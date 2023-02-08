For a limited time only, you could actually make some free money from a credit card

Before the financial crisis, there was a small group of people who used their credit cards to make themselves hundreds of pounds richer.

To do it, they used a tactic that came to be known as “stoozing”.

The idea is simple - use the 0% interest introductory period on a new credit card to get your hands on some cash, then save that somewhere that pays interest.

The difference between what you’re paid in interest and what you’re charged by the credit card is the profit.

However, in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, UK interest rates were slashed from 5% to just 0.5%.

All of a sudden, even a small balance transfer fee from your card provider wiped out the interest you’d make from saving the money.

That didn’t make stoozing impossible, but it made it a lot more complicated to pull off.

Until now, that is.

Turning higher interest rates into free cash

A normal 0% balance transfer credit card doesn’t deposit money in your bank account, it’s used to move debt from a different credit card.

By contrast, money transfer credit cards do exactly that. Once accepted for the card, you simply nominate a current account of your choice for the money to be transferred into, then get a set period where you can pay it back with no interest charged.

But while there might not be interest charged, there is a fee.

The good news is that, currently, fees are typically 4% of the money you transfer - and that’s less than you can earn from a fixed rate bond.

At the time of writing, the best paying one-year savings bond pays 4.18% interest - that means £41.80 interest for every £1,000 you save - and a small profit on every pound you transfer to savings.

But you might need to act quickly to take advantage.