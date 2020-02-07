How to manage your home insurance policy

What changes do you need to declare?

You need to let your insurer know about any changes that could affect your cover, for example:

Home improvements, including anything that increases the rebuild value of your home

Expensive purchases that you want to cover under your contents insurance

Change of use, for example if you start a business from your home

If the number of people living in the property changes

If any of your personal details change, for example your name after getting married

If you do not update your policy you could end up being under insured, which means your claim may not cover the full cost of any damage.

Some insurers may even invalidate your policy if your details are not correct.

Updating your cover

Most insurers will let you change your cover at any time, for example if you want to:

Add extra cover options, like home emergency cover

Remove extra cover options

Amend your cover limits, for example increasing your cover if you buy an expensive TV

Any amendments will probably result in a change to your premium. For example, you will need to pay more to include extra cover options, or if you increase the sum insured.

Updating your policy

To amend your home insurance policy you need to contact your insurer. You can do this by:

Logging into your online account, if your insurer offers this facility

Calling them on the number shown on your policy documents

Writing to them

Make sure you have your policy number ready if you call because this will make it easier for them to find your details.

Most insurers can amend your policy immediately if you call or request the change online.

What will it cost?

Most insurers will not charge you for making a change to your policy, but some may charge a fee of around £10.

Any amendments could also mean the cost of your cover increases.

For example: If you build an extension on to your home it will probably increase the rebuild value of your property, which would make your cover more expensive.