Compare debt consolidation loans

Last updated: 27 May, 2021

What are debt consolidation loans?

Debt consolidation loans let you borrow money, to pay off all your existing debts. By merging all the money you owe into a single loan, consolidation loans let you switch to just one monthly repayment to a single lender. It can be used to pay off credit cards, store cards, overdrafts and other personal loans.

Can you get an unsecured debt consolidation loan?

Most debt consolidation loans are only available to homeowners, so they tend to be secured loans. But unsecured consolidation loans can still save you money on your debts, and you don’t need to own a property to get one.

Unsecured consolidation loans are not secured against anything you own, such as a property or vehicle. Use our comparison table to find an online personal loan, which you can use to consolidate debt.

How to get a debt consolidation loan

When you start looking for debt consolidation loans, uk wide, there are a few steps you can take to make sure you get the right one for your needs.

Decide how much you need to borrow : Add up all the debts that you want to pay off with your debt consolidation loan. Don’t forget to include any extra charges you’ll need to pay to pay your debts off early.

Think about how long you’ll need to pay it back : The longer you take to pay back your debt consolidation loan, the lower your monthly payments will be. But, of course, the longer you take to pay it off, the more you’ll end up paying back overall.

Look for the lowest interest rate: The interest rate is the biggest cost on consolidation loans, so it’s important to find the lowest rate you can. Lenders advertise their representative APR, but that’s just the rate they promise to give to 51% of borrowers. The rate they offer you could be higher or lower depending on your credit history and other factors.

Debt consolidation loans go up to £25,000. That means you could consolidate up to £25,000 of debts using an unsecured debt consolidation loan.

How long can I borrow for with a debt consolidation loan?

You’ll find that debt consolidation loans, UK wide, usually offer terms of between one and five years.

If you think you’ll need longer to pay back your debt consolidation loan, it’s worth remembering that some lenders offer loan terms of up to seven years. But you’d only be likely to get such a long term if your consolidation loan is over £10,000.

Our loan repayment calculator can help you to see how changing the term can affect your monthly payments. By trying out different options with a range of debt consolidation loans, you can see if debt consolidation is suitable for you.