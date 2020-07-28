How to get a business loan

A business loan is a loan you can take out to help your business grow, buy new equipment or cover periods of uneven income. There are lots of different lenders you can get a business loan from, and once you’ve been granted a loan, you will then pay it back in instalments, with interest.
When you apply for a business loan, you’ll have to tell the lender what it’s for.
In the same way as when you apply for a personal loan, you’ll need to show the lender that you can afford to repay the loan.
You can choose how long you take it out for. You’ll usually pay it back over a period of one month to 20 years, depending on whether you go for a short, medium or long-term loan.
The interest rate may be fixed for the duration of the loan, so the repayments would stay the same throughout, or variable, which means the rate could go up or down.
The two main types of loans are unsecured and secured.
Unsecured loans are when your business borrows money without using its assets as security.
Secured loans are when your business borrows money and uses an asset as security. If the repayments aren’t made, the lender can sell the asset to get their money back.
The smaller the amount you borrow, the quicker you’re likely to be able to pay it back. So you might borrow a small amount for a year or you might go for a larger amount and pay it back over a longer time period.
Not all business loans are the same and you need to get one that’s right for your situation. Whether you’re a small business or a start-up company, you’ll be able to find a loan that’s designed for you.
The government offered a package of help for businesses during the coronavirus lockdowns to help them stay afloat and continue to employ their staff.
They included the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS).
Both of these closed to new applicants on 31 March 2021, but here is what was available at the time.
The CBILS was for small or medium-sized businesses. It offered loans and other types of finance of up to £5 million.
Depending on your business, you will have had either three or six years to clear the loan, so If you took out one of these loans, you may still be paying it back.
To encourage lenders to offer these loans, the government guaranteed 80% of the finance to the lender and paid all the interest and fees for the first year.
Businesses were only able to apply if they were UK based with a turnover of up to £45 million and had been adversely affected by the pandemic.
The other type of loan available, of between £2,000 and 25% of turnover, was the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS).
The government guaranteed 100% of the loan, and there were no fees or interest for the first year. After that, interest is charged at 2.5%.
Businesses were able to apply if they were based in the UK, established before 1 March 2020, and negatively affected by coronavirus. However, those claiming under another coronavirus support scheme weren’t able to apply.
The loan was for six years but you can repay it early without having to pay a fee.
While you can no longer apply for these schemes, there may still be help available for you if your business has suffered because of the pandemic through the Recovery Loan Scheme and Pay As You Grow.
Business loans are unsecured or secured loans specifically designed for businesses. However, it can be tricky to take out a business loan to start your company because most lenders want you to show two years of accounts when you apply.
If you don’t take out a business loan, it may be possible to use a personal loan to start a business.
When you apply, the lender will ask you what you want the loan for, so it's worth checking before you apply for a personal loan if starting a business is a valid reason. Otherwise, you run the risk of being rejected.
There are also start-up business loans that are designed for new businesses.
|Personal loans
|Business loans
|Unsecured
|Unsecured or secured
|Taken out in your name
|Taken out in the name of the company
|Borrowing amount based on your income and credit record
|Based on company finances as well as your own
|Up to £50,000
|Up to £15 million
|Best APR around 4.9%*
|Best APR around 6%*
* Top results on money.co.uk in June 2023
If you take out a personal loan for a business, it’ll be in your name. This means you’ll be personally responsible for paying it off if the business doesn’t make enough money to cover the repayments.
If you can’t cover them, you could damage your credit rating. This could affect your ability to get credit in the future.
Peer-to-peer (P2P) loans are relatively new when it comes to business lending but they’re an option many people use when they need some extra cash.
They work by a group of private investors lending their money to a small business. Their money is pooled to add up to the full amount you want to borrow.
The lender earns interest on the loan and the small business pays it back, in the same way as if the loan was from a bank.
This can be a good idea for businesses as they may have a better chance at securing funding than going to a bank but interest rates can be higher than for business loans.
Although it can be a worthwhile way for lenders to invest their money, there are some risks involved. P2P lending isn’t covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). This means if the P2P lending platform goes bust, lenders may find it difficult to get their money back. Lenders can also lose their money if borrowers default on their loans. However, most P2P platforms have robust measures in place to protect lenders.
You can usually borrow £500 to £15 million when you get a business loan. But this will depend on your business’s situation and credit rating. It’ll also depend on what type of business loan you’re getting and how long you want the term to be.
Make sure you can afford the repayments and think about what you’d do if your financial circumstances changed.
How long you should repay a loan for will depend on your business and its finances.
Longer-term loans usually have smaller monthly repayments and lower interest rates. But you’ll be paying them back for longer so you’ll pay more interest overall. It could also restrict your monthly cash flow.
It’s usually harder to get approval for a longer-term loan as there’s more risk your financial situation could change.
Lenders will need to know how much you want to borrow and what you want the money for.
Before you make your application, gather the documents you’ll need. These might include:
Business bank statements
Financial statements
Business tax returns
Personal tax returns
Any other legal documents
Company director proof of address and IDs
