Our debt guides focus on the various options that can help you make your debt more manageable, from consolidating your arrears to declaring yourself bankrupt.

How to heal your credit file after an IVA

When your individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) finally ends you're well and truly free and clear and your money is your own again. A happy day indeed!

10 steps to becoming debt free

We explain, step by step, how you can work towards clearing your debts and becoming debt free.

Dealing with debt - where to start

Being faced with unmanageable debt can seem overwhelming but there are a number of options available to you. We explain where to start if you're dealing with debt.

In debt? What's the worst that can happen?

Being in debt and struggling to pay your bills can be frustrating and stressful, especially if you are feeling pressured into making repayments you cannot afford. But how far can companies actually go to reclaim your money?

The Debt Index

The personal finance experts at money.co.uk survey the nation to discover how much household debt we will be in at the start of the new year.

Should you ever use your credit card to pay your mortgage?

When money is tight, you might be tempted to make your mortgage payments using your credit card, we look at whether this is ever a good idea.

How to get free debt help

Getting debt advice could help you pay off what you owe quickly and avoid making your problems worse. Here is how to find the best places to get help with your debts.

Which debts should you pay off first?

If you're juggling several different debts, the best thing you can do is to tackle them head-on. But where do you start? We look at which debts you should pay off first so that it's easier to get on track to becoming debt-free.

What to do if you cannot pay a bill

We explain what you need to do if you can't afford to pay a bill.

Managing debt when living with a disability

We explain how to deal with debt if you have a disability and show you where to get help if you need it.

What should I do if I can't pay my mortgage?

If you find yourself in a position where you can't meet your monthly mortgage payments, it is important not to bury your head in the sand. Help is at hand and there are things you can do to get back on track.

Managing your debt during the pandemic

To help ease some of your worries there are some things you can do to prepare for the financial uncertainty and take steps to manage your debt.

Coronavirus: Getting a mortgage payment holiday

Try our handy tool to help you understand if a mortgage payment holiday is the right option for you and what impact it might have on your future payments.

Are debt collectors allowed to harass you?

We explain exactly how and when debt collectors are allowed to contact you so that you can prepare yourself for when they call, and complain when they've overstepped the mark.

The financial impact of depression and grief

Depression and grief affect many areas of your life and this includes your finances. We take a look at how to make sure your money situation doesn't add to your worries when you're going through such a difficult time.

How to deal with debt collectors

Knowing how to deal with a debt collection company if you are approached for money can ensure you're not intimidated or misled. Here's how to handle debt collectors and avoid the traps they set to get you to pay up.

Should I use my mortgage to pay off other debts?

Consolidating credit cards and loan debts into your mortgage can seem a no-brainer - after all, given the size of the debt, mortgage payments can seem low. However, it is not necessarily the win-win strategy it seems - we explain.

Can business debt affect your personal finances?

If you've built up business debt that you can't escape, it's important to know if your personal finances will take a hit. We examine whether you can protect yourself from bad business debt.

Should I use my savings to pay off my debts?

Building up your savings can be rewarding, but you could be damaging your finances if you have outstanding debts. Here's how to work out whether you should use your savings to clear money you owe instead.

Cure the debt hangover from your student days

When you are a student, money tends to be the last thing on your mind. But as the heady days of student-hood become consigned to the realm of nostalgia, it is time to pick up the tab.

What happens after you are discharged from bankruptcy?

The day you're discharged from bankruptcy is a new start, all the debts you took into bankruptcy will be gone and you're free to start afresh, but what happens next? Here's how to start getting your finances back on track.

Can debt collectors take money from your bank account?

Worried that cash will be taken from your bank account by companies you owe money to? We explain whether this is likely and what you can do about it.

What actually happens if you go bankrupt?

Bankruptcy is financially painful, but in many cases you'll be discharged within a year and free to get on with your life without the debts that were crippling you financially hanging over you. Here's what to expect if you go bankrupt.

How to declare yourself bankrupt

If you're in financial trouble and struggling to repay your debts, you might be considering bankruptcy. We look at exactly what declaring yourself bankrupt involves, what the alternatives are and how to work out your best option.

What to do if your debt management company goes bust

If your debt management company stops trading, you need to make sure you keep up with repaying your debts. Here is what you need to do and where you can get help.

