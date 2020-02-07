Should I pay off my student loan early?

Your student loan may be a burden you want to clear as soon as possible, even if you might never have to pay it all back. Here's how to decide if it's worth paying off your student loan early.
Student loans of a sizeable amount take years to pay off - especially when you factor in interest accruing on the amount you owe.
Repaying it early will speed up the process, so you have one less debt to worry about. It also means you end up paying less interest in the long run.
This might be especially attractive if you have had the debt for a while or just want to rid yourself of as much debt as possible.
As student loans do not come with penalties for early repayment, there is no harm in clearing the debt early.
You can find out how much you owe on the Student Loans Company website.
You will start repaying your student loan from the April after you finish your course
If you earn more than £18,330, 9% of what you earn above this will go towards paying off your student loan
This threshold changes in April of each year
Your repayments will be automatically deducted from your pay if you work for an employer
You start paying the loan back the April four years after the start of your course, or the April after you finish or leave your course
You will begin to pay your loan when you earn £25,000 a year, £2,083 a month, or £480 a week
Your repayments will be automatically deducted from your pay if you work for an employer
If you earn more than £25,000, 9% of what you earn above this will go towards paying off your student loan
Student loan interest rates for plan 1 is 1.5%, so any other interest-earning debts you have are likely to cost more than your student loan.
For those on plan 2, interest is inflation (the UK Retail Price Index) plus 3% while you're studying. After you have finished your course, your interest is based on your income:
If you earn £25,000 or less, you pay interest at the rate of inflation
If you earn £25,000 to £45,000, you pay inflation plus up to 3%
If you earn more than £45,000, you pay inflation plus 3%
Find a full list of interest rates on the Student Loan Repayment website
If you have outstanding debts in addition to your student loan, it could be worth prioritising these instead of overpaying on your student loan. These debts could include:
An outstanding credit card balance
An overdraft that is not interest-free
A loan with a higher interest rate than your student loan
As student loan repayments come out of your salary and you only have to make them if you earn above the £18,330 threshold for plan 1 and the £25,000 threshold for plan 2, there is no chance of falling behind on them and getting into the financial trouble you could with other loan types.
If your student loan is your only outstanding debt and you have some cash to spare, making overpayments on your loan to clear it more quickly may be the sensible thing to do.
Before you plough all of your disposable income into clearing your loan, you could consider putting the money instead into a high interest savings account instead.
You could use what you save up to:
Pay off your student loan in one go
Use as a deposit for buying a house
Buy a new car without needing a costly loan
If you have no other ongoing debts, have cash to spare, and would rather say goodbye to your student loan debt than put the money in savings, you can make overpayments on your loan in the following ways:
Pay an additional amount online to the Student Loans Company with a credit or debit card. A minimum of £5 applies.
Send a cheque or postal order to the Student Loans Company, making sure to write your Student Support Number on the back.
Set up a direct debit or standing order by contacting a Student Loans Company adviser.
No refunds of your overpayments can be made if you change your mind, so make sure you are able to manage without the funds you send.
All student loan debts will be wiped at some point later in your life if you do not break their terms and conditions:
Plan 1 - If you took out the loan before the 2005/06 academic year, your loan will be wiped when you reach 65.
Plan 1 - if you took out your loan in or after the academic year 2006/07 it will be cancelled 25 years after you became eligible to pay it.
Plan 2 - if you took out your loan after the 1st September 2012 debt will usually be written off 30 years after you became eligible to pay it back.
In Scotland, your loan will be cancelled when you reach 65 if it was taken out in 2006/2007 or before; if it was taken out in 2007/2008 or after, it will be 35 years after you started to repay it.
All student debts will be unequivocally wiped upon death or if you become permanently unfit to work
