Which life insurance policy is right for you?

Choosing the right policy depends on how long you need cover for, the payout amount and how you want it paid. Here is how to get the best life insurance policy for your needs.
Life insurance is designed to pay out when the policyholder dies. It’s intended to ensure your family are not left facing difficult choices. These could include struggling to pay the mortgage or keep up with school fees.
Given everyone’s circumstances are different, it’ll come as no surprise to learn that there are several types of life insurance to choose from.
If you want a policy that pays out whatever age you are when you die, you could apply for whole of life insurance.
Alternatively, you could take out a term life insurance policy, but if you die outside of the term, which could be from one to 40 years, there will be no payout.
You could choose a decreasing term life insurance policy that reduces each month, in line with your mortgage repayments.
You can also choose a fixed term life policy to keep the payout the same throughout the term, so you could pay off the mortgage and release the rest of the money to give to your family. Unlike decreasing term policies, the amount paid out is fixed when you take it out. With decreasing policies, the payout diminishes as the term end date draws closer.
As you get older, life insurance policies can become more expensive, so it pays to shop around and if you’re interested get on board sooner rather than later
The increased cost is typically because:
You are getting closer to your life expectancy age
You have developed health issues
However, there are life insurance policies you can choose:
If you are over 50 and healthy: You could get a term or whole of life insurance policy, but the longer you wait to apply, the more expensive your premiums will become.
If you are over 50 and have suffered from health issues: You may get accepted for term or whole of life insurance, but the pool of potential insurers will be smaller and your premiums are likely to be relatively expensive.
You could apply for an over 50s life insurance policy, which guarantees acceptance, regardless of your health, and offers a fixed payout based on the premiums you can afford. However, it’s not without its disadvantages, which include the likelihood that you’ll pay in more than is paid out if you live long enough.
There are two types of payout, depending on the policy you choose you could get:
A lump sum: This could help pay off your mortgage, or give the ones you leave behind a pot of money to live off.
An income: This could help your family pay their monthly bills, such as mortgage repayments or rent. However, the income usually stops at the end of the policy's term.
You only get a lump-sum payment with a whole of life or an over 50s life insurance policy, but you could find both options with a term life insurance policy.
It depends on when you die:
