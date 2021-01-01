Just follow these four simple steps:

1. Compare as many exchange rates as possible 2. Choose the highest rate: you can reorder our table to show the best rates first 3. Choose if you want to collect your money or have it delivered: look out for delivery charges if you buy your Australian dollars online or over the phone 4. Give yourself enough time to receive your Australian dollars

Here are more tips on how to get the best currency exchange deal.

Where can you get Australian dollars?

Online : You can compare rates from several companies at once if you shop for Australian dollars online.

Order for collection : Some companies let you pre order your currency online to guarantee it will be available for you to pick up in store.

In store: Most travel money stores on the high street will exchange Australian dollars but rates may not be as competitive as online.

Where can you use Australian dollars?

It is the official currency of Australia but is also used in many other countries such as:

Australian Antarctic Territory

Christmas Island

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

Norfolk Island

Nauru

Tuvali; alongside Tuvalian dollar

Kirbati; alongside Kirbati dollar

Zimbabwe; alongside multiple other currencies

The currency symbol for the Australian dollar is $ and can also be seen as A$ or AU$ in cases when it can be mistaken for the US or New Zealand dollar.

What notes and coins can you get?

An Australian dollar is made up of 100 cents and uses the following denominations:

Cent coins : 5, 10, 20 and 50

Dollar coins : 1 and 2

Dollar notes: 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100

Remember, if you are planning a backpacking adventure across Australia there are fewer places for you to withdraw money outside of built up areas.

Australian dollar FAQs

Q Are my Australian dollars protected abroad? A No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here. Q Will I get the same Australian dollar rate on the high street? A No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you. Q Can I use my credit card to buy Australian dollars? A Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card company and the travel money company for purchasing travel money with your credit card. Q What is commission? A It is the fee a travel money company charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency. Q How often do the exchange rates on our table change? A They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates.

About our Australian dollar comparison