Do you need to insure your boiler?

It means a qualified engineer will come out whenever your boiler breaks down, and you will be covered for the cost of the:

Boiler cover, also known as boiler care, is an insurance policy that can pay for the cost of repairing and servicing your heating system and boiler.

There are three main types of gas and oil fired boilers you can insure: conventional, condensing and combination boilers.

What types of boiler can you cover?

Do you need boiler cover?

Repairing or replacing a faulty boiler can cost thousands of pounds, so having a good boiler insurance policy in place could save you from a huge bill.

You may not need a boiler policy if:

You rent your home, because this should be covered by your landlord.

You have boiler cover as part of your home insurance policy.

However, you may only get very basic boiler cover under your home insurance policy. If this is the case it is worth looking for a standalone boiler insurance policy.

What does it cover?

A boiler insurance policy can cover:

Boiler and controls: This covers the cost of repairs if your boiler breaks down, including the thermostat and programmer. Some will replace your boiler if it cannot be repaired, provided it is under seven years old.

Central heating: This covers the cost of repairs to your gas central heating system including radiators and the hot water cylinder.

Annual boiler service: This gives you an annual visit from a registered Gas Safe engineer who will check your boiler and central heating are in good working order.

The most basic policies only cover your boiler and controls, but many boiler cover companies offer policies that cover all three benefits.

Check the cover levels each insurer offers. Some only cover up to £250 per claim or no more than two call outs a year, but others offer unlimited cover and call outs.