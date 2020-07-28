How to get a business loan

What is a business loan?

A business loan is a loan you can take out to help your business grow, buy new equipment or cover periods of uneven income. There are lots of different lenders you can get a business loan from, and once you’ve been granted a loan, you will then pay it back in instalments, with interest.

How do business loans work?

When you apply for a business loan, you’ll have to tell the lender what it’s for.

In the same way as when you apply for a personal loan, you’ll need to show the lender that you can afford to repay the loan.

You can choose how long you take it out for. You’ll usually pay it back over a period of one month to 20 years, depending on whether you go for a short, medium or long-term loan.

The interest rate may be fixed for the duration of the loan, so the repayments would stay the same throughout, or variable, which means the rate could go up or down.

There are different types of loans

The two main types of loans are unsecured and secured.

Unsecured loans are when your business borrows money without using its assets as security.

Secured loans are when your business borrows money and uses an asset as security. If the repayments aren’t made, the lender can sell the asset to get their money back.

The smaller the amount you borrow, the quicker you’re likely to be able to pay it back. So you might borrow a small amount for a year or you might go for a larger amount and pay it back over a longer time period.

Not all business loans are the same and you need to get one that’s right for your situation. Whether you’re a small business or a start-up company, you’ll be able to find a loan that’s designed for you.

Can you get any help from the government’s coronavirus loan scheme?

The government offered a package of help for businesses during the coronavirus lockdowns to help them stay afloat and continue to employ their staff.

They included the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS).

Both of these closed to new applicants on 31 March 2021, but here is what was available at the time.

The CBILS was for small or medium-sized businesses. It offered loans and other types of finance of up to £5 million.

Depending on your business, you will have had either three or six years to clear the loan, so If you took out one of these loans, you may still be paying it back.

To encourage lenders to offer these loans, the government guaranteed 80% of the finance to the lender and paid all the interest and fees for the first year.

Businesses were only able to apply if they were UK based with a turnover of up to £45 million and had been adversely affected by the pandemic.

The other type of loan available, of between £2,000 and 25% of turnover, was the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS).

The government guaranteed 100% of the loan, and there were no fees or interest for the first year. After that, interest is charged at 2.5%.

Businesses were able to apply if they were based in the UK, established before 1 March 2020, and negatively affected by coronavirus. However, those claiming under another coronavirus support scheme weren’t able to apply.

The loan was for six years but you can repay it early without having to pay a fee.

While you can no longer apply for these schemes, there may still be help available for you if your business has suffered because of the pandemic through the Recovery Loan Scheme and Pay As You Grow.

Can you use a personal loan to start a business?

Business loans are unsecured or secured loans specifically designed for businesses. However, it can be tricky to take out a business loan to start your company because most lenders want you to show two years of accounts when you apply.

If you don’t take out a business loan, it may be possible to use a personal loan to start a business.

When you apply, the lender will ask you what you want the loan for, so it's worth checking before you apply for a personal loan if starting a business is a valid reason. Otherwise, you run the risk of being rejected.

There are also start-up business loans that are designed for new businesses.