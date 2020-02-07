If you are heading to the USA, compare travel insurance that could save you paying for expensive medical care.
Get quotes from these travel insurance providers and more
Last updated: 10 February 2021
To find the best USA travel cover, you need to:
Decide what cover you want
Pick the policy that offers what you need at the cheapest price
The type of travel insurance you need depends on how often you travel between the UK and the US:
Single trip policies cover you for one trip, for a set time frame (e.g. 90 days)
Annual policies cover you for multiple trips, over 12 months
Here is how to decide if you should get a single trip or annual travel policy.
You then need to decide what protection you want from your travel policy, like:
Medical insurance: This comes as standard with travel policies, and pays out if you are ill or injured while on holiday. Hospital bills are high in America, so you should consider medical expenses cover as a minimum.
Cancellation cover: This covers the cost of your holiday if you have to cancel it, or cut your trip short, e.g. if you or a family member are seriously ill or injured. Here is more information about cancellation cover.
Personal belongings and baggage: This covers accidental loss, theft or damage of your personal possessions while you are in the US. Check that the single item limit is enough to cover expensive items, like cameras or jewellery.
Find out more information about the different travel cover options
The cost of your US travel insurance is based on:
Your age
Your health, e.g. if you have any existing medical conditions
Optional extras, e.g. cover for winter sports
The high cost of medical treatment in the US also affects the price of your travel policy. Compare policies to find the cover you need for the cheapest price before jetting off to the USA.
Here are 8 ways to cut the cost of your travel insurance
Check the policy documents, because some insurers do not cover pre-existing illnesses. You may be able to pay extra to add this to cover.
No, the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) is only valid in European countries. You need separate travel cover if you visit the US.
It depends how frequently you go on holiday each year. If you travel regularly, it may be cheaper to get annual cover.
If you have single trip cover, you will usually be covered for 30 to 90 days. If you have an annual policy, cover lasts for multiple trips each year.
You can get a family travel insurance policy which could cover you, your partner and your children up to a certain age.
No, you will need to take out specialist business travel insurance if you are visiting the US for work. Speak to a broker for help finding a policy.