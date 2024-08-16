Taking out a business credit card generally involves a credit check. People and companies with high credit scores tend to get the top business credit cards, but there are still some deals available for those with bad credit.
You generally have to pass a card company’s credit check to get a business credit card. But a low credit score doesn’t always result in rejection. Find out more with our short guide on how to get a business credit card with bad credit.
Yes. There are business credit cards available to individuals and businesses with bad credit. Just don’t expect to qualify for the business credit cards offering the best rates and benefits.
If you have a business bank account with a bank or building society that also offers business credit cards, you may even be able to avoid undergoing a hard credit check altogether.
This is because your account provider can use the information it has on how you manage your business bank account, together with a soft credit check, to determine your suitability.
In most cases, however, card providers do conduct a hard credit check on both you and your business when you apply for a business credit card.
If you know you have a less-than-perfect credit history, it’s sensible to check your credit file before applying for a business credit card. You should also ensure you only apply for cards designed for people with lower credit scores.
That way, you avoid rejected applications causing further damage to your credit rating.
A soft credit check is a less intrusive assessment of creditworthiness than a hard credit check, which is visible on your credit file.
It’s the type of credit check conducted by eligibility checkers. A soft credit check tells you which financial products you’re likely to get. It typically remains visible on your file for 12 months but only to you. Lenders don’t see soft credit checks, so they don’t affect your credit score or likelihood of getting a particular credit card or loan.
Companies, like people, have credit scores based on their financial history, including how much they borrow and how they manage their accounts.
If you’re unsure of your business’s rating, you can check your business credit report in the same way as your personal credit file.
To do this, you need to:
Contact the three leading credit reporting agencies - Experian, TransUnion and Equifax – and ask for a copy of your business credit report.
Check your reports carefully to ensure that all the information is up to date, and contact the banks or companies concerned if you spot any errors.
The different agencies measure your score between 0 and 100. A ‘good’ business credit score is therefore above 70, while an ‘excellent’ business credit score is 80 or more.
Business credit cards are a great way to borrow money in the short term. But in most cases, you should clear your business credit card debts in full each month to avoid paying high interest charges.
If you need to borrow money over a longer term, you are often better off with a business loan – unless you can get a business credit card offering 0% on purchases.
Remember that loans for individuals and businesses with bad credit often have higher interest rates. If you or your company have a poor credit score, the amount you can borrow via a business loan may also be smaller.
Depending on how much you need to borrow, another option to consider is a business overdraft. These are available with most business bank accounts.
Again, your credit limit is usually dependent on your borrowing history. Business overdraft interest rates are often higher than those on personal overdrafts.
To improve your business credit score, ensure you:
Make loan and credit card payments on time – setting up a Direct Debit to clear at least the minimum amount each month can help with this
Keep debts down – borrowing more pushes up your credit utilisation ratio, which can negatively impact your credit score
Avoid applying for loans and cards you won’t get – rejected applications leave a hard credit check mark on your credit file
Check your business credit file – mistakes and outdated information can damage your credit rating
Consolidate debts – having a single loan or credit card can make it easier to manage your business finances