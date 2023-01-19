Our best bank switching offers

Until 2013 switching from one bank account to a new one was an unpleasant experience. It took up to 30 days or more and customers were often left with direct debits that weren’t moved and other headaches. But that changed with the launch of the Current Account Switch Service (CASS) in 2013, which was designed to introduce more competition among banks and building societies.

The idea was to make switching banks simple, reliable and stress-free. The service is free-to-use and available to all individuals, small businesses, charities and trusts in the UK.

Now switching banks takes just seven working days, and more importantly, the service is backed by a switch guarantee. This ensures that all payments associated with the customer’s old account, will be switched to the new account and ready for use with effect from a pre-agreed switch date. But if something goes wrong, for example you’re charged for missed payment, you’ll be reimbursed for any charges.