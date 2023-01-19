Our best bank switching offers

Research and select the bank or building society you want to switch to. Ensure they participate in the Current Account Switch Service.
Until 2013 switching from one bank account to a new one was an unpleasant experience. It took up to 30 days or more and customers were often left with direct debits that weren’t moved and other headaches. But that changed with the launch of the Current Account Switch Service (CASS) in 2013, which was designed to introduce more competition among banks and building societies.
The idea was to make switching banks simple, reliable and stress-free. The service is free-to-use and available to all individuals, small businesses, charities and trusts in the UK.
Now switching banks takes just seven working days, and more importantly, the service is backed by a switch guarantee. This ensures that all payments associated with the customer’s old account, will be switched to the new account and ready for use with effect from a pre-agreed switch date. But if something goes wrong, for example you’re charged for missed payment, you’ll be reimbursed for any charges.
Our editors have picked out our top current account for earning a cash bonus to switch current accounts
This account offers £185 to switch your current account. You can earn £5 cashback for the first 6 months and you don't have to pay a monthly fee. You also have the option for a £2,000 arranged overdraft.”
Representative example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status. How does this overdraft compare? Representative APRs help you compare the cost of different credit products.
“This account offers £185 to switch your current account. You can earn £5 cashback for the first 6 months and you don't have to pay a monthly fee. You also have the option for a £2,000 arranged overdraft.”
Visit the branch or website of your chosen bank or building society and open a new current account. Make sure to provide the necessary identification and proof of address.
Inform the new bank or building society that you want to use the Current Account Switch Service to switch your account from your current provider. They will guide you through the process and provide you with the necessary forms or information.
Fill out the Current Account Switch Agreement and any other required forms provided by your new bank or building society. You will need to provide details about your current account, including the account number, sort code, and details of the bank or building society you're switching from.
Select a convenient date for the switch to take place. The Current Account Switch Service ensures that the switch is completed within seven working days.
Once the switch process begins, your new bank or building society will handle everything. Your direct debits, standing orders, incoming payments, and your balance will be transferred to your new account automatically.
Once the switch is completed, you'll receive confirmation from both your old and new bank or building society. Your old account will be closed, and any remaining balance will be transferred to your new account.
Many people are wary of switching bank accounts as they worry things might go wrong. This is understandable given that many people have their mortgage and rent payments, as well as other regular bills being paid from their bank accounts. And any disruption could cause a lot of headaches.
But this is what the CASS was created to address. With the Current Account Switch Guarantee, customers can have the peace of mind to switch their current account to a better more suitable option for them. This in turn incentivises banks and building societies to offer better products to attract new customers, which results in better outcomes for everyone.
List down all your direct debits, standing orders, and recurring payments linked to your current account. This helps ensure none are missed during the switch.
Inform companies or organisations about your account switch. This includes your employer for salary payments, utility companies, gym memberships, insurance providers, etc. Provide them with your new account details to avoid any disruptions in payments.
Choose a switch date that aligns with your financial calendar, such as after payday and before major bill payments are due, to minimise any disruptions.
Ensure you have enough funds in your old account until the switch is complete to cover any outstanding payments or direct debits incase anything goes wrong.
Keep track of the switch progress. Monitor both your old and new accounts to ensure all payments are redirected correctly. Confirm closure of your old account once the switch is completed.
If you encounter any issues or have specific concerns during the switch, don't hesitate to reach out to the customer service teams of both your old and new banks or building societies for assistance
The Current Account Switch Service is designed to complete the process within seven working days. However, some payments or processes may take a bit longer to fully transition. Allow some time for all transfers and adjustments to take place smoothly.
Our editors have picked out our top current account for rewards.
Chase has 1% cashback on everyday spending for a whole year. This is an attractive reward for customers as the cashback balance will soon grow. You’ll also get access to its competitive easy-access savings account.”
Representative example: N/A - no credit facility offered.
Representative example: N/A - no credit facility offered.
“Chase has 1% cashback on everyday spending for a whole year. This is an attractive reward for customers as the cashback balance will soon grow. You’ll also get access to its competitive easy-access savings account.”
There may be a time when there are no switching offers available. But if you’re unhappy with your existing bank or building society, there are still options that offer other benefits that you could consider. These could include cashback offers on your spending, being paid interest on your balance, discounts at specific retail stores, or add-ons such as breakdown cover or mobile phone insurance.
