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You don’t need to pledge physical assets like property or equipment as collateral to get a loan. Instead, lenders will assess your business's financial health, though most UK providers will require a personal guarantee from company directors.
UK lenders tend to look at your credit profile, trading history (usually 6-12 months minimum), and monthly turnover. You can use our free eligibility checker to quickly see which unsecured deals you qualify for with no impact on your credit score.
Because there are no lengthy asset valuations, unsecured loans are a fast way to access capital. Many online lenders offer instant decisions, with funds typically landing in your business account within 24 hours to a few working days once approved.
An unsecured business loan allows your company to borrow capital without having to put up physical assets such as property, equipment, or stock as collateral. Instead, lenders evaluate your business’s financial health, cash flow, and credit history.
Key features to know:
Personal guarantees: Because there is no physical asset backing the loan, many UK lenders will require company directors to sign a personal guarantee, making you personally liable if the business defaults.
Higher interest rates: To offset the increased risk to the lender, interest rates are typically higher than those found on secured business loans.
Lower limits and shorter terms: Unsecured loans usually come with shorter repayment periods than secured finance, typically around 1 to 5 years. Borrowing amounts tend to be more modest too, though stronger businesses can still access substantial sums through specialist lenders.
Unsecured business loans offer a relatively straightforward way to access capital based on your business’s financial strength. The process generally follows three main stages:
The fundamental difference comes down to security (also known as collateral). A secured loan requires this asset as a safety net for the lender, while an unsecured loan is approved based purely on your business’s financial strength.
Here is how they compare across the key areas:
Security (collateral): Secured loans require you to put up a physical business asset (like property, land, machinery etc) as security. Unsecured loans don't require any physical assets, though UK lenders will usually ask for a personal guarantee instead.
Borrowing limits: Because they are backed by high-value assets, secured loans allow you to borrow much larger sums, often into the millions. Unsecured loans generally have lower limits.
Interest rates: Unsecured loans usually carry higher interest rates because they represent a bigger risk to the lender. Secured loans are seen as less risky for the bank, so they generally offer lower rates.
Funding speed: Unsecured loans can be approved and funded in a matter of days, or even hours, because there are no assets to value. Secured loans can take weeks due to legal checks and property appraisals.
Risk of default: If your business cannot repay a secured loan, the lender can seize and sell the asset you pledged to get their money back. With an unsecured loan, your personal finances are only at risk if you signed a personal guarantee.
Don’t just focus on the monthly payment. Check the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) or the total repayment amount to understand exactly how much the loan will cost you overall.
Some UK lenders charge an setup or arrangement fee, which tends to be between 1% and 5% of the total loan amount. Check whether this fee is added to the loan or deducted from the funds you receive.
You may want to settle the loan early to save on interest. Check if the lender charges a penalty fee for early repayment, as this can wipe out any potential savings.
Most unsecured loans require a personal guarantee. See if the lender requires an unlimited guarantee, or if they are willing to cap your personal liability at a fixed percentage of the loan.
Ensure the length of the loan aligns with your business goals. Shorter terms tend to mean higher monthly payments but less interest paid overall, while longer terms should have lower monthly outgoings, but may cost more over time.
Use our loan repayment calculator to see how different interest rates and terms could affect your business's monthly outgoings.
While every UK lender sets its own specific rules, most will assess your eligibility based on the overall financial health and stability of your company. To qualify for most unsecured business loans in the UK, you will typically need to meet the following key criteria:
Because unsecured business loans aren't tied to a specific physical asset, they offer a high degree of flexibility. UK lenders typically allow you to use the funds for almost any legitimate commercial purpose that will support your company's day-to-day operations or growth.
The most common uses for an unsecured business loan include:
Boosting working capital: Managing day-to-day operational costs, such as bridging seasonal cash flow gaps, paying suppliers, or covering utility bills.
Purchasing stock: Buying inventory in bulk to negotiate better supplier discounts, or to prepare for a peak trading period.
Funding growth and expansion: Investing in marketing campaigns, upgrading your digital infrastructure, or launching new products to scale operations.
Hiring and training staff: Covering the upfront costs of recruiting new talent or upskilling your existing team to handle increased/new demand.
Refinancing existing debt: Consolidating multiple short-term business debts into a single, structured monthly repayment to simplify your finances and potentially reduce your overall borrowing costs.
Minor business upgrades: Funding small premises renovations, upgrading software systems, or replacing essential office equipment.
Typically used for: Large-scale or long-term funding
If your business owns valuable physical assets, such as commercial property or heavy machinery, and you need to borrow a larger sum over a longer period, a secured loan is an alternative option. Because the debt is backed by security, lenders may offer higher borrowing limits and lower interest rates than they would for an unsecured loan.
Typically used for: Managing cash flow tied up in outstanding client invoices
For businesses that regularly wait 30, 60, or 90 days for commercial clients to settle invoices, invoice finance is a way to release cash early. Instead of a traditional lump sum loan, this allows you to draw down a percentage of the value of your unpaid invoices.
Typically used for: Funding equipment, machinery, or vehicles
If the primary purpose of your funding is to acquire physical equipment to run your company, asset finance is a dedicated alternative. The asset you’re purchasing typically acts as the security for the finance, allowing you to spread the cost over its useful working life rather than paying upfront.
Typically used for: Managing small, ongoing business expenses
If you don’t require a lump sum of capital but need a flexible way to manage short-term cash flow, ad-hoc costs, or staff expenses, a business credit card may be an alternative. It provides a revolving line of credit that can be used as needed, with no interest charged if the balance is cleared in full each month.
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