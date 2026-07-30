Commercial mortgage lenders want to see that your business can afford the mortgage and that the purchase adds up.

Here are 5 tips to strengthen your application before you apply:

1. Save a bigger deposit if you can

Many lenders ask for a deposit of at least 25% of the property’s value. A larger deposit can make your application stronger because it lowers the lender’s risk.

A £300,000 property may need a deposit of at least £75,000 (25%) if the lender offers a 75% mortgage. But if you can put down £90,000 instead (30%), you only need to borrow 70% of the property’s value.

2. Get your accounts and bank statements ready

Lenders need to understand how your business makes and spends its money.

Before you apply, tidy up your accounts and gather:

Your business plan

Business bank statements

Tax details and submissions

Financial forecasts

Many lenders ask for at least two years of accounts, but some may consider newer businesses if your figures look strong.

3. Show that you can afford the repayments

Your lender will check whether your income can comfortably cover the mortgage payments. If your business already has loans or other regular costs it can affect how much you can borrow.

You can improve your position by reducing unnecessary personal and business debt, and showing steady income before you apply.

4. Be clear about the property and how you’ll use it

Lenders want to know what you plan to buy and why. Explain whether you’ll use the property for your own business, rent it out or use it for both.

If you plan to rent it out, lenders will look closely at the expected rental income. Some lenders may want the rent to cover 125%-145% of the mortgage payments.

5. Understand personal guarantees before you agree

A lender may ask for a personal guarantee, especially if your business has limited trading history or the loan is a higher risk. This means you agree to repay the debt personally if your business cannot pay.

A personal guarantee may help your application, but it also puts your own finances at risk. Always understand what you’re signing and consider getting independent legal advice before you agree. If you use a specialist broker, they can help you navigate this too.