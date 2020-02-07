What is a Junior ISA?

What is it?

It is a tax free savings account which is only available for young people.

There are two types:

Cash Junior ISA : deposit based account available in banks and building societies.

Stocks and shares Junior ISA: invest your child's savings in a stock market investment.

Each eligible child can only have one cash and one stocks and shares Junior ISA.

Who is eligible?

Any child up to the age of 18 living in the UK can have a Junior ISA.

If your child already has a Child Trust Fund they cannot open a Junior ISA as well, but they can transfer it into a Junior ISA. If you're not sure if your child had a Child Trust Fund, visit the HMRC website and fill in their short form to check if your child had a Child Trust Fund and where it is held.

How much can you save?

Up to the maximum Junior ISA allowance, which is £9,000 in the 2020/21 tax year.

The allowance resets every tax year and you can add a new allowance to your Junior ISA each tax year until your child turns 18.