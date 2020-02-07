What is asset finance?

Asset finance is a way to finance buying a specific asset for your business, for example new machinery, office equipment or a vehicle.

Asset finance also covers borrowing against your existing business assets. This is called asset refinancing.

Borrowing is secured against the asset you are buying until the finance agreement is paid off. There are several types of asset finance, including:

Hire purchase agreements , where the lender buys the item on your behalf. You then pay a set amount each month and own the equipment at the end of the term.

Leasing agreements , where you pay monthly to use equipment but do not automatically own the item at the end of the term.

Refinancing agreements, where a business sells an asset or piece of equipment to an asset finance company to raise funds. They then lease it back over a fixed term.

Why use it?

Asset financing can allow your business to buy equipment or machinery that you otherwise might not be able to afford.

It can also free up funds you would spend on buying assets to invest elsewhere in your business.

What assets can you buy?

Asset finance is sometimes called equipment financing or machinery finance, because these are common items businesses buy.

Other items you can buy using asset finance include:

Vehicles

Office equipment

Medical equipment

Software

Asset finance pros and cons