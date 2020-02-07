Can home insurance cover flooding?

That means if your home is destroyed by a flood you can claim on your home insurance policy to pay for the necessary repairs, and replace your personal possessions.

You can also cover your belongings because most contents insurance policies will protect your things against flood damage.

Most buildings insurance policies cover flood damage up to the rebuild value of your home.

This guide explains how to work out the rebuild value of your home .

This is how much it would cost to rebuild your home from scratch, and is not the same as the market value of your property.

What is the rebuild vale of your home?

You may need to claim for flood damage in the event of coastal flooding caused by storms or a high tide, surface or groundwater flooding as a result of heavy rain, or a river bursting its banks following high rainfall.

What could cause a flood?

What does it cover?

Your home insurance can cover the costs of:

Repairing your property

Drying out your home

Removing any debris brought into your home by flood water

Alternative accommodation if your home is uninhabitable

Replacing or fixing your belongings, including furniture

Is your home at risk from flooding?

If you are unsure whether your home is at risk from flooding you can check by using a flood risk map.

Different government agencies are responsible for issuing flood maps depending on where you live:

England and Wales: The Environment Agency maintains a detailed flood risk map.

Scotland: The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) publishes a selection of flood maps.

Northern Ireland: The Department for Infrastructure maintains a strategic flood map.

The GOV.UK website can also help you find out if you are at risk from flooding.

Check before you buy a new home

If you are buying a new home it is worth checking to see if the property is in a flood area and how likely you are to suffer flood damage.

You should check the flood maps, and you can also:

Speak to locals: Speak with the owners of neighbouring properties to find out if there has been any flooding in the past and contact the local authority to check if they hold council records relating to flooding in the area.

Ask a flood risk consultant: They can give you more details on the level of risk you will face, where water will come from, and how long flooding could last. This service could cost hundreds of pounds so only ask a consultant for help if you are really concerned.