financial and consumer rights journalist since the 1990s. He has won numerous awards for consumer and investigative reporting.