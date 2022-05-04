1. How we assess

We base our assessments on measurable factors like a card’s rates and fees compared to others in our tables. For more subjective elements, like a card’s rewards, we use our expert knowledge of the credit card market and how a card’s rewards stack up compared to other offerings.

2. How we decide what to review

Our aim is to review every credit card we feature on the site. To this end, we have begun reviewing cards, starting with what our data tells us are the most popular cards with our customers, based on the number of clicks they get in our tables. We will also consider reviewing new cards based on their likely importance and popularity, based on the track record of the provider.

3. How we structure our reviews

Most of our card reviews follow the same format:

A quick summary of the key features of each card at the top

An explanation of who the card is aimed at, including key positives and negatives.

A summary of the card’s major benefits and disadvantages

An explanation of what we most liked about the card, based on our assessments of the card’s measurable factors and the more subjective elements, compared to others in the market.

A explanation of what we didn’t like so much, especially those elements we think should be better

A detailed overview of the card’s details, fees and requirements

A list of competing, alternative cards that share similar attributes (where possible).

4. How we make our card recommendations

Here’s how we assess each type of card and how we weigh our recommendations. We currently compare each card against others of its type, as featured in our tables.

Balance transfer: we will consider the length of the introductory 0% interest period, as well as any relevant fees, standard and penalty APRs. The best cards will tend to have long introductory periods and low fees, so you can clear any outstanding balances as quickly as possible.

0% purchase: the main consideration is the length of the 0% period, as well as any fees and the revert rate (the rate the card charges after the end of the 0% period). That’s because this is how long you have to pay back a purchase before being charged interest. We will also consider any extras, for example balance transfer deals, or any rewards offered.

0% balances & purchase: these ‘combo cards’ combine the features of the above two kinds of card and will tend to offer equally long 0% introductory periods on both balances and purchases, so the length of that period is our main consideration. But we will also take into account the revert rate and any fees and rewards.

Rewards: this category includes cashback cards, cards that earn frequent flyer points, and cards that earn rewards points, and these will often be tied to a specific brand or supplier. We assess the value and nature of the rewards, as well as any accompanying restrictions. We tend to prefer cards based on the rate you accumulate points, that offer good value rewards, a good sign up bonus and the card’s fees.

Credit builder: these cards are designed to help people improve their credit score, so rates start off high. When assessing these cards, we assess that rate, credit score requirements, whether and when they enable the rate to be reviewed - typically we look for about six months - and whether they offer any additional extras like access to your credit report. We will also consider fees and rewards as part of the package.

Travel: travel cards are used mainly for their zero foreign transaction fees, so we’ll assess them mainly on that. Other factors, like the interest rate, rewards and so on, are also considered.

Student: student cards are designed for those at school or university who don’t have a full time job or regular income. They usually offer smaller credit limits and charge higher interest rates. We’ll assess each card on those rates, features like budget management, and the overall package of extras, like rewards and travel.