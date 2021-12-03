Credit cards

<Guides

Amazon Platinum Mastercard credit card review

The Amazon Platinum credit card gives you reward points as you spend. But how much are they worth and what are the pitfalls? Here’s everything you need to know

Last updated: 2nd December 2021

Amazon Platinum Mastercard

Representative example: the standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% APR (variable) so if you borrow £1,200 the representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).

Balance transfers

21.9 % + 5% fee

Representative APR

21.9% (variable)

Purchases

0% interest for 3 months

Rewards

1.5 pts per £2 on Amazon

Amazon Platinum Mastercard review: who is it best for?

If you’re a frequent Amazon shopper, or an Amazon Prime member, then a credit card that rewards you every time you shop there could be a good option for you. The Amazon Platinum card does just that, giving you points for your online shopping that can be translated into Amazon vouchers (as well as less generous points for shopping at other retailers).

But rewards aren’t everything, so before you apply it’s important to understand how interest rates compare and how the card stacks up against its competitors. If you pay off your card in full each month, you will gain the points without such charges.

A 5% balance transfer fee on top of the APR, and the requirement for a good credit score means this isn't the best option for people looking to refinance existing debt, and who want to transfer balances.

And if you are looking to clock up rewards outside of Amazon, the 0.5 points per £2 spent, isn't brilliant.

Amazon Platinum Mastercard benefits & disadvantages

  • Rewards - 3 points for Prime users or 1.5 points for non-Prime users, for every £2 spent on Amazon
  • £20 gift card if you sign up
  • No annual fee
  • 0% interest on all purchases for three months
  • £500 initial credit limit instantly upon approval for qualifying customers
  • You don’t get points for balance transfers or for any cash related transactions
  • Higher than average interest rate
  • Rewards points can only be spent at Amazon
  • 0.5 points for non Amazon spend isn't great
  • 2.75% non-sterling transaction fee is expensive - other cards offer better
  • 5% balance transfer fee means it's not a card for people looking to cut interest payments on current debts

Amazon Platinum Mastercard: what we liked

The key benefit is Reward Points. These are added to your Amazon Rewards Account – and you should be able to see them online by the end of each day.

Each time you hit 1,000 points a £10 voucher will be added to your linked account automatically - you don’t need to do anything to claim the voucher. It should appear within two working days of your next statement.

1. £20 Amazon gift card

The first perk Amazon offers is a £20 gift card, which you’ll get when you sign up (if eligible for the card). The voucher is loaded to your linked Amazon.co.uk account either when you’re first approved or when you activate your new credit card – depending on whether or not you qualify for ‘instant spend’.

2. Points when you spend online

The second major perk is that you get points when you spend online. These can be translated into Amazon vouchers. For every 1,000 points you earn, you’ll get a £10 gift card. The card also offers:

  • 0% interest on all purchases for three months (as long as you meet minimum payments and stay within your credit limit)

  • No annual fee

  • Instant spend – a £500 initial credit limit instantly upon approval for qualifying customers

  • The ability to add up to three extra cardholders

Amazon Platinum Mastercard: what could be improved

Although there are a number of Amazon Platinum Mastercard positives, there are also areas where it falls short compared to other credit cards. Most importantly, you’ll need to ensure your credit report is squeaky clean before you apply as you need a high credit score to qualify.

1. High APR

Amazon offers a three-month interest fee-free period on purchases, but this is subject to you meeting certain conditions. If you fail to make at least the minimum payment on time or if you go over your credit limit, Amazon will take away the 0% rate and you’ll face much higher charges. In that case, you’ll have to pay Amazon’s standard rate, which is typically about 21.9%. However, rates vary according to customer, so your personal rate could be higher or lower. Once the three months is up, you’ll also have to pay the APR for any purchases that aren’t paid off in full each month. 

2. Benefits are loaded towards on Amazon-use

You don’t get points for balance transfers or for any cash related transactions. Cash-like spending includes things such as gambling, lottery tickets, foreign currency exchange and money transfers. And 0.5 points per £2 spent in non Amazon stores, isn't great.

3. High balance transfer and foreign transaction fees

It's not a card for balance transfers with transfers being subject to a 5% fee, then the transferred balance being subject to the 21.9% APR. And should you want to use the card abroad, there's a 2.75% non-sterling transaction fee, compared to zero % available elsewhere. Realistically, this is a card designed to benefit Amazon customers shopping on the Amazon platform, rather than elsewhere.

How much you need to spend to get a £10 voucher

You don’t get points for balance transfers or for any cash related transactions. Cash-like spending includes things such as gambling, lottery tickets, foreign currency exchange and money transfers. 

Reward Points are added to your Amazon Rewards Account – and you should be able to see them online by the end of each day.

You don’t need to do anything to claim the vouchers. Each time you hit 1,000 points a £10 voucher will be added to your linked account automatically. It should appear within two working days of your next statement.

Updated 3 December 2021
Type of spending Points per spendCost per £10 voucher earned
Amazon Prime (members only) 3 points for £2 £668
Amazon (non-Prime) 1.5 points for £2£1,334
Non Amazon spend0.5 points for £2£4000

Risks and benefits and spending with a credit card

How does it compare to other types of cards?

Finding the best card for your situation depends on what you need it for.

  • If you’re looking to spread the cost of a big purchase, you should go for a 0% card with the longest offer period you can find. 

  • If you want to consolidate debts, then a balance transfer card is the right one for you. If you’ve got a big amount of debt, you probably want the longest 0% offer with a low fee for transferring. 

  • However, you can also get fee-free options, which will be cheaper overall if you can pay them off before the deal expires. 

  • If you can’t get a 0% rate card, you’ll want the lowest rate you can find, so shop around. Typical APRs are around 24% but some cards offer as little as 5.4%.

  • If you pay off your credit card each month in full, then reward cards are a great way to build points or cash. The best deals are typically Amex cards, but take a look at the table below.

  • However, not everywhere takes Amex, so you might want to consider other providers. You should also think about your shopping habits and how you want to spend the money. For instance, some cards offer flight programme points, while cards run by retailers will give you extra points if you spend with them. 

  • If you’re struggling with your credit score, you could consider a credit builder card. If you spend a small amount each month and pay it off in full, you can build your score.

How does it compare to other rewards cards?

Credit card FAQs

