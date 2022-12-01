Compare our best income drawdown pensions

<Pensions

The right income drawdown pension will help you get the best value possible from your pension pot in retirement.
Pensions are long term investments. You may get back less than you originally paid in because your capital is not guaranteed and charges may apply.
James Andrews
Salman Haqqi
December 1st 2022

What is an income drawdown pension?

An income drawdown pension is one of the ways you can turn your pension savings into cash to live off in retirement.

Thanks to rule changes in 2015, you can now use your pension fund however you like after you reach the age of 55 (although this rises to 57 in 2028).

Income drawdown is one of the ways you can do this - letting people make regular withdrawals or take lump sums from their funds to use as an income in retirement or to fund specific purchases.

This also lets the rest of your money remain in your pension pot, with growth in your funds free of capital gains and income tax.

However, money you draw from your fund in any given year counts as income - and so is taxed in the same way wages from a job are.

You can read our full guide on how to withdraw a pension here.

Income drawdowns in 2021/2022[1]
205,641

What are the pros and cons of an income drawdown pension?

Pros
Get access to tax-free cash immediately
Ability to vary your income depending on your needs
More control over your investment
Benefit from investment growth in a tax-efficient way
Cons
Large early withdrawals maybe unsustainable for the future
Flexibility typically leads to more administration costs
Investment/ fund performance directly affects your level of income
Future returns are not guaranteed

Which are the best drawdown pensions?

The best income drawdown pension for you depends on your pension provider and what kind of flexible drawdown options they offer. You'll also need to take pension drawdown tax rules into account.

Check with your provider, but your pension drawdown options might include:

  • Taking some as an income and leaving the rest invested (you can choose the amount you take and leave)
  • Withdrawing up to 25% tax free from your pension, then taking the rest as an income
  • Withdrawing up to 25% tax free from your pension, then splitting the rest between an annuity and income drawdown.

If you choose to take a large income drawdown from your pension fund from the start of your retirement, you might run out of money later in life. A drawdown calculator may be helpful for your calculations.

Another option is to delay using your pension, which means it could carry on growing, tax free. This might be an option if you've already got enough money to live off. You could carry on making pension contributions and getting tax relief on them during this time.

There's lots of choice in terms of what you can do with your pension when you reach the age of 55 (rising to 57 in 2028) or retire. You can even mix and match the options. But remember that not every pension provider will offer all the options, so you'll have to check carefully.

We've rounded up some of our top picks below:

Decide what you want to do with your money first, then find the best plan for you."
Pensions are long term investments. You may get back less than you originally paid in because your capital is not guaranteed and charges may apply.

Income drawdown vs an annuity?

Income drawdown
Income drawdown

This lets you pull as much or as little as you like from your pension fund in any given year. But taking too much, too soon could leave you with nothing at all later in life. Your money stays invested through income drawdown too, so the value of your money could go up as well as down. If there's anything left in the fund after you die, this can be passed on to relatives.

Annuity
Annuity

An annuity gives you a guaranteed income for life, in exchange for a lump sum. How much you get depends on annuity rates at the time you take it out, and sadly you can't change your mind later on. But once you're signed up, you'll get the same amount every year until you die. Annuities frequently can't be passed on after death, however.

How drawdown pensions are taxed

You'll get the initial 25% of your pension tax free, after that money withdrawn from your pension is considered an income, anything after that is taxed in the same way as wages from a job.

This means that, in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland:

  • The first £12,570 is tax-free (unless you have income from anywhere else)
  • You'll pay 20% tax on the next £37,500 after that
  • You'll pay 40% tax on anything above £50,000
  • You'll pay 45% tax on anything above £150,000 (dropping to £125,140 in April 2023)

You could use an income drawdown calculator or even a pension drawdown tax calculator to help you work out how much tax you'll pay if you take money out.

You can read our full guide to how your pension is taxed when you retire here.

Taking a lump sum in a single year could push you into a higher tax bracket."
What tax you pay on income drawdown
How much tax you'll pay on your pensions withdrawals in any given year.

*The 45p tax rate will apply to withdrawals above £125k from April 2023

What happens to the money if you die?

Income drawdowns have a key advantage over annuities - if you don't spend all your money it can be passed on.

You can also leave it to anyone you choose. They don't need to be a dependent.

With income drawdown, if you die before you're 75, you can make arrangements for it to be passed on to a nominated person, tax free. It can either be taken as a lump sum or as a regular income.

If you're over 75 when you die, you can still make arrangements for it to be passed on to a nominated person, but it won't be tax free.

It'll be taxed according to their income. A drawdown pension calculator is a good way to work out what they'd get, if you know what their income is.

All unspent money in a drawdown pension can be passed on, frequently tax-free."

Income drawdown pensions FAQs

Is there a limit to how much I can take as an income?

Most income drawdown pensions let you take what you want, but capped income drawdown pensions restrict how much you can take each year.

Does my pension company have to offer me income drawdown?

No, but if it is something you want then you could transfer your pension fund to another company that does offer income drawdown.

Am I taxed on income drawdown?

Yes, but how much will depend on your income tax rate. You can find out more on pension tax here.

Is a drawdown pension a good idea?

An income drawdown is best suited for those who are willing to to leave their pension fund invested in the stock market so that it has a reasonable chance of growing. This makes income drawdown a high risk choice because the stock market can go up or down and you could end up with less than you invested.

What is flexible income drawdown?

When you can change the amount you take as an income. This helps prolong your income based on if your investments are growing or falling in value.

Can I make withdrawals from an income drawdown pension?

Yes, but only the first 25% of your withdrawal will be tax free. The more you withdraw, the less you have to take an income from through your retirement.

What happens to your private pension when you die?

With a defined contribution pension - where your money is paid into a pot to draw on later rather than being used to guarantee a percentage of your salary - what happens to it when you die depends on two things: Your age and whether you've started taking money out already.

If you're under 75 and haven't started drawing on the money, the pension can be passed on - tax free - for them to use as a pension themselves. Beneficiaries have two years after death to do this.

If you're under 75, but have started drawing on your pension, then any money you have taken out already will form part of your estate - so could face inheritance tax charges - while any money left in your pension fund will be passed on tax free for them to use as a pension themselves.

If you're over 75, then then any money left in your fund will be taxed as if it was income - so they'll pay tax at the same rate they pay income tax. If there's a lot of cash left in your pension this could, however, push them into a higher tax bracket that year.

However, if you've converted your private pension into an annuity, that is generally linked to your life - so payments might well end with it. There are some exceptions to this though - including joint life, value protected and guaranteed term policies - so it's worth checking the the small print just in case.

About the author

James Andrews
James Andrews
James has spent the past 15 years writing and editing personal finance news, specialising in consumer rights, pensions, insurance, property and investments

