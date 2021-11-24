How to consolidate debts with a loan

Despite your best intentions, you may have found yourself with a number of debts. These could include a loan, credit cards or an overdraft, for example. This means that as well as having a potentially complex set of repayments to manage, you could also be paying more interest than is necessary.

What is a debt consolidation loan?

A debt consolidation loan is a loan you take out to pay off your other debts. In theory, any loan can be used for this purpose. Although your debts won’t disappear, this could make them easier to manage.

Reasons to take out a loan to consolidate your debts are:

To get a better rate of interest and save money

To have one simple monthly repayment instead of multiple ones

To cut your monthly payments

To reduce your chances of missing repayments by making them more affordable

To monitor your debt more easily

To set a schedule so you’ll have repaid your debts after a certain period of time

All of these can make consolidating debts into a loan worthwhile. Just make sure you really will achieve your goals before you go ahead and that there will be no negative consequences that could make your situation worse.

What to consider before consolidating debts

The main consideration is whether consolidating your debts will actually benefit you. To find out, you first need to add up all your debts to work out how much you’ll need to borrow to pay them off.

You should also check whether you will have to pay any fees to repay your existing debts early. Normally, these early repayment fees only apply to loans and mortgages, but they still need to be factored in as they will eat into any savings you make. Consult your original loan agreement or ask the lender for a settlement figure. You could pay fees of one or two months interest on a personal loan.

Next, look at exactly how much you are currently spending on your debts each month and the interest you would end up paying if you didn’t consolidate them.

Consider getting free debt advice on how to deal with your debts from organisations such as StepChange and National Debtline.

Compare loans

Once you know what debts you have and how much they will cost you in the long run and how much they’re costing you each month, you need to shop around to see what loans you could get to consolidate your debts and how much your new monthly repayments would be.

Even if reducing your payments isn’t your main purpose it’s still important to make sure you can afford the new monthly amount and that you won’t end up getting into even more debt as a result.

You can compare loans on comparison sites, which often have eligibility tools that let you check whether you would be eligible for a loan before you apply without affecting your credit score. Applying for lots of credit in a short space of time, which you might do if you’re turned down for loans, can give lenders the impression that you’re in financial difficulty, which means they’re less likely to accept your application for a loan.

Also look at how much the loan will cost you in interest by the time you’ve paid it off to see if you’ll save money overall. The shorter the period you can borrow the money for, the less interest you’ll pay overall but the higher your repayments will be.

Bear in mind that if your aim is to make your repayments more affordable by spreading them out over a longer period, you may end up paying more in interest overall. This isn’t necessarily a problem if it makes it easier to repay your debts but you should be aware of this downside.

Loan options

When you’re looking at the loans you could get, you broadly have two options:

1. Personal loans

These are also known as unsecured loans. You take out a loan and then pay it back with interest. The lender will look at your circumstances, including your credit history, to decide whether to lend you the amount you need and what interest rate to charge you.

The riskier the lender thinks it will be to lend to you, the higher the interest rate you are likely to pay. The lender will also make sure you’ll be able to afford to pay back the loan.

You can usually borrow up to £25,000 and pay it back over one to seven years with a personal loan. Some banks might lend you more if you’re an existing customer.

Read our guide to how your credit score affects the loan you can get to find out more.

2. Secured loans

You provide an asset, such as your home, as security for the loan that the lender can sell to recoup its money if you don’t keep up your repayments. This can make it easier to get a loan if you’ve had credit problems in the past and to borrow a higher amount. You’ll also normally pay a lower interest rate on larger amounts than with a personal loan.

As well as looking at your circumstances and credit history to decide whether to lend to you, the lender will also value the property or other asset to make sure it provides adequate security for the loan.

The minimum amount you can borrow is £10,000 and you can pay the loan back over three to 35 years. There’s a risk that you could lose your home if you can’t repay it though.

How much you could save by consolidating debts

Here’s an example of how much you could save on interest by consolidating your debts in one personal loan.

For this example, imagine you have two credit card debts that you’re paying off a bit at a time each month and an overdraft.

The first credit card contains a balance that has previously been transferred to the card, which was offering 0% interest introductory offer, but as the balance hasn’t been paid off by the end of the interest-free period, the rate has jumped up to 20.9% APR. The second card is one that charges a relatively low rate for borrowing.

The overdraft isn’t actively being paid off but temporarily disappears each month when your salary is paid into the account.

In the tables below, we look at how the cost of those existing debts compare with the cost of taking out a personal loan of £3,500 to clear the debts. The comparison shows the costs depending on whether you paid off the loan over one, two or three years.

The amount you would save would depend on your situation and the loans you might be accepted for. If you’ve had credit problems, such as missing repayments or defaulting on loans, you’ll be offered a higher interest rate than someone with no credit problems, which could make consolidating your loans with a credit card less worthwhile.

Find out how to borrow money with bad credit.