Key takeaways

Long-term business loans help fund bigger business costs, like expansion or new equipment, that you want to repay over several years

Lenders may look at your turnover and credit history before they approve a business loan application

Longer loan terms can reduce the repayments each month, but you may pay more interest overall as a result - so compare the total cost before you apply

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What is a long-term business loan?

A long-term business loan is at type of finance that a business repays over several years. This could be anywhere from five years to 25 years or more, depending on the type of loan.

Businesses often use this type of borrowing for costly purchases or investments that may take time to deliver a return - examples include buying sizeable machinery and equipment, expanding premises or funding growth.

Key features to know:

Longer repayment periods: Spreading the cost of paying back the loan over several years can reduce the size of each individual repayment

Larger borrowing amounts: Long-term loans can help cover those bigger funding needs that would be harder to repay over a shorter period of time

More interest over time: Lower repayments don’t mean a cheaper loan – by spreading the cost over a longer period you may pay interest for longer, increasing the overall amount you owe across the term of the loan

Secured or unsecured: Some lenders may ask you to provide an asset as security, particularly for larger loans, while some may not

How do long-term business loans work?

Long-term business loans spread the cost of borrowing over several years, helping make big investments in your business easier to manage. Here’s how they usually work:

1. Agree the loan amount and term

A lender offers you a set amount of money to repay over an agreed period of time, usually spanning several years.

2. Lender sets the cost of borrowing

The loan agreement explains the interest rate and whether the rate the lender offers is fixed or can change during the term. The agreement also sets out any fees attached to the loan.

3. Receive the funds

Once approved by the lender and after you accept the terms of the loan agreement, the lender releases the money. This could be as a lump sum paid into your business bank account or, in the case of a commercial property purchase, into the account of the someone else.

4. Make your repayments

Repay the amount borrowed, plus interest and fees, through regular instalments until you clear the balance. This is usually done on a monthly basis with long-term loans.

What can I use a long-term business loan for?

Long-term business loans tend to work best when used to cover larger costs or investments, perhaps where you expect to benefit over several years rather than in the immediate short-term.

Common uses include:

Buying or expanding business premises

Purchasing machinery, equipment or other substantial assets

A type of vehicle finance or to add vehicles to an existing fleet

Investing in long-term growth or sizeable expansion plans

If you’re looking into how to get a loan to buy a business , long-term finance may be one option to consider

Refinancing existing business debt

Advantages and disadvantages of getting a long-term business loan

Long-term business loans may be able to help bring those bigger ambitions to life, but committing to repayments for several years has its drawbacks too. The main advantages and disadvantages include:

Pros

Longer terms can mean lower monthly repayments

You may be able to borrow larger amounts

Fund major investments and growth plans

Fixed repayments help make budgeting easier

Cons

You usually pay more interest overall

You’re in debt for longer

Some loans may require an asset as security or a personal guarantee

Early repayment charges usually apply

Am I eligible for a long-term business loan?

Whether you’re eligible for a business loan comes down to specific criteria set by individual lenders. That said, you usually need to meet some basic requirements, regardless of the lender.

These may include:

Being aged 18 or over

Being a UK resident

Running a UK-based business

Having a UK business bank account

Having permission to apply for finance on behalf of the business

Meeting any minimum trading history requirements set by the lender

Types of long-term business loans available

There are a few different types of long-term business loans. Let’s breakdown five of the most common out there.

Secured business loans : You provide an asset as security against the loan. An asset can mean anything from property and machinery to unpaid invoices – it just must have a value. This may then allow you to borrow more or access a lower interest rate as the lender could take the asset if you’re unable to repay

Unsecured business loans : Borrow without securing the loan against a business asset. Lenders may base their decision on your finances and credit history (both business and personal depending on the circumstances), and they may also ask for a personal guarantee

Commercial mortgages : These help you buy or refinance property for your business, with repayments typically spread over many years. They’re not too dissimilar to a home mortgage, but the property or premises must be for a business

Asset finance : You can use this to spread the cost of vehicles, machinery or equipment rather than paying the full amount upfront

Government-backed finance: Schemes such as the Growth Guarantee Scheme help eligible businesses in the UK access longer-term funding through accredited lenders. Start Up Loans also offer government-backed funding of up to £25,000 for eligible newer businesses, with repayment terms of up to five years, but this is more of a short-term lending option

The right type of long-term loan for your business depends on what you need the money for and whether you can afford the repayments.

What to look for when comparing your options

Long-term business loans vary significantly in both cost and flexibility, so it’s certainly worth looking beyond just any headline interest rate when comparing options. Here are a few other important considerations:

Interest rate

This is what most lenders lead with as the headline, so compare the different rates on offer and check whether they’re fixed or variable.

A fixed rate keeps your repayments more predictable and won’t change for the duration of the loan

A variable rate could rise or fall during the loan term depending on all sorts of factors including global events and the Bank of England base rate

Total cost of borrowing

Make sure you know how much you will need to repay in total, and be sure your sums include interest and fees. A longer term can reduce your monthly repayments, but the trade-off is an increase in the amount of interest you pay overall.

Our loan repayment calculator can help you compare different loan amounts and rates.

Repayment term

Think about how long you want to borrow for. A longer term can make repayments more manageable (and look more appealing as a monthly amount), but it also keeps your business in debt for longer and increases the interest due overall.

