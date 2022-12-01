Compare our best income drawdown pensions

An income drawdown pension is one of the ways you can turn your pension savings into cash to live off in retirement.

Thanks to rule changes in 2015, you can now use your pension fund however you like after you reach the age of 55 (although this rises to 57 in 2028).

Income drawdown is one of the ways you can do this - letting people make regular withdrawals or take lump sums from their funds to use as an income in retirement or to fund specific purchases.

This also lets the rest of your money remain in your pension pot, with growth in your funds free of capital gains and income tax.

However, money you draw from your fund in any given year counts as income - and so is taxed in the same way wages from a job are.

You can read our full guide on how to withdraw a pension here.