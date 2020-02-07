<Savings

Compare ISA savings and investments

Compare savings and investment accounts that let you earn tax free returns. Be aware that with investment ISAs you put your capital at risk.

Compare ISA savings accounts from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare ISA savings accounts

1

Decide your savings goals

When looking for an ISA decide whether you'd be happy to go for a fixed term or an option giving you instant access to your cash. There could be restrictions on withdrawing money. Once you have worked out how much you'd be happy to use as a starting sum find the highest interest ISA savings account deal by comparing a number of companies.

2

Check terms

Have a look through the options to find the best ISA savings accounts, importantly terms and can vary between providers so check any conditions attached to the the account such as if you require the ISA to accept transfers then pick a deal that offers the highest interest ISA savings account that matches your needs.

3

Apply and save

You may be able to get a higher ISA savings account by applying online and some providers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best ISA savings accounts comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.

ISA savings account deals

Investment ISAs put your capital at risk, and you may get back less than you originally invested.

Skipton 30 Month Online Fixed Rate Cash ISA Issue 178
Account type
Cash ISA
Open with
£10,000
Interest rate
1.7% AER fixed for 30 months
Protection scheme
FSCS
ISA transfers in
Accepted
Skipton 30 Month Online Fixed Rate Cash ISA Issue 178
Interest is paid on the anniversary of account opening and on maturity. Withdrawals not allowed, early closure incurs interest penalty which may mean you get back less than you paid in. Check restrictions on paying in.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10,0001.7%1.7%1.7%1.7%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit£10,000
Minimum Age16 years
Permanent UK Resident
See deal
Helping Members Save For Their Future For Over 140 Years
Leeds Building Society 2 Year Fixed Rate ISA Issue 157
Account type
Cash ISA
Open with
£100
Interest rate
1.6% AER fixed until 30 Apr 2024
Protection scheme
FSCS
ISA transfers in
Accepted
Leeds Building Society 2 Year Fixed Rate ISA Issue 157
Withdrawal conditions apply.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£1001.6%1.6%1.6%1.6%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit£100
Minimum Age16 years
Minimum Monthly Investment£1
Permanent UK Resident
See deal
Skipton 5 Year Online Fixed Rate Cash ISA Issue 180
Account type
Cash ISA
Open with
£500
Interest rate
1.5% AER fixed for 5 years
Protection scheme
FSCS
ISA transfers in
Accepted
Skipton 5 Year Online Fixed Rate Cash ISA Issue 180
Interest is paid on the anniversary of account opening and on maturity. Withdrawals not allowed, early closure incurs interest penalty which may mean you get back less than you paid in. Check restrictions on paying in.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£5001.5%1.5%1.5%1.5%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit£500
Minimum Age16 years
Permanent UK Resident
See deal
Skipton 3 Year Online Fixed Rate Cash ISA Issue 180
Account type
Cash ISA
Open with
£500
Interest rate
1.4% AER fixed for 3 years
Protection scheme
FSCS
ISA transfers in
Accepted
Skipton 3 Year Online Fixed Rate Cash ISA Issue 180
Interest is paid on the anniversary of account opening and on maturity. Withdrawals not allowed, early closure incurs interest penalty which may mean you get back less than you paid in. Check restrictions on paying in.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£5001.4%1.4%1.4%1.4%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit£500
Minimum Age16 years
Permanent UK Resident
See deal

Looking for another type of account?

Which ISA should you choose?

Individual Savings Accounts, or ISAs, let you earn money tax free when you save or invest, but there are several different types to choose from.

What are the different types?

There are three main types of ISA:

Here is help choosing the right savings account

What is a cash ISA?

It is a tax free savings account that lets you save without any risk to your money from stock market volatility.

You can compare cash ISA interest rates using our table or read our guide for more information on cash ISAs.

Find out how cash ISAs work here

What is a stocks and shares ISA?

It is an account that lets you invest your money in a range of stocks and shares while keeping a tax free status on any returns you make.

Your money is at risk in a stocks and shares ISA, meaning you have the potential to make or lose money depending on how the stock market performs.

Find out how stocks and shares ISAs work here

What is an innovative finance ISA?

It lets you use your ISA allowance when investing in peer to peer lending.

This is a tax free way of growing your money and the returns offered are usually higher than rates offered by cash ISAs.

Innovative finance ISAs are not protected under the FSCS, but some companies use their own protection scheme, so make sure you understand the risk before investing.

Find out how innovative finance ISAs work here

How much can you pay in an ISA?

You have an ISA allowance of £20,000 that you can use between all three ISA types during each tax year (6th April to 5th April).

For example, you could pay £5,000 into a cash ISA, £5,000 into a stocks and shares ISA and pay the remaining £10,000 of your allowance into an innovative finance ISA.

You do not need to spread your allowance between each type of ISA. You can use your entire allowance in any way to try and get the best return.

Are ISAs the best way to earn interest on your savings?

You may be considering an ISA to maximise the interest you earn from your savings, as ISA interest is tax free.

However, using an ISA to save money is no longer the only way to earn interest tax-free.

Through the personal savings allowance, you can earn a specified amount of money each tax year before your earnings are taxed, including your savings interest.

You will only pay tax on savings interest if the amount of interest you earn exceeds your starting rate for savings and your personal savings allowance, and your total income exceeds your personal allowance.

For most savers, the interest you earn will therefore not be taxed. You could save your money in whatever account offered you the best deal without having to worry about paying tax on your earnings.

However, if you're likely to exceed these allowances, then an ISA can still be a great way of maximising the money you earn in interest.

You can find out more about paying tax on your savings interest here.

ISA FAQs

About our ISA savings and investments comparison

