How does the State Pension work?

What is a State Pension?

Unlike a private pension, which you invest in with your own money, the State Pension is a benefit provided by the UK government.

Anyone living in the UK is eligible to receive the State Pension if they have a minimum number of qualifying years of National Insurance contributions.

Which State Pension will you get?

If you retire after 6th April 2016 you will get the new State Pension .

If you retired before the 6th April 2016 you get the basic State Pension.

You can find out when you will qualify for the State Pension by visiting the GOV.UK website.

New State Pension

The amount you get depends on how long you have been paying National Insurance (NI).

To get the full new State Pension of £175.20 a week, you need to have paid National Insurance for 35 years.

You get about £5 a week* for every year you have paid National Insurance.

If you want to know exactly how much State Pension you could get, contact the Department for Works and Pensions on 0345 300 0168 or visit the GOV.UK website.

* Calculated using maximum pay out of £175.20 divided by 35 (years) = £5.005, then rounding it up to £5

Basic State Pension

This is also based on how long you have paid National Insurance, but you may have the option to top up your contributions to qualify for the maximum amount.

To get the full basic State Pension of £134.25 a week, you need to have paid National Insurance for 30 years.

You may also qualify for the Additional State Pension on top of your basic State Pension. Find out more on the GOV.UK website.

How much National Insurance do you pay?