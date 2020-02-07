<Business current accounts

British Bank Awards 2022 Finalist: Best Business Banking Provider.
Cashplus Bank Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
Cashplus Bank Business Bank Account
Account Integrations: Clear Books, CashFlow, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Reckon1, Sage, Xero
Instant online decision, no paper forms and no interview required. You will get your account number and sort code within minutes of completing your application.
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships, sole traders & charities
RegistrationBusiness registered & trading in UK
Maximum balance£50,000
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
No monthly fees, interbank FX rates and 28+ currencies
Revolut Business Free Account
Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
2-4 Days
Revolut Business Free Account
Account Integrations: Clear Books, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Sage, Xero
Business account with multi-currency wallets and smart debit cards. Track expenses, set up teams and permissions and accept online card payments easily. Integrated with your accounting software of choice.
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Get access to Tide Accounting for Free
Tide Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
Tide Business Bank Account
Account Integrations: Clear Books, CashFlow, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Reckon1, Sage, Xero
Tide works with a number of partners who offer a range of flexible business funding solutions, they will run pre-eligibility checks, without affecting your credit score, to show you credit options tailored to your business.
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
RegistrationBusiness registered & trading in UK
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
The smart business account for e-commerce
Floodlight Business Account
Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
Online, Phone
Set-up time
1-2 Days
Floodlight Business Account
Account Integrations: Xero
Zero fees, up to 25 virtual cards with unlimited 1% cashback, cashback on PayPal fees and free transactions across UK & Europe. Auto-categorisation of expenses and cash flow & revenue insights tool. Free access to finance experts for guidance.
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships, sole traders & charities
RegistrationAvailable for UK and EEA customers (with the exception of Germany, Austria and Malta)
Free day-to-day online business banking
Virgin Money M Account for Business
Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
2-4 Days
Virgin Money M Account for Business
Account Integrations: QuickBooks, Sage, Xero
Free online day-to-day business banking (excludes CHAPS and international payments). For business with annual turnover less than £1 million.
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
Max. annual turnover£1,000,000
UK Resident
Moneyfacts Business Current Account 2022 5 Star Rating
Virgin Money Business Current Account
Account fee
25 months free, then £6.50 per month
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
5-7 Days
Virgin Money Business Current Account
Account Integrations: QuickBooks, Sage, Xero
25 months' fee free day-to-day banking for start-ups and switchers. Includes free MasterCard business savings, debit card cashback, plus digital money management tools.
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnover£6,500,000
UK Resident
No monthly fees, hidden costs or transaction fees
Mettle by NatWest - Mobile Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
App, Online
Set-up time
2-4 Days
Mettle by NatWest - Mobile Business Bank Account
Account Integrations: Clear Books, CashFlow, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Reckon1, Sage, Xero
Mettle is 100% free, by NatWest and you can apply in minutes. Built for sole traders and limited companies with up to two owners.
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
Maximum balance£50,000
UK Resident
Manage your account on their bespoke mobile app
The Co-operative Bank Business Directplus Current Account
Account fee
30 months free, then £7.00 per month
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
7-10 Days
The Co-operative Bank Business Directplus Current Account
Join the original ethical bank & get free everyday business banking* for 30 months. Free access to ‘Go Get Paid’ app from BankiFi to help you get paid faster, seamless integration with accounting software providers such as Sage, Xero and Quickbooks.
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
Min. annual turnover£1,000
UK Resident
2022 Best Business Banking Provider (British Bank Awards)
Monzo Business Lite Account
Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
1-2 Days
Monzo Business Lite Account
Account Integrations: Xero
Monzo Business customers can move money with free, instant UK bank transfers, upload photos of receipts to do their accounting, and talk to customer support 24/7. They can use Pots to manage their money, and get paid by sending customers a single link. Apply for a free business account in minutes.
Availability-
UK Resident
Manage your account on their bespoke mobile app
The Co-operative Bank Business Current Account
Account fee
30 months free, then £10.00 per month
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
7-10 Days
The Co-operative Bank Business Current Account
Account Integrations: QuickBooks, Sage, Xero
Join the original ethical bank & get free everyday business banking for 30 months. Free access to ‘Go Get Paid’ app from BankiFi to help you get paid faster, seamless integration with accounting software providers such as Sage, Xero and Quickbooks.
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
Min. annual turnover£1,000
UK Resident