Security and personal guarantees

Check whether the lender requires an asset as security or needs you to provide a personal guarantee. You should also make sure you understand what happens if your business cannot repay the loan. This can vary quite a bit, especially between a sole trader and limited company structure.

Fees and charges

Check to see if there are any arrangement fees, administration charges or any other costs that could increase the overall price of borrowing. These can add up!

Early repayment options

Your circumstances could change over a long loan term, so check whether you can repay early or make overpayments, and whether the lender charges for doing so.

Compare long-term business loans with money.co.uk

A long-term loan could help your business expand in all sorts of ways, but it's important to first discover your options. The money.co.uk business loan journey helps businesses learn more about what's available.

We help match businesses with relevant finance options from a range of lenders, so you can explore products that align with your circumstances, rather than pursuing products that don't.

You can check if you're likely eligible for free with a soft search - and it won't appear on your credit file or affect your credit score. If you decide to complete a full application, the lender may carry out a credit check.

Find the right loan for your business Whether you’re investing in equipment, expanding your business, or funding growth, compare loan options to find the right fit. Compare business loans

What do I need to apply for a long-term business loan?

Lenders usually ask for information about you, your business and its finances before they decide whether to offer you a long-term loan. To help the lender with their assessment, you may need to provide:

Proof of identity

Your business name and company information

Details of how much you want to borrow

What you plan to use the money for

Recent bank statements (business and personal)

Business accounts and tax returns

Your turnover and trading history

Cash flow forecasts and financial projections

Details of any existing loans or other debts linked to you or your business

A business plan, particularly if you want the loan to fund expansion or a major new investment

Details about any assets you plan to use as security

Permission for the lender to carry out business or personal credit checks

Having these documents ready can make the application easier and give the lender a clearer picture of whether your business can manage the repayments over the full term.

How to apply for a long-term business loan in 5 steps

1. Decide what you want to fund

Work out how much you need and what the investment should achieve for your business.

2. Check which loans you qualify for

Review lenders’ eligibility criteria and consider whether you prefer a secured or unsecured loan. This helps narrow down your options before you apply.

3. Compare the full cost

Compare interest rates, fees and repayment terms to work out the total amount repayable. Check that the monthly repayments fit comfortably within your budget, and ask the lender if anything’s unclear.

4. Prepare your application

Gather all of the financial information and documents the lender asks for, then complete the application. Be sure to give accurate and up-to-date figures to avoid any unnecessary delays.

5. Review the agreement and accept

Read the final offer carefully and ensure you’re comfortable with the repayment schedule, fees and any security/personal guarantee requirements. If the terms suit your business, you can accept and sign the agreement. After everything’s confirmed, the lender should release the funds.

Alternatives to long-term business loans

A long-term loan is not the only way to fund business costs or support a growth plan. You could also consider:

Business line of credit : Access an agreed credit limit and draw from it when needed, repaying as you go

Business credit cards : If you need help spreading smaller costs, particularly if you can repay the balance quickly, a business credit card could be a helpful alternative

Equity finance : Raise money from investors in return for a share of your business – there are no loan repayments you need to make, but you dilute ownership of your business so it’s not right for everyone

Business grants : Some businesses may qualify for grants that do not need to be repaid at all, although this can be very competitive with detailed application processes. You can save time by making sure your business is eligible in the first place

Short-term business loan FAQs What’s the difference between a long-term and short-term business loan? The main difference is the repayment period. Short-term business loans usually run for months, up to a couple of years, while long-term loans can last several years. Long-term finance is usually best for bigger investments, while short-term borrowing is often better for temporary costs or immediate cash flow needs. Find out more about how term loans work if you're considering this type of business finance. Is it harder to qualify for a long-term business loan than a short-term loan? It can be harder in some cases, yes. Because lenders need to commit their money for longer they often apply stricter checks around your finances and ability to repay. Specific requirements vary by lender though so it’s worth looking around at what’s required. Will I need to provide a personal guarantee? It’s possible for some lenders to ask you to sign a personal guarantee , especially on unsecured or higher-value loans. This means you become personally responsible for the debt if your business cannot repay it. Will applying for a long-term business loan affect my credit score? It might do. If you’re simply checking your eligibility, it may only involve a soft search, but a full application usually triggers a hard credit check, which can affect your credit score. Check what type of search the lender uses before you apply. Can I get a long-term business loan with bad credit? It’s possible to get a business loan with bad credit , but your options may be more limited. Lenders often charge higher rates, offer smaller amounts or ask for security if your credit history is weak. Other lenders may also consider your trading history and cash flow alongside your credit record. Understanding how lenders assess your application can help you identify areas where you could improve your business credit score over time. How much can I borrow with a long-term business loan? Long-term business loans can range from a few thousand pounds to several million. The amount available usually reflects your business’s financial position, credit history and ability to repay. A secured loan may offer higher borrowing limits because you provide an asset as security. How much will a long-term business loan cost? The cost depends on the amount you want to borrow and the interest rate you’re offered alongside any fees and the repayment term you agree to. A longer term can lower your monthly repayments, but often means you may pay more interest overall. Can I repay my long-term business loan early? You can usually, but it depends on the lender and what your agreement says about loan repayments . Some lenders allow early repayment without charge, while others may apply an early repayment fee. Check the terms before you borrow so you know whether paying off the loan early will actually save you money. Where can I get a long-term business loan? You can get a long-term business loan from high street banks, specialist business lenders, online providers and some government-backed schemes too. You can also use money.co.uk to explore several options before you apply.