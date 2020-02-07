How to get your home winter ready

Buildings insurance

Winter weather can have a devastating effect on your home, including:

Roof tiles falling in a storm

Water damage from leaks or flooding

Frost damage to brickwork

Buildings insurance can cover the cost of damage to the structure of your home during winter.

It may also cover alternative accommodation for you and your family, if your home is unsafe to live in. For example, if your house is flooded during a storm.

You won't be covered for any damage that's caused by poor maintenance or wear and tear, so make sure your property is in good shape before winter starts.

Home emergency

Home emergency cover can give you immediate help if damage occurs that:

Leaves your home unsafe or unsecure

Causes a risk to your health

Could result in permanent damage to your property

So, if the low temperatures cause your pipes to burst, or a window breaks in a storm, you can call a professional to come and sort the problem as soon as possible.

Some home insurance policies include home emergency as standard, but most ask you to pay extra to include it.