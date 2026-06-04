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What are charge cards?How do they work?Charge cards vs credit cardsWho can get one?Costs and feesWhere can you use one?BenefitsHow to get onePros and consAlternatives productsFAQs
AuthorJoe Phelan
EditorLucinda O'Brien
Last updatedJune 4th, 2026

What are business charge cards?

Business charge cards are financial products tailored for businesses, offering a convenient way to manage expenses and make purchases. Unlike credit cards, charge cards require the full payment of the outstanding balance each month, promoting responsible spending and ensuring that businesses have the necessary funds to cover their costs.

Business charge cards can often come with various perks too - such as travel insurance, airport lounge access, concierge services, breakdown cover, rewards and cashback.

However, it's important to note that many business charge cards charge an annual or monthly fee.

How do they work?

Business charge cards can be used to make purchases in the same way as a credit card. But unlike credit cards, they tend not to have a pre-set spending limit. This doesn’t mean you can make unlimited purchases on your card, but you can usually spend more as your company builds a good payment history. 

Business charge cards don’t allow you to carry over a balance from month to month and you must instead repay the balance in full. Failure to clear your monthly balance will result in late payment fees and interest might also be applied to the amount you owe. 

What's the difference between charge cards and credit cards?

The key distinction between charge cards and business credit cards lies in their payment requirements. With a credit card, users have the option to carry a balance and make minimum monthly payments, whereas with a charge card you need to pay off the balance in full every month. Charge cards typically have higher spending limits compared to credit cards, making them a potentially good option for businesses with large expenses or purchases to make.

If you're planning a significant purchase for your business, a business charge card could be a smart option. Responsible use can help build a strong credit score, positioning your business for better financial opportunities in the future.

Joe Phelan profile
Joe Phelan
Small business expert

Who can get a business charge card?

Business charge cards are available to a range of business types, including sole traders, partnerships, and limited companies. Whether you're a small startup or a large established enterprise, there are charge card options designed to suit your specific needs. Providers typically evaluate your business’s financial health, creditworthiness, and ability to meet payment requirements before approving your application.

How to get a business charge card

To get a business charge card, follow these simple steps:

Compare options

Research and compare various business charge cards to find the one that best suits your business’s needs, budget, and preferences.

Apply

Visit the website of your chosen card provider and complete the application process. Be ready to provide details about your business, such as its legal structure, financial standing, and estimated monthly expenses.

Get approved

Once you submit your application, the provider will evaluate your eligibility based on factors like creditworthiness and financial stability. After approval, you will receive your business charge card.

Costs and fees of business charge cards

The costs and fees associated with business charge cards can vary depending on the card provider and the specific card you select. Some business charge cards charge an annual fee, while others may offer fee-free options.

It's also essential to consider additional costs, such as foreign transaction fees, interest charges for late payments, and any other applicable fees that may apply.

To ensure you choose the right option for your business, carefully review the terms and conditions of each card to fully understand the associated costs.

Where can you use business charge cards?

Charge cards are not as widely accepted as credit cards, so you’ll need to check or make sure you have an alternative payment method with you. You may be able to use your charge card:

  • In certain shops, restaurants or other businesses

  • Online

  • In cash machines

  • Over the phone

  • In other countries (fees may apply)

  • For mail order services

Benefits of business charge cards

Different providers may offer different perks and benefits, but typically charge cards offer the following benefits:

Enhanced expense management

Business charge cards offer robust expense management tools, including detailed statements, categorisation of expenses, and spending controls. These features enable businesses to track and manage their expenditures more effectively.

Rewards and incentives

Many business charge cards come with rewards programmes tailored to the needs of businesses. You can earn cashback, travel rewards, or points that can be redeemed for various benefits. These rewards can provide significant savings and additional value to your business.

High credit limits

With open ended spending limits compared to set credit limits found with credit cards, business charge cards offer greater purchasing power. This flexibility can be particularly useful for businesses with large or frequent expenses.

Streamlined employee spending

Business charge cards allow you to issue additional cards to employees, enabling them to make authorised purchases on behalf of the company. This simplifies expense tracking and eliminates the need for reimbursement processes.

Pros and cons

Encourages responsible spending habits
Enhanced expense management tools
Rewards programmes and incentives
Increased purchasing power
Streamlined employee spending
Requires full payment of the balance each month
Some charge cards have annual fees
Late payment fees and interest can apply if you don’t clear your balance
Not suitable for businesses with irregular cash flow
Missed payments can impact a business's credit score

Alternative to business charge cards

While business charge cards offer many advantages, they may not be the ideal fit for every business. Consider these alternative products:

  • Business credit cards: If you prefer the flexibility to carry a balance, business credit cards provide the option to make minimum monthly payments.

  • Prepaid business cards: Prepaid cards allow businesses to control spending by preloading a specific amount onto the card. This option is useful for budgeting purposes and limiting expenses.

  • Expense management software: Instead of relying solely on cards, businesses can opt for expense management software that integrates with company bank accounts, providing real-time visibility and control over spending.

FAQs

Business charge cards are available to businesses of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises. Whether you're a sole trader, small business owner, or part of a larger corporation, there are charge card options designed to suit your business's needs and financial situation – though some perks and benefits are reserved for limited companies rather than sole traders.

It's generally recommended to keep business and personal expenses separate to ensure clear financial records. While some business charge card providers may allow limited personal use under specific conditions, using the card primarily for business-related expenses is essential for maintaining proper accounting and tax compliance. Always check the terms and conditions of your card provider to understand any restrictions.

Yes, many business charge card providers offer the option to issue multiple cards for authorised employees, helping you manage business expenses more efficiently. This feature allows you to track individual spending, set spending limits, and maintain better control over company finances. Be sure to check the provider’s terms to understand how multiple cards can be managed within your account.

If you don't pay the full balance on time, you may incur late payment fees and interest charges. Additionally, your business’s credit rating could be negatively affected, which could impact your ability to secure future financing or credit. It's important to ensure timely payments to avoid these penalties and maintain good financial standing for your business.

To maximise the benefits, you should:

  • Take advantage of rewards programmes

  • Track and categorise expenses

  • Ensure timely payment of the balance each month

Remember, before making any financial decisions, carefully review the terms and conditions of each business charge card and consider seeking professional advice to ensure it aligns with your business's specific requirements and financial goals.

About the author

Joe Phelan profileJoe Phelan
Joe helps small business owners navigate the often confusing world of business finance. His role is to cut through the jargon and create clear, actionable content that empowers entrepreneurs to understand their options and make the right financial decisions at the right time.

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