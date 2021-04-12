<Meet the team
Sara Benwell

Sara Benwell

Contributing writer

About the Author

Sara Benwell is a freelance journalist, consultant and editor, specialising in personal finance, pensions and investments, and consumer affairs, where she focussed on helping people understand their personal finances. Sara is also the editor of Insurance Investor and Fund Operator, for professional asset managers and investors.

Prior to this, Sara was the consumer finance editor at Good Housekeeping, the most widely read women’s magazine in the UK. She has also previously worked as the editor of both Pensions Insight and Reward Magazines and as the Digital Editor of Engaged Investor.

Sara has been a guest speaker at InvestOps and the Law Business Research Network.

Expertise

  • Mortgages

  • Pensions

  • Investments

Education

  • BA (Hons) in Philosophy, University of Cambridge

SEIS vs EIS explained: key differences and how each scheme works

Compare SEIS and EIS for startup funding, including limits, time frames and how to apply for HMRC Advance Assurance.

Read More

How to write a business plan for a loan: a step-by-step guide

Many lenders require a strong business plan before approving a loan. Learn what to include to boost your chances of success.

Read more

How to create financial projections for a business plan in 6 steps

The financial forecast is a crucial part of every business plan. Learn how to create one and the key details you need to include.

Read More

How much business insurance costs and how to save money

Discover the main factors that determine how much your business insurance costs and how you can lower your premiums

Read More

How to Manage a Business Bank Account With Multiple Directors

If your company has more than one director, you need to set up your banking so that the right people have access. Find out how in this complete guide.

Read More

Can you use a personal credit card for business purposes?

Using a personal credit card for business spending is legal, but creates challenges. This guide explains why business credit cards may be a better option.

Read More

How to take payments from your customers

Collecting payment by card, cash, or invoice doesn’t have to be difficult. Find out how to make it easy for your customers to pay.

Read More

Are business accounts protected by the FSCS?

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme protects you if a bank or financial institution goes bust. This guide explains whether your business banking is protected

Read More

How To Find Lost Savings and Bank Accounts

Find out how to recover lost assets and trace lost savings and dormant bank accounts quickly and free of charge with our step-by-step guide.

Read More

How To Be Tax Efficient With Your Savings

Do you need to pay tax on interest from your savings accounts? Find out when tax is due and how to make sure you’re not paying more than necessary.

Read More

How to get funding for a business

There are plenty of options for small business funding, from bank loans to angel investors. We explain the benefits and pitfalls of each approach.

Read More

Raising money for a business without a loan

If you’ve been rejected for a business loan, there are lots of finance options to consider. We run through the options from invoice finance and angel investors to bootstrapping and business grants.

Read More

Starting a business from scratch

Find out the key elements of starting a business from scratch, including tax, finances, insurance, market research and advertising.

Read More

Starting a business with no money

Starting a business doesn’t always require huge amounts of money. Here are the best ways to get your company up and running without cash.

Read More

How to Register a Trademark in the UK

Protect your business’s critical brand elements like slogans, logos and product names with this step-by-step process for registering your trademark.

Read More

What can a financial adviser do for your business? Benefits explained

The right financial adviser can help you grow your business and ensure it is profitable in the long term. Learn how to pick the right adviser for your company.

Read More

How to check if you are on the electoral roll

Registering to vote doesn’t just mean you can exercise your rights and get a say in who runs the country – it has fairly hefty financial benefits too. Here’s what you need to know

How to check the electoral roll

How to deal with defaults on your debt

If you fail to make debt payments on time, you could be issued with a default. Here’s what you need to know about them and what to do next

What to do after a default

How long does bankruptcy stay on your credit report?

Becoming bankrupt is one way of dealing with debts, but it will affect your credit rating. Here we explain everything you need to know.

It does clear eventually

What are Premium Bonds prizes?

Premium bonds are a popular way to save, but unlike other methods of saving, they don’t pay any interest on the money you deposit.

Read more

How long does a default stay on your credit report

If you miss repayments on a credit card or loan, you could end up with a default. This marker goes on your credit file and impacts your score. Here’s everything you need to know.

Read more

Why is my credit score going down?

There are lots of things that can cause a credit score to drop. Here we explain the most common reasons and how to rectify them.

Read more

Sole Trader vs Limited Company: What’s Best for You?

Deciding whether to operate as a sole trader or a limited company is a key decision for a small business owner. Here are the pros and cons of each approach.

Read More

How to register a business?

Here’s everything you need to know to make sure your side hustle is legitimate including the difference between being a sole trader and a limited partnership, which might be right for you, and the deadlines and paperwork you need to consider

What you need to get ready now

How To Reduce Your Loan Repayments

Take control of your outstanding debts by reducing the monthly costs of unsecured loan repayments.

Read More

What Does Annual Percentage Rate of Charge (APRC) Mean?

The annual percentage rate of charge is a useful tool for comparing mortgage and loan products. Here’s how to use it effectively.

Read More

Can you withdraw cash from a credit card?

You can use a credit card for cash withdrawals, but they come with expensive fees. Here is when they are charged and how to keep your costs down.

Read more

How To Pay Off Your Credit Card

A step-by-step guide to the best strategies for paying off your credit card and clearing your debts quickly.

Read More

What's the best place for your money?

Knowing what to do with savings can be difficult, especially with inflation so high. Here is what you can do if you have money to invest.

Read more

What is an innovative finance ISA? Our IFISA guide

It is the third type of ISA that exists alongside the cash ISA and the stocks and shares ISA. Here is how the innovative finance ISA works.

Read more

What are defined contribution and defined benefit pensions?

Most people have either a defined contribution or a defined benefit pension, but do you know which is which and understand the difference between them? Here’s what you need to know.

Read more about defined contribution and benefit pensions

How Is My Pension Taxed When You Retire?

Pension taxation seems complicated, but knowing the rules is crucial so you don’t overpay. This guide explains everything you need to know.

Find out more on how your pension is taxed

What are store cards & are they worth it?

Applying for a store card at your favourite shop might bag you a discount, but there could be a cheaper option. Here's how store cards work and what they cost.

Read more

How to get a guarantor loan

Asking a friend or family member to be a guarantor could help you get the loan you need. Here is how guarantor loans work and everything you need to know about them.

Read more

How to use cashback credit cards

If you pay off your credit card every month you could make a profit on your spending with a cashback card. Here is how to pick a card and maximise what you earn.

Read more

What should you do with your leftover currency?

From exchanging foreign currency back to pounds to donating it to charity, we explain all the options available for handling your old foreign currency.

Read more about dealing with leftover currency

What is a charge card?

Charge cards let you manage your personal or business spending differently to credit or debit cards. Here is how they work and everything else you need to know about them.

Read more

How Do Prepaid Travel Cards Work?

Prepaid travel cards are a handy and cost-effective way to manage your holiday money. Find out more, including how to choose the right card for your needs.

Read more

How to negotiate house price rises and discounts

Here are 7 simple ways to haggle down the asking price so you can make big savings on your new home - even if you are not a natural at negotiating.

Read more

How to sell your house | money.co.uk

Thinking of selling your house? Get expert tips, market insights, and step-by-step guidance to sell your home quickly and for the best price. Start your journey today

Read more

Should you get a prepaid card?

Prepaid cards come with several pros and cons, but they could be the best way of spending for you. Here is how to work out if you should get a prepaid card.

Read more