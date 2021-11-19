How much do student loans cost?

If you’re going to university, you’ll almost certainly end up getting a student loan of some sort. That’s no bad thing, they’re generally the best and cheapest way to finance further education. Working out how much you’ll repay is tricky, because it depends on a host of other factors, including what you go on to earn and which plan you’re on.

Here’s what you need to know.

How do student loans work?

When you apply to university or college, there are two main sets of costs that are typically covered by loans. The first set is tuition fees, which cost a maximum of £9,250 a year. Scottish students studying in Scotland have their tuition fees covered, but everyone else in the UK will have to pay something.

The second set is maintenance fees, which cover some of the costs of living. How much you can borrow varies enormously depending on which university you choose, where you live while studying and crucially how much your parents earn.

If you’re in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, you’ll typically have a mixture of grants – which don’t have to be paid back, and loans – which do. If you’re in England, the whole of your loan is repayable in theory, although most people only pay part of it back in the end.

There are also grants and bursaries available to cover the cost of tuition fees for certain groups - for example, people studying engineering or science degrees who have signed up to be part of the armed forces.

How much you pay, when you start paying it, and when the debt is wiped all depend on which plan you’re on…

How do I know which plan I’m on?

There are four plans in the UK. Plan 1, Plan 2, Plan 4 and Postgraduate Loan.

You’re on Plan 1 if you are:

An English or Welsh student whose course started before 1 September 2012

A Northern Irish student whose course started on or after 1 September 1998

An EU student whose course started in England or Wales between 1 September 1998, and 1 September 2012

An EU student whose course started in Northern Ireland on or after 1 September1998

You’re on Plan 2 if you are:

An English or Welsh student whose course started on or after 1 September 2012

An EU student whose course in England or Wales started on or after 1 September 2012

Someone who took out an Advanced Learner Loan on or after 1 August 2013

You’re on Plan 4 if you are:

A Scottish student who started a course on or after 1 September 1998

An EU student who started a course in Scotland on or after 1 September 1998

You’re on a Postgraduate Loan repayment plan if you are:

An English or Welsh student who took out a Postgraduate Master’s Loan on or after 1 August 2016

An English or Welsh student who took out a Postgraduate Doctoral Loan on or after 1 August 2018

An EU student who started a postgraduate course on or after 1 August 2016

When will I start repaying my student loan?

When you start repaying depends on which plan you’re on. Once you’ve used the guide above to figure out which one applies to you it’s easy to work out.

There are weekly, monthly and yearly earnings thresholds, so if you earn more than that, you’ll start making payments. Repayments are between 6% and 9% of anything you earn over the threshold.