Last updated: 10 February 2021

How to get the best travel insurance for the USA

To find the best USA travel cover, you need to:

Decide what cover you want

Pick the policy that offers what you need at the cheapest price

Which policy is best for you?

The type of travel insurance you need depends on how often you travel between the UK and the US:

Single trip policies cover you for one trip, for a set time frame (e.g. 90 days)

Annual policies cover you for multiple trips, over 12 months

Here is how to decide if you should get a single trip or annual travel policy.

You then need to decide what protection you want from your travel policy, like:

Medical insurance : This comes as standard with travel policies, and pays out if you are ill or injured while on holiday. Hospital bills are high in America, so you should consider medical expenses cover as a minimum.

Cancellation cover : This covers the cost of your holiday if you have to cancel it, or cut your trip short, e.g. if you or a family member are seriously ill or injured. Here is more information about cancellation cover.

Personal belongings and baggage: This covers accidental loss, theft or damage of your personal possessions while you are in the US. Check that the single item limit is enough to cover expensive items, like cameras or jewellery.

Find out more information about the different travel cover options

How much is travel insurance to the USA?

The cost of your US travel insurance is based on:

Your age

Your health, e.g. if you have any existing medical conditions

The length of your trip

Optional extras, e.g. cover for winter sports

The high cost of medical treatment in the US also affects the price of your travel policy. Compare policies to find the cover you need for the cheapest price before jetting off to the USA.

Here are 8 ways to cut the cost of your travel insurance

You can still get a quote through Money.co.uk, if you have a pre-existing condition. These conditions can include cancer, stroke, serious heart, respiratory and terminal conditions.

It is possible that some insurers might refuse to cover you if you already suffer from a medical condition. In other cases, you might be charged a much higher price for cover.

If you're finding it difficult to find cover, you can try using the the Money and Pension Service (MaPS), which has a number of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.