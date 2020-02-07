<Travel insurance

Last updated: 10 February 2021

How to get the best travel insurance for the USA

To find the best USA travel cover, you need to:

  • Decide what cover you want

  • Pick the policy that offers what you need at the cheapest price

Which policy is best for you?

The type of travel insurance you need depends on how often you travel between the UK and the US:

  • Single trip policies cover you for one trip, for a set time frame (e.g. 90 days)

  • Annual policies cover you for multiple trips, over 12 months

Here is how to decide if you should get a single trip or annual travel policy.

You then need to decide what protection you want from your travel policy, like:

  • Medical insurance: This comes as standard with travel policies, and pays out if you are ill or injured while on holiday. Hospital bills are high in America, so you should consider medical expenses cover as a minimum.

  • Cancellation cover: This covers the cost of your holiday if you have to cancel it, or cut your trip short, e.g. if you or a family member are seriously ill or injured. Here is more information about cancellation cover.

  • Personal belongings and baggage: This covers accidental loss, theft or damage of your personal possessions while you are in the US. Check that the single item limit is enough to cover expensive items, like cameras or jewellery.

Find out more information about the different travel cover options

How much is travel insurance to the USA?

The cost of your US travel insurance is based on:

The high cost of medical treatment in the US also affects the price of your travel policy. Compare policies to find the cover you need for the cheapest price before jetting off to the USA.

Here are 8 ways to cut the cost of your travel insurance

You can still get a quote through Money.co.uk, if you have a pre-existing condition. These conditions can include cancer, stroke, serious heart, respiratory and terminal conditions.

It is possible that some insurers might refuse to cover you if you already suffer from a medical condition. In other cases, you might be charged a much higher price for cover.

If you're finding it difficult to find cover, you can try using the the Money and Pension Service (MaPS), which has a number of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.

You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) or you can call 0800 138 7777.

Travel insurance USA FAQs

Check the policy documents, because some insurers do not cover pre-existing illnesses. You may be able to pay extra to add this to cover.

No, the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) is only valid in European countries. You need separate travel cover if you visit the US.

It depends how frequently you go on holiday each year. If you travel regularly, it may be cheaper to get annual cover.

If you have single trip cover, you will usually be covered for 30 to 90 days. If you have an annual policy, cover lasts for multiple trips each year.

You can get a family travel insurance policy which could cover you, your partner and your children up to a certain age.

No, you will need to take out specialist business travel insurance if you are visiting the US for work. Speak to a broker for help finding a policy.

