Exclusive Revolut offer: Get £10 cash top up and one month of Revolut Premium for free

Eligible customers who open a new account through this link will receive a free £10 cash top up, as well as a free month of Revolut Premium.

James Andrews, Senior Personal Finance Editor at money.co.uk, said: “The finance app market is incredibly competitive, meaning brands are always looking for ways to attract new customers. This latest offer from Revolut comes with two fantastic incentives to join.

“Firstly anyone who signs up for the new offer will receive a free £10 cash top up, and who doesn’t want free money? The reward will be credited into your account after you top up your Revolut Account and successfully make your first virtual or physical Revolut card payment (of any value above £1), and you can use the money for physical or virtual Revolut card payments.

“Users will also get free access to Revoult’s Premium account for a month, which is usually £6.99. With Premium, you can make unlimited foreign exchanges and receive instant cashback on certain purchases, as well as a range of other services.

“To sign up for the new offer, you need to provide your phone number before being directed to the sign-up form for a Revolut Personal account. You will then be offered the free trial.

“You have the right to cancel your subscription plan within the free trial (your “cooling off

period”) but after the trial period ends, normal cancellation rules will apply.”

