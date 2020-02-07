<Credit Cards

Compare business credit cards from leading providers
Earn bonus points and rewards
Apply in minutes

  • Compare credit cards from leading providers
  • Earn bonus points and rewards
  • Apply in minutes
Capital on Tap Business Card

Unlimited free 1% cashback. Fast application and decision. Credit limits up to £150,000. No account fees. No FX or UK ATM fees.

Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 29.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 29.9% APR (variable).

10,000 bonus points available
Capital on Tap Business Rewards Card
Purchases
29.9% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£99
Representative APR (variable)
29.9% APR
Capital on Tap Business Rewards Card
10,000 bonus points available! Earn 1 point for every £1 of card spend. Redeem 1 point for 1p (1% cashback) or 1 Avios. Free UK ATM withdrawals and 0% commission on FX. T&Cs apply.
Available to limited companies and limited liability partnerships.
Unlimited 1% cashback
Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
Purchases
29.9% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£0
Representative APR (variable)
29.9% APR
Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
Unlimited free 1% cashback. Earn 1 point for every £1 of card spend. Redeem 1 point for 1p (1% cashback). No monthly or annual fees, free UK ATM withdrawals and 0% commission on FX. T&Cs apply.
Available to limited companies and limited liability partnerships.
NatWest existing customers only
NatWest Business Credit Card
Purchases
16.9% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£0 in the first year, £30 thereafter
Representative APR (variable)
24.3% APR
NatWest Business Credit Card
To be eligible you need to maintain a business bank account in the same legal entity name with NatWest. Product fees may apply.
Over 18s only. Eligible UK businesses and for business use only. Subject to status.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 16.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 24.3% APR (variable). £30 annual fee.

What are business credit cards?

A business or company credit card is one that's held by a corporate entity rather than an individual.

It is generally used for business spending, but it can also be helpful for building your company's credit profile and managing employees' expenses.

Business credit cards are available to businesses of any size.

Do you need a business credit card?

There are a number of benefits that can make a company credit card desirable. These include: 

  • keeping your business transactions separate from your personal ones

  • enabling your business to spend while waiting for incoming funds

  • reducing time spent processing your employees' expenses

  • receiving extra protection when you spend in the UK and abroad

If you think your business would profit from these features, then it may be worth applying for a company credit card.

Who can get a company credit card?

You might be able to get a business credit card if:

  • You run a small business*

  • You're a sole trader

  • You're setting up a new business

  • You make purchases for a company that you work for

* Look out for specialist credit cards designed for small businesses

There are lots of different company credit cards, and each has a different set of requirements. For example, some are only available to businesses with a minimum or maximum annual turnover. Others require you to show two years of accounts.

You might get a different deal depending on the size of your business and its financial strength.

Do you have to pay extra fees for a business credit card?

Yes, some business credit cards charge annual fees. Others are free for the first year, and some don't charge annual fees at all. You can see the annual fee of each card on our the table above.

The other main thing to consider is your chosen card's interest rate. The amount of interest that card companies charge can vary considerably, so it’s worth bearing in mind how you plan to use your card when comparing business credit cards. The fees will likely differ if you use it to withdraw cash or while abroad, or if you go over your credit limit or miss a repayment.

You can find out more about credit card charges here. 

How to find the best company credit card for your business?

Finding the best business credit card will depend on you, your business and what you need your business credit card for.

If you're looking for a card to borrow money and spread the repayments over several months, you'll need to find a company credit card with a low APR. Or, find one with a 0% period on purchases. This will keep down the amount of interest you pay.

But, if you'll be repaying your balance in full every month, you won't be charged interest. So you're best off looking for company credit cards with benefits such as a low annual fee or a good rewards scheme. Some come with benefits like insurance or cashback deals.

Don't forget to make sure that you can get as many cards as you need to, for all your employees.

What perks do business credit cards come with?

As with any credit card, different business credit cards have different benefits. These could include:

  • Cashback - you'll get a percentage of what you spend returned to you

  • Insurance - such as free travel insurance

  • Discounts - you'll get exclusive offers on certain stores or leisure activities

  • 0% interest deals - no interest on your spending for a set time period

  • Reward points - such as air miles or points that can be exchanged for other vouchers.

What are the alternatives to a business credit card?

The alternatives to business credit cards will largely depend on how and why you’re considering a company card.

If you’re simply looking for a way to pay for things and already have the money to do so, a business bank account could be an option.

However, if you’re looking to borrow in order to finance a large purchase, you could consider a business loan.

You can view all of our business specific products here.

