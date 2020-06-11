Can you switch banks with an overdraft?

What is an overdraft?

An overdraft is a short-term credit facility that allows you to spend more than you have in your current account. When you open your account, your bank lets you know how much you can borrow and how much it will cost in interest charges.

This is known as an arranged or authorised overdraft. Spend more than your arranged overdraft limit, and you’ll move into an unauthorised overdraft (which attracts higher fees and changes).

Overdrafts are one of the main benefits a current account offers, which explains why around 15 million of us use this form of borrowing. They’re an essential tool, shoring-up monthly spending until the next payday.

The problem with overdrafts

The problem with overdrafts is that it’s all too easy to keep spending even when your balance has hit £0, and any spending after that point usually attracts interest, which only adds to the amount you owe.

The problems don’t start and end with these financial woes. Having an overdraft for a long period or slipping into an unarranged overdraft can damage your credit score, which makes it harder to get a loan, mortgage or credit card.

Switching your bank account to one where you pay less interest on your overdraft allows you to work on clearing your debt more quickly.

What should you look for in a new account?

If you’re in the red and looking to switch banks, focus on the overdraft interest charges. What you’d earn if you had a positive balance is largely irrelevant; you can investigate this once you’re back in credit.

Likewise, you might want a bank with a high-street presence or some other specific feature, but these are lower priorities than clearing your debt. You can always switch again once your account is healthier.

The best accounts with an overdraft are those that charge the least in interest fees. For example, if your bank charges you 39.9% AER, and you can open an account charging 35% AER, you’ll pay less interest.

Even better, you might be able to open an account that offers an interest-free buffer with interest only charged if you exceed this limit.

To put this in context, consider the following scenarios for someone with a £500 overdraft: