Compare our best income drawdown pensions

Income drawdown is one of the ways you can access your pension savings to fund your retirement.

Thanks to rule changes in 2015, you can now use your pension fund however you like after you reach the age of 55 (rising to 57 from 2028).

Income drawdown is one of the main options available for taking your pension . It allows you to make regular withdrawals or take lump sums from your savings so you can fund specific purchases or day-to-day living expenses. The rest of your cash stays invested in your pension pot, meaning it can continue to grow tax-free.

The money you draw from your fund in any given year counts as income – so you’ll pay tax on it, just like wages earned from a job. However, 25% of your pension is available free of income tax, so you can either take this as a lump sum up front and pay standard income tax on the rest, or take 25% of each withdrawal tax-free throughout retirement.