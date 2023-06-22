<Business

What are business charge cards?

Business charge cards are financial products designed specifically for businesses and provide a convenient way to make purchases and manage expenses. Unlike credit cards, charge cards require the full payment of the outstanding balance each month. This feature encourages responsible spending and ensures that businesses have the funds available to cover their expenses.

What's the difference between charge cards and credit cards?

The key distinction between charge cards and credit cards lies in their payment requirements. With a credit card, users have the option to carry a balance and make minimum monthly payments, whereas charge cards mandate full payment of the balance every month. Additionally, charge cards typically have higher spending limits compared to credit cards, making them suitable for businesses with substantial expenses.

Unlike credit cards, charge cards require the full payment of the outstanding balance each month."

Who can get a business charge card?

Business charge cards are available to various types of businesses, including sole traders, partnerships, and limited companies. Whether you're a small startup or an established enterprise, there are charge card options tailored to meet your specific needs. Typically, providers will assess your business's financial situation, creditworthiness, and ability to meet the payment requirements before approving your application.

Costs and fees of business charge cards

The costs and fees associated with business charge cards can vary depending on the provider and the specific card you choose. While some charge cards may have an annual fee, others offer fee-free options.

Additionally, it's important to consider foreign transaction fees, interest charges on late payments, and any other applicable fees.

Carefully review the terms and conditions of each card to understand the associated costs before making your decision.

Where can you use business charge cards?

Charge cards are not as widely accepted as credit cards, so you’ll need to check or make sure you have an alternative payment method with you. You may be able to use your charge card:

  • In certain shops, restaurants or other businesses

  • Online

  • In cash machines

  • Over the phone

  • In other countries (fees may apply)

  • Using mail order services

Benefits of business charge cards

Different providers may have different perks and benefits, but typically charge cards offer the following benefits

Enhanced expense management

Business charge cards offer robust expense management tools, including detailed statements, categorisation of expenses, and spending controls. These features enable businesses to track and manage their expenditures more effectively.

Rewards and incentives

Many business charge cards come with rewards programs tailored to the needs of businesses. You can earn cashback, travel rewards, or points that can be redeemed for various benefits. These rewards can provide significant savings and additional value to your business.

High credit limits

With higher spending limits compared to credit cards, business charge cards offer greater purchasing power. This flexibility can be particularly useful for businesses with large or frequent expenses.

Streamlined employee spending

Business charge cards allow you to issue additional cards to employees, enabling them to make authorised purchases on behalf of the company. This simplifies expense tracking and eliminates the need for reimbursement processes.

How to get a business charge card

To get a business charge card, follow these general steps:

Compare

Research different business charge card options to find the one that best aligns with your business's needs and preferences.

Apply

Visit the website of your chosen provider and complete the application process. Be prepared to provide information about your business, such as its legal structure, financial details, and estimated monthly spending.

Approval

After submitting your application, the provider will assess your eligibility based on various factors, such as creditworthiness and financial stability. Once approved, you'll receive your business charge card.

Pros and cons

Encourages responsible spending habits
Enhanced expense management tools
Rewards programs and incentives
Increased purchasing power
Streamlined employee spending
Requires full payment of the balance each month
Some charge cards have annual fees
Potential for late payment fees and interest charges
Not suitable for businesses with irregular cash flow

Alternative to business charge cards

While business charge cards offer many advantages, they may not be the ideal fit for every business. Consider these alternative products:

  • Business credit cards: If you prefer the flexibility to carry a balance, business credit cards provide the option to make minimum monthly payments.]

  • Prepaid business cards: Prepaid cards allow businesses to control spending by preloading a specific amount onto the card. This option is useful for budgeting purposes and limiting expenses.

  • Corporate expense management software: Instead of relying solely on cards, businesses can opt for expense management software that integrates with company bank accounts, providing real-time visibility and control over spending.

FAQs

Are business charge cards only for large businesses?

Business charge cards are available to businesses of all sizes, including small businesses and startups.

Can I use a business charge card for personal expenses?

It's generally advised to keep business and personal expenses separate. However, some providers may allow limited personal use under certain conditions.

Can I have multiple business charge cards for different employees?

Yes, many providers allow you to issue multiple cards to authorised employees, facilitating better expense management and control.

What happens if I don't pay the full balance on time?

Failing to pay the full balance on time may result in late payment fees and interest charges, impacting your business's creditworthiness.

How can I maximise the benefits of my business charge card?

To maximise the benefits, take advantage of rewards programs, track and categorise expenses, and ensure timely payment of the balance each month.

Remember, before making any financial decisions, carefully review the terms and conditions of each business charge card and consider seeking professional advice to ensure it aligns with your business's specific requirements and financial goals.

About the author

Author imageSalman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi spent over a decade as a journalist reporting in several countries around the world. Now as a personal finance expert, he helps people make informed financial decisions.

Find more guides here

