Business charge cards are financial products tailored for businesses, offering a convenient way to manage expenses and make purchases. Unlike credit cards, charge cards require the full payment of the outstanding balance each month, promoting responsible spending and ensuring that businesses have the necessary funds to cover their costs.

Business charge cards can often come with various perks too - such as travel insurance, airport lounge access, concierge services, breakdown cover, rewards and cashback.

However, it's important to note that many business charge cards charge an annual or monthly fee.