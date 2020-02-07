Organise your spending with a company credit card. Our best business credit cards help you earn rewards and save money with low-interest rates and fees.
A business or company credit card is one that's held by a corporate entity rather than an individual.
It is generally used for business spending, but it can also be helpful for building your company's credit profile and managing employees' expenses.
Business credit cards are available to businesses of any size.
There are a number of benefits that can make a company credit card desirable. These include:
keeping your business transactions separate from your personal ones
enabling your business to spend while waiting for incoming funds
reducing time spent processing your employees' expenses
receiving extra protection when you spend in the UK and abroad
If you think your business would profit from these features, then it may be worth applying for a company credit card.
You might be able to get a business credit card if:
You run a small business*
You're a sole trader
You're setting up a new business
You make purchases for a company that you work for
* Look out for specialist credit cards designed for small businesses
There are lots of different company credit cards, and each has a different set of requirements. For example, some are only available to businesses with a minimum or maximum annual turnover. Others require you to show two years of accounts.
You might get a different deal depending on the size of your business and its financial strength.
Yes, some business credit cards charge annual fees. Others are free for the first year, and some don't charge annual fees at all. You can see the annual fee of each card on our the table above.
The other main thing to consider is your chosen card's interest rate. The amount of interest that card companies charge can vary considerably, so it’s worth bearing in mind how you plan to use your card when comparing business credit cards. The fees will likely differ if you use it to withdraw cash or while abroad, or if you go over your credit limit or miss a repayment.
You can find out more about credit card charges here.
Finding the best business credit card will depend on you, your business and what you need your business credit card for.
If you're looking for a card to borrow money and spread the repayments over several months, you'll need to find a company credit card with a low APR. Or, find one with a 0% period on purchases. This will keep down the amount of interest you pay.
But, if you'll be repaying your balance in full every month, you won't be charged interest. So you're best off looking for company credit cards with benefits such as a low annual fee or a good rewards scheme. Some come with benefits like insurance or cashback deals.
Don't forget to make sure that you can get as many cards as you need to, for all your employees.
As with any credit card, different business credit cards have different benefits. These could include:
Cashback - you'll get a percentage of what you spend returned to you
Insurance - such as free travel insurance
Discounts - you'll get exclusive offers on certain stores or leisure activities
0% interest deals - no interest on your spending for a set time period
Reward points - such as air miles or points that can be exchanged for other vouchers.
The alternatives to business credit cards will largely depend on how and why you’re considering a company card.
If you’re simply looking for a way to pay for things and already have the money to do so, a business bank account could be an option.
However, if you’re looking to borrow in order to finance a large purchase, you could consider a business loan.
You can view all of our business specific products here.
Credit card providers will usually check your business' finances and credit record, but they may check your own if you are a sole trader.
You can get credit cards that give you a percentage of what you spend back as cashback, air miles and other rewards (such as shopping vouchers).
Yes, you can get several credit cards all linked to one account. That means you could give several employees their own card but pay just one bill.
No, you do not need a business current account to get a credit card, but having one could make paying your bill and handling your finances easier.
Section 75 does not apply to business credit cards, but most providers offer their own protection services, as explained here.
The maximum amount you can owe on your credit card at any point, set by your provider. Here is how they work and how much it costs if you exceed it.
Yes, but it could be expensive. Here are the fees they charge and how to find a card that is cheaper to use abroad.
Some cards come with an interest free period of several months, so you can spread the cost of a purchase without paying interest.
You can use a credit card in person (in shops, restaurants or other businesses), online, by phone, by mail order, in other countries or in ATMs.
