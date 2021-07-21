With the pressure on to get it right, naming your company is no mean feat - it’s up there with setting up a business bank account and sorting your finances. However, some UK entrepreneurs have found inspiration for their brand in the world of TV and film. From sci-fi to sitcoms, blockbuster movies to comic book franchises, we’ve searched Companies House to find the UK business names that just might be familiar. See how many you recognise below: The UK’s Big Screen Businesses It’s surprising how many UK businesses share the same name as fictional companies from TV and film. Interestingly, some genres prove more inspirational than others... Sitcoms

Of the 48 businesses found that share a name with a fictional company, 13 of them were from sitcoms, making it the genre that Brits find most inspiring. Fans of the UK and US series The Office will recognise Wernham Hogg and Dunder Mifflin. While Devon’s Dunder Mifflin stays loyal to the sale of stationery and newspapers, Sidcup’s Wernham Hogg specialises in electrical installation. Also from the popular mockumentary series are Athlead and Juxtaposition Records. Fans will remember Athlead as the sports marketing company founded by Jim in the US version of the show; the UK equivalent can be found in London, offering PR, marketing and media services. Juxtaposition Records, which in the UK show was a record company founded by David Brent, offers sound recording and music publishing in London. Central Perks, a Glasgow-based newsagents, is likely inspired by the ever-popular Friends, and there are plenty of businesses inspired by British sitcoms. Steptoe and Son can be found in Stanmore in Middlesex, offering accounting and auditing activities instead of the rag and bone business we saw on TV. Needing no introduction, Trotters Independent Traders was incorporated in 1991 in Redditch, almost 10 years after Only Fools & Horses started. Unfortunately, the business is listed as a dormant company. Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Perhaps not the most obvious genre for brand name inspiration but sci-fi and fantasy movies and TV shows have inspired 11 UK businesses. Three UK businesses were found to share their name with the fictional wizarding companies from the Harry Potter franchise. While we may know Borgin & Burkes best for dealing with ancient wizarding artefacts, Bristol is home to a management consultancy of the same name. Likewise, the Leaky Cauldron Micro Pub is a restaurant in Kent, while another Leaky Cauldron can be found in Solihull, offering sea and coastal freight water transport. Red Dwarf’s Jupiter Mining Corporation has relocated from outer space and now specialises in IT services in London. Other IT companies include Cyberdyne Systems (Terminator) in Bacup, Lancashire and ENCOM (Tron) in Waterlooville, Hampshire. Of course, with a fan following as large as Star Wars, it was inevitable that someone would name their business in tribute to the franchise. Incom Corporation is best known as a starship manufacturer in a galaxy far far away but closer to home, it’s a veterinary company in Scarborough. Action & Drama

Our research identified 10 UK businesses with links to action movies and drama shows. Forget Gotham; superhero HQ could now be in Slough. Wayne Enterprises can be found there, along with Stark Industries; both are retail companies. Another tribute to Batman can be found in London, with Wayne Enterprises Gotham Ltd specialising in information services. Nakatomi Corporation, recognisable from Die Hard, now offers TV programme production in Hertfordshire, while Umbrella Corporation (Resident Evil) can be found offering wholesale chemical products in Bexhill, East Sussex. In Congleton in Cheshire, you’ll find Sterling Cooper, a company offering accounting and auditing under the same name as the iconic Mad Men advertising agency. Interestingly, the company was incorporated almost two years before the show started. Beddington in Surrey is home to Los Pollos Hermanos, a restaurant that’s almost certainly named after the fast food chain from Breaking Bad. Cartoons