Sara Benwell is a freelance journalist, consultant and editor, specialising in personal finance, pensions and investments, and consumer affairs, where she focussed on helping people understand their personal finances. Sara is also the editor of Insurance Investor and Fund Operator, for professional asset managers and investors.
Prior to this, Sara was the consumer finance editor at Good Housekeeping, the most widely read women’s magazine in the UK. She has also previously worked as the editor of both Pensions Insight and Reward Magazines and as the Digital Editor of Engaged Investor.
Sara has been a guest speaker at InvestOps and the Law Business Research Network.
Mortgages
Pensions
Investments
BA (Hons) in Philosophy, University of Cambridge
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