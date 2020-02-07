What is the best way to spend abroad?

How can you spend abroad?

Cash: Take foreign currency but make sure to budget correctly or you will be left with no money by the end of your trip. Make sure you find the best deal before you leave.

Credit card or debit card: Take your credit or debit card abroad, but watch out for foreign usage charges and your cards getting blocked by your provider.

Prepaid card: These cards can be loaded with cash and spent in shops or withdrawn from ATMs. They only let you spend the money you have put on the card.

Traveller's cheques: They can be converted into foreign currency in specific locations abroad. To do this, you will need to use your signature and provide I.D.

Take cash abroad

This is the easiest way to start spending when you get to your destination.

Pros

Can be used anywhere

Easy to manage

No foreign usage fees

Cons

Expensive to exchange abroad

It can be lost or stolen

High value notes can be refused

Use a credit card or debit card

Most providers will charge you for every transaction you make overseas, but you can find credit or debit cards which will cut the cost of your spending abroad.

Debit card

Pros

Chip and pin protection

Easy to cancel if stolen

Can be free to use abroad

Cons

Can be charged for using abroad

Can accidentally get overdrawn

Can get blocked by your provider

Credit card

Pros

Deal with the bill later

Can be free to use abroad*

Section 75 protection

Cons

Expensive for cash withdrawals

Can go over your credit limit

Can get blocked by your provider

* Card transactions only

How much do they cost to use abroad?

It differs significantly depending on the card you have.