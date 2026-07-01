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Unsecured business loans

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At a glanceWhat is an unsecured loan?How do they work?What to look forHow to apply for onePros and consFAQs
AuthorJoe Phelan
Last updatedJuly 1st, 2026

Unsecured business loans at a glance

What does unsecured mean?

You don’t need to pledge physical assets like property or equipment as collateral to get a loan. Instead, lenders will assess your business's financial health, though most UK providers will require a personal guarantee from company directors.

Am I eligible?

UK lenders tend to look at your credit profile, trading history (usually 6-12 months minimum), and monthly turnover. You can use our free eligibility checker to quickly see which unsecured deals you qualify for with no impact on your credit score.

How quick is it?

Because there are no lengthy asset valuations, unsecured loans are a fast way to access capital. Many online lenders offer instant decisions, with funds typically landing in your business account within 24 hours to a few working days once approved.

What is an unsecured business loan?

An unsecured business loan allows your company to borrow capital without having to put up physical assets such as property, equipment, or stock as collateral. Instead, lenders evaluate your business’s financial health, cash flow, and credit history.

Key features to know:

  • Personal guarantees: Because there is no physical asset backing the loan, many UK lenders will require company directors to sign a personal guarantee, making you personally liable if the business defaults.

  • Higher interest rates: To offset the increased risk to the lender, interest rates are typically higher than those found on secured business loans.

  • Lower limits and shorter terms: Unsecured loans usually come with shorter repayment periods than secured finance, typically around 1 to 5 years. Borrowing amounts tend to be more modest too, though stronger businesses can still access substantial sums through specialist lenders.

How do unsecured business loans work?

Unsecured business loans offer a relatively straightforward way to access capital based on your business’s financial strength. The process generally follows three main stages:

Financial checks

Because there is no physical collateral, the lender reviews your business’s turnover, trading history, and credit score. This financial profile determines how much you can borrow, your interest rate, and if you need to sign a personal guarantee.

Funding

Once approved, the total loan amount will be transferred directly into your UK business bank account as a single lump sum. Once it arrives, this capital is immediately available for your business to use.

Repayments

You pay back the loan plus interest over an agreed term, usually between 1 and 5 years. These payments are typically fixed and automatically deducted from your business account via a monthly Direct Debit.

What are the key differences between unsecured and secured loans?

The fundamental difference comes down to security (also known as collateral). A secured loan requires this asset as a safety net for the lender, while an unsecured loan is approved based purely on your business’s financial strength.

Here is how they compare across the key areas:

  • Security (collateral): Secured loans require you to put up a physical business asset (like property, land, machinery etc) as security. Unsecured loans don't require any physical assets, though UK lenders will usually ask for a personal guarantee instead.

  • Borrowing limits: Because they are backed by high-value assets, secured loans allow you to borrow much larger sums, often into the millions. Unsecured loans generally have lower limits.

  • Interest rates: Unsecured loans usually carry higher interest rates because they represent a bigger risk to the lender. Secured loans are seen as less risky for the bank, so they generally offer lower rates.

  • Funding speed: Unsecured loans can be approved and funded in a matter of days, or even hours, because there are no assets to value. Secured loans can take weeks due to legal checks and property appraisals.

  • Risk of default: If your business cannot repay a secured loan, the lender can seize and sell the asset you pledged to get their money back. With an unsecured loan, your personal finances are only at risk if you signed a personal guarantee.

What to look for when comparing unsecured business loans

Does my business qualify for an unsecured business loan?

While every UK lender sets its own specific rules, most will assess your eligibility based on the overall financial health and stability of your company. To qualify for most unsecured business loans in the UK, you will typically need to meet the following key criteria:

UK registration

Lenders will generally expect your business to be registered and trading in the UK. Limited companies and LLPs are registered with Companies House, while sole traders and partnerships are assessed largely on trading history and the owner's personal credit rather than a company registration.

Trading history

Many lenders look for around 6 months of active trading, though some fintech lenders accept as little as 3 to 4 months. Traditional high street banks tend to be stricter, often favouring businesses with a longer track record of a year or more.

Minimum turnover

You'll need to demonstrate a steady revenue stream, and requirements vary widely by lender. Some will consider businesses with annual turnover as low as £10,000, while many look for £50,000 to £100,000 or more, depending on how much you want to borrow.

Credit health

A strong business credit history helps. But if your business is relatively new or you're a sole trader, lenders will look closely at your personal credit score too, since there's less business track record to rely on.

UK residency

Lenders generally require at least one of the business owners or directors to be a UK resident and aged 18 or over.

How to apply for an unsecured business loan in 5 steps

What can I use an unsecured business loan for?

Because unsecured business loans aren't tied to a specific physical asset, they offer a high degree of flexibility. UK lenders typically allow you to use the funds for almost any legitimate commercial purpose that will support your company's day-to-day operations or growth.

The most common uses for an unsecured business loan include:

  • Boosting working capital: Managing day-to-day operational costs, such as bridging seasonal cash flow gaps, paying suppliers, or covering utility bills.

  • Purchasing stock: Buying inventory in bulk to negotiate better supplier discounts, or to prepare for a peak trading period.

  • Funding growth and expansion: Investing in marketing campaigns, upgrading your digital infrastructure, or launching new products to scale operations.

  • Hiring and training staff: Covering the upfront costs of recruiting new talent or upskilling your existing team to handle increased/new demand.

  • Refinancing existing debt: Consolidating multiple short-term business debts into a single, structured monthly repayment to simplify your finances and potentially reduce your overall borrowing costs.

  • Minor business upgrades: Funding small premises renovations, upgrading software systems, or replacing essential office equipment.

Pros and cons of an unsecured business loan

Pros

Because there are no physical assets to value, the approval and funding process can take as little as a few hours.
You don't have to risk high-value company assets, such as property, machinery, or stock, to secure the money.
Lenders will rarely restrict how you use the capital, making it ideal for a wide range of operational costs, hiring, or growth initiatives.
It allows service-based, digital, or newer UK businesses that don't own valuable physical property to successfully access commercial finance.

Cons

While your business assets are safe, most UK lenders will require a personal guarantee, putting your personal assets at risk if the business defaults.
To cover the lack of physical security, lenders tend to charge higher interest rates than they do for secured loans.
You generally can't borrow as much as you could with a secured loan. Many lenders cap unsecured lending at around £250,000, though larger facilities are available to stronger businesses through specialist lenders.

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About the author

Joe Phelan profileJoe Phelan
Joe joined the money.co.uk team in 2024, where he helps small business owners navigate the often confusing world of business finance. His role is to cut through the jargon and create clear, actionable content that empowers entrepreneurs to make confident financial decisions.

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