Cashplus Bank Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
Account Integrations: Clear Books, CashFlow, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Reckon1, Sage, Xero
Instant online decision, no paper forms and no interview required. You will get your account number and sort code within minutes of completing your application.
More information
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships, sole traders & charities
|Registration
|Business registered & trading in UK
|Maximum balance
|£50,000
Eligibility
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident