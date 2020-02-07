It is an account that lets you invest your money in a range of stocks and shares while keeping a tax free status on any returns you make.

You can compare cash ISA interest rates using our table

It is a tax free savings account that lets you save without any risk to your money from stock market volatility.

Individual Savings Accounts, or ISAs, let you earn money tax free when you save or invest, but there are several different types to choose from.

Your money is at risk in a stocks and shares ISA, meaning you have the potential to make or lose money depending on how the stock market performs.

Find out how stocks and shares ISAs work

What is an innovative finance ISA?

It lets you use your ISA allowance when investing in peer to peer lending.

This is a tax free way of growing your money and the returns offered are usually higher than rates offered by cash ISAs.

Innovative finance ISAs are not protected under the FSCS, but some companies use their own protection scheme, so make sure you understand the risk before investing.

Find out how innovative finance ISAs work

How much can you pay in an ISA?

You have an ISA allowance of £20,000 that you can use between all three ISA types during each tax year (6th April to 5th April).

For example, you could pay £5,000 into a cash ISA, £5,000 into a stocks and shares ISA and pay the remaining £10,000 of your allowance into an innovative finance ISA.

You do not need to spread your allowance between each type of ISA. You can use your entire allowance in any way to try and get the best return.

Are ISAs the best way to earn interest on your savings?

You may be considering an ISA to maximise the interest you earn from your savings, as ISA interest is tax free.

However, using an ISA to save money is no longer the only way to earn interest tax-free.

Through the personal savings allowance, you can earn a specified amount of money each tax year before your earnings are taxed, including your savings interest.

You will only pay tax on savings interest if the amount of interest you earn exceeds your starting rate for savings and your personal savings allowance, and your total income exceeds your personal allowance.

For most savers, the interest you earn will therefore not be taxed. You could save your money in whatever account offered you the best deal without having to worry about paying tax on your earnings.

However, if you're likely to exceed these allowances, then an ISA can still be a great way of maximising the money you earn in interest.

You can find out more about paying tax on your savings interest