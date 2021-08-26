However, with so many of us needing a postcode and only 26 letters to go around, some of us got luckier digits than others.

We look at which postcodes impact your house price the most, with some codes adding big money to your mortgage, while others simply cause a laugh.

We never really grow up, do we? A combination of letters that looks a little bit rude will make us smirk just as much now as it did when we were kids, and these postcodes certainly put smiles on our faces.

Sex sells - Exeter postcode sees house price soar

If you live in Exeter, the suffix 5EX (SEX) costs 2.76% more than the national average. Houses in Sivell Mews sell for an average of £323,770, having seen their prices increase by 13.27% over the last 12 months.

Sex isn’t as popular everywhere though. In Loughborough, the postcode LE11 5EX sees homes sell for an average of £226,696, and while that is an increase of 8.76% compared to this time last year, it’s 28.05% less than what you could get for the average house in the UK.

Breast is best - homes in Beckenham go for 53.2% more than national average

Looking to buy in the area of BR3 4ST (BREAST)? You can expect to spend big money on your property. Homes on Birkbeck Road go for an average price of £482,663 - a 7.15% increase over the last 12 months. The Kent suburb of Beckenham is a great place to bring up a family, with huge homes offering more than just a postcode likely to cause a snigger amongst the less mature of your friends.

Teddington postcodes have a sweary surprise

London postcodes are regularly some of the most expensive on the market, and that’s no different in the south-west suburb of Teddington. Homes there sell for around £892,903, a whopping 183.41% above the national average, and give you access to both the city lights and the beautiful Middlesex countryside.

It’s not just a financial cost you’ll have to pay though. The TW11 1AT postcode looks a little close to the bone, and may draw the occasional comment from your affluent neighbours.

Location, location, location. Some postcodes just cause confusion

While postcodes were designed to make places easier to find, some could easily send you in the wrong direction with letters spelling out places miles away from home. Sorry gran, your birthday card got horribly lost in the mail.

The L3 3DS postcode might not be where you think

You might be forgiven for expecting residents of St Anne Street to have a thick Yorkshire accent, but the postcode of L3 3DS (LEEDS) actually sounds a lot more Scouse. The Liverpool street is one of many that sounds like it should be somewhere else, joining the likes of ST4 1NS (STAINS), a street in Stoke and not along the River Thames, DE5 3RT (DESERT), Ripley, a picturesque town in Derbyshire with more streams than sand, and PR4 6UE (PRAGUE).

Nope, it’s not the capital of the Czech Republic, it’s a road in Preston.

Other postcodes don’t necessarily sound like places, but they do conjure up an image of a place you might not fancy going. BL3 4RY (BLURRY) in Bolton might be a hard location to see, BL3 3DS (BLEEDS) just along the road sounds a little nightmarish, while HA5 5LE (HASSLE) - just south of Watford - could be tricky to get to.

