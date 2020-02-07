<Loans
Compare debt consolidation loans

Clear your debt with a debt consolidation loan by combining your debt and making a single monthly repayment. Find consolidation loans with low APRs to save on interest.

Checking won't affect your credit score

How it works

1

Check your eligibility

Answer a few quick questions. This will not impact your credit score.

2

Compare personalised loans

See the exact amount you’ll need to pay each month. No estimates.

3

Apply online

You could get your money within hours. Complete your application on the lender’s website.

See the interest rate you’re eligible for before you apply

With real interest rates you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.

3 results found
RateSetter Personal Loan Semi Exclusive
Loan amount
£3,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
2.8% APR (£5,000 to £25,000)
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Representative Example: Representative 2.8% APR fixed. Based on a loan of £5,000 and £179.5 arrangement fee for 60 months at 1.4% p.a. Total £5,364.60 repayable at £89.41 per month.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum Income£12,000
See deal
Monevo Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £35,000
Representative APR
10.6% APR (£15,000 to £19,999)
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Monevo is a credit broker and not a lender.
Representative Example: The representative rate is 10.6% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £15,000 over 5 years at a rate of 10.6% p.a (fixed) you will repay £319.57 per month and £19,174.37 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Maximum Age75 years
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
Credit Rating Acceptedpoor
See deal
Everydayloans Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £15,000
Representative APR
99.9% APR (£1,000 to £15,000)
Loan term
2 years to 5 years
No effect on your credit rating on initial application. No fees or charges. T&Cs apply.
Representative Example: The Representative APR is 99.9% APR (variable) so if you borrow £3,000 over 2 years at a rate of 71.3% p.a (variable) you will repay £238 per month & £5,706 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum Income£15,000
Credit Rating Acceptedpoor
See deal

Loans guides

Who we compare

Last updated: 27 May, 2021

What are debt consolidation loans?

Debt consolidation loans let you borrow money, to pay off all your existing debts. By merging all the money you owe into a single loan, consolidation loans let you switch to just one monthly repayment to a single lender. It can be used to pay off credit cards, store cards, overdrafts and other personal loans.

Can you get an unsecured debt consolidation loan?

Most debt consolidation loans are only available to homeowners, so they tend to be secured loans. But unsecured consolidation loans can still save you money on your debts, and you don’t need to own a property to get one.

Unsecured consolidation loans are not secured against anything you own, such as a property or vehicle. Use our comparison table to find an online personal loan, which you can use to consolidate debt.

How to get a debt consolidation loan

When you start looking for debt consolidation loans, uk wide, there are a few steps you can take to make sure you get the right one for your needs.

  • Decide how much you need to borrow: Add up all the debts that you want to pay off with your debt consolidation loan. Don’t forget to include any extra charges you’ll need to pay to pay your debts off early.

  • Think about how long you’ll need to pay it back: The longer you take to pay back your debt consolidation loan, the lower your monthly payments will be. But, of course, the longer you take to pay it off, the more you’ll end up paying back overall.

  • Look for the lowest interest rate: The interest rate is the biggest cost on consolidation loans, so it’s important to find the lowest rate you can. Lenders advertise their representative APR, but that’s just the rate they promise to give to 51% of borrowers. The rate they offer you could be higher or lower depending on your credit history and other factors.

How much debt can you consolidate?

Debt consolidation loans go up to £25,000. That means you could consolidate up to £25,000 of debts using an unsecured debt consolidation loan.

How long can I borrow for with a debt consolidation loan?

You’ll find that debt consolidation loans, UK wide, usually offer terms of between one and five years.

If you think you’ll need longer to pay back your debt consolidation loan, it’s worth remembering that some lenders offer loan terms of up to seven years. But you’d only be likely to get such a long term if your consolidation loan is over £10,000.

Our loan repayment calculator can help you to see how changing the term can affect your monthly payments. By trying out different options with a range of debt consolidation loans, you can see if debt consolidation is suitable for you.

What are the pros and cons of debt consolidation loans?

Pros
  • Reduce monthly payments
  • Could be cheaper to pay off
  • Only owe money to a single lender
Cons
  • Could take longer to pay off
  • May have to pay fees
  • Could cost more in the long run

How can I get the cheapest debt consolidation loan?

It’s only worth doing debt consolidation if you can find a debt consolidation loan that gives a cheaper interest rate than you’re already paying cumulatively on your debts.

Although there are no best loans, our comparison can help you compare debt consolidation loans, and find the deal that is right for you. Check out consolidation loans, UK wide, and compare interest rates. Then get your own quote from each lender.

What are the alternatives to debt consolidation loans?

Debt consolidation may not be your only option. Even the best consolidation loans might not be the best way to consolidate debt, depending on your situation. It’s sensible to look into alternatives as well.

You could look at opening a 0% money transfer card, for example. You can use these to move money into your back account, for a small transfer fee. And then you pay them back, interest free, over a set amount of time.

Or, you could think about opening a 0% balance transfer card. These are good for people with credit card debts. You can move what you owe onto a single, new card, for a small fee. Then you can pay them back, interest free, over a set period of time.

Unsecured debt consolidation loan FAQs

No, you can choose which debts to pay off. However, if you keep any open you have to show you can afford to pay them back alongside any new loan.

No, it is usually paid to you and then you need to pay off each of your debts separately.

Yes, lenders will check your credit record when you apply for a loan. If you are worried about bad credit here is how to overcome it and find a loan.

Will a debt consolidation loan affect my credit rating?

A debt consolidation loan is just like any other form of borrowing. As long as you keep up with the repayments you’ll be fine. In fact, you’ll improve your credit score by lowering your debt in the long term.

Conversely, if you don’t keep up with the repayments, it will negatively affect your credit rating. So you need to make sure you find a debt consolidation loan you can afford.

You may be charged a fee and your credit record will be damaged. Here is what to do if you cannot pay back your loan.

