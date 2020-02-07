Should you get a Lifetime ISA?

What is a Lifetime ISA?

It is a government backed savings scheme that is designed to help you save towards your first home and your retirement.

You can save up to £4,000 a year into a Lifetime ISA and the government will reward you with a 25% bonus based on the amount you pay in during the tax year, up to £1,000. Each tax year runs from 6th April to 5th April.

You will have the option of using your Lifetime ISA as either a cash or stocks and shares ISA, but not an innovative finance ISA.

How does the bonus work?

The bonus will be calculated and paid monthly, so you will earn 25% of the amount you pay in over a year up to £4,000.

For example, before interest is added, if you pay in £4,000 during the first year, your balance would increase to £5,000 with the 25% bonus. If you added another £4,000 the next year, you would get another £1,000 bonus making your total savings £10,000.

You stop earning the bonus on your savings once you reach 50 years old, but you can continue to save and earn interest in your ISA.

Can you save into a different ISA during the same tax year?

Yes, you can save into a Lifetime ISA as well as a cash ISA, stocks and shares ISA and innovative finance ISA during the same tax year.

Any money you save will count towards your annual ISA allowance, which is £20,000 in the 2020/21 tax year.

Who can open a Lifetime ISA?

To qualify for a Lifetime ISA you have to:

Be at least 18 years old

Be younger than 40 years old

Have a National Insurance number

Can you have a joint Lifetime ISA?

No, you can only open a Lifetime ISA in your own name.

Can you withdraw from a Lifetime ISA?

You can only withdraw without penalty or charges for the following reasons:

To use as a deposit on your first home (first-time buyers only) To use during your retirement (from age 60)