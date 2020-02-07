Do you need to insure your boiler?

If your boiler breaks down you could be left without hot water and heating, as well as facing a huge repair bill. Here is how boiler cover can help you get it fixed without it costing the earth.
Boiler cover, also known as boiler care, is an insurance policy that can pay for the cost of repairing and servicing your heating system and boiler.
It means a qualified engineer will come out whenever your boiler breaks down, and you will be covered for the cost of the:
Call out
Parts
Labour
There are three main types of gas and oil fired boilers you can insure: conventional, condensing and combination boilers.
Repairing or replacing a faulty boiler can cost thousands of pounds, so having a good boiler insurance policy in place could save you from a huge bill.
You may not need a boiler policy if:
You rent your home, because this should be covered by your landlord.
You have boiler cover as part of your home insurance policy.
However, you may only get very basic boiler cover under your home insurance policy. If this is the case it is worth looking for a standalone boiler insurance policy.
A boiler insurance policy can cover:
Boiler and controls: This covers the cost of repairs if your boiler breaks down, including the thermostat and programmer. Some will replace your boiler if it cannot be repaired, provided it is under seven years old.
Central heating: This covers the cost of repairs to your gas central heating system including radiators and the hot water cylinder.
Annual boiler service: This gives you an annual visit from a registered Gas Safe engineer who will check your boiler and central heating are in good working order.
The most basic policies only cover your boiler and controls, but many boiler cover companies offer policies that cover all three benefits.
Check the cover levels each insurer offers. Some only cover up to £250 per claim or no more than two call outs a year, but others offer unlimited cover and call outs.
Most policies give you access to an emergency helpline you can call at any time if your boiler breaks down.
A home emergency policy can cover your boiler, but also covers other things like flood damage, blocked drains and pest infestations.
You can usually only use home emergency in a genuine emergency, not for general repairs or any situation where repairs are not urgently required.
This guide explains what cover you get from a home emergency policy.
There are certain things that most boiler insurance policies will not cover, including:
General maintenance, for example descaling central heating pipes or removing sludge
Non gas appliances or dual-purpose boilers like AGAs or Rayburns
Faulty showers or taps
Any faults caused by someone other than your insurer's engineer repairing your boiler
Boilers over a certain age, for example over 15 years old
Check the policy documents carefully before you buy cover because each insurer may set different exclusions.
The cost of your boiler insurance will depend on:
The age and make of your boiler
The size of your home
What excess you choose to pay
If you have an old boiler it will cost more to insure, so it could be worth replacing your boiler with a newer model.
Some policies give you the option of waiving the excess you have to pay in the event of a claim. If you choose not to pay an excess the cost of your cover will increase.
It is the amount you have to pay yourself towards the cost of a claim, and is typically set around £60 for boiler insurance policies.
For example, if it costs £300 to fix your boiler, you may have to pay an excess of £60 and your insurer will cover the remaining £240.
Find out more about home insurance excess here.
Your energy supplier may offer you boiler cover when you sign up to them, but make sure you compare all policies first to make sure you are getting the best deal.
You can compare policies using our boiler insurance comparison.
Protect your home and belongings for less by comparing home insurance policies to cover a range of property types and individual circumstances.