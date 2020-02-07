Should I pay off my student loan early?

Why pay off your student loan early?

Student loans of a sizeable amount take years to pay off - especially when you factor in interest accruing on the amount you owe.

Repaying it early will speed up the process, so you have one less debt to worry about. It also means you end up paying less interest in the long run.

This might be especially attractive if you have had the debt for a while or just want to rid yourself of as much debt as possible.

As student loans do not come with penalties for early repayment, there is no harm in clearing the debt early.

You can find out how much you owe on the Student Loans Company website.

How much do you repay?

Plan 1 - if you started uni before 1st September 2012

You will start repaying your student loan from the April after you finish your course

If you earn more than £18,330, 9% of what you earn above this will go towards paying off your student loan

This threshold changes in April of each year

Your repayments will be automatically deducted from your pay if you work for an employer

Plan 2 - if you started uni after 1st September 2012

You start paying the loan back the April four years after the start of your course, or the April after you finish or leave your course

You will begin to pay your loan when you earn £25,000 a year, £2,083 a month, or £480 a week

Your repayments will be automatically deducted from your pay if you work for an employer

If you earn more than £25,000, 9% of what you earn above this will go towards paying off your student loan

What interest will you pay?

Student loan interest rates for plan 1 is 1.5%, so any other interest-earning debts you have are likely to cost more than your student loan.

For those on plan 2, interest is inflation (the UK Retail Price Index) plus 3% while you're studying. After you have finished your course, your interest is based on your income:

If you earn £25,000 or less , you pay interest at the rate of inflation

If you earn £25,000 to £45,000 , you pay inflation plus up to 3%

If you earn more than £45,000, you pay inflation plus 3%

What if you have other debts?

If you have outstanding debts in addition to your student loan, it could be worth prioritising these instead of overpaying on your student loan. These debts could include:

An outstanding credit card balance

An overdraft that is not interest-free

A loan with a higher interest rate than your student loan

As student loan repayments come out of your salary and you only have to make them if you earn above the £18,330 threshold for plan 1 and the £25,000 threshold for plan 2, there is no chance of falling behind on them and getting into the financial trouble you could with other loan types.

What if you have no other debts?

If your student loan is your only outstanding debt and you have some cash to spare, making overpayments on your loan to clear it more quickly may be the sensible thing to do.

Before you plough all of your disposable income into clearing your loan, you could consider putting the money instead into a high interest savings account instead.

You could use what you save up to:

Pay off your student loan in one go

Use as a deposit for buying a house

Buy a new car without needing a costly loan

How do you make overpayments?

If you have no other ongoing debts, have cash to spare, and would rather say goodbye to your student loan debt than put the money in savings, you can make overpayments on your loan in the following ways:

Pay an additional amount online to the Student Loans Company with a credit or debit card. A minimum of £5 applies. Send a cheque or postal order to the Student Loans Company, making sure to write your Student Support Number on the back. Set up a direct debit or standing order by contacting a Student Loans Company adviser.

No refunds of your overpayments can be made if you change your mind, so make sure you are able to manage without the funds you send.

Will your debt ever be wiped?

All student loan debts will be wiped at some point later in your life if you do not break their terms and conditions: