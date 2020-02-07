How to complain about bad service - Letter template

Remember to delete the appropriate information before sending the letter.
[Insert your name]
[Insert your address]
[Insert your postcode]
[Insert your telephone number]
[Insert date]
[Insert name of retailer/company]
[Insert address of retailer/company]
Dear Sir/Madam,
Ref: [Insert the type of service you experienced an issue with]
I am writing with regards to the [Insert the service you experienced an issue with] you [Delete as appropriate:] began work on / carried out on the [Insert the date the retailer/company undertook the service in question] at the price of [Insert the price you paid or agreed], for completion on the [Insert the agreed date of completion].
Much to my disappointment I found that the [Insert the service you experienced an issue with] was not completed as agreed as [include full details of the problems you have experienced with the service, explain why this is different to what you were expecting and list any problems still outstanding. Continue on a separate sheet if necessary].
I am aware that the law states that work of this nature should be carried out [Delete as appropriate:] in reasonable time / for a reasonable charge / with reasonable care and skill. However, I do not believe this to be the case with the service I received.
As such I would ask you to [Explain in detail what you would like to happen now. For example, do you want the work to be completed by a certain date, do you require a refund or a repair of affected property or possessions at no extra cost?].
For your reference I have attached a copy of the original documents relating to the [Insert the service you experienced an issue with].
[Attach a copy of any supporting documents but make sure you keep the original copy of any documents you send.]
I look forward to receiving a response from you within the next 14 days.
Yours faithfully
[Insert your signature]
[Insert your full name]
n.b. This template is intended as a guide only. You will need to amend the details and information included to reflect your individual circumstances before using.