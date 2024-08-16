You generally have to pass a card company’s credit check to get a business credit card. But a low credit score doesn’t always result in rejection. Find out more with our short guide on how to get a business credit card with bad credit.

Can you get a business credit card with bad credit?

Yes. There are business credit cards available to individuals and businesses with bad credit. Just don’t expect to qualify for the business credit cards offering the best rates and benefits.

If you have a business bank account with a bank or building society that also offers business credit cards, you may even be able to avoid undergoing a hard credit check altogether.

This is because your account provider can use the information it has on how you manage your business bank account, together with a soft credit check, to determine your suitability.

In most cases, however, card providers do conduct a hard credit check on both you and your business when you apply for a business credit card.

If you know you have a less-than-perfect credit history, it’s sensible to check your credit file before applying for a business credit card. You should also ensure you only apply for cards designed for people with lower credit scores.

That way, you avoid rejected applications causing further damage to your credit rating.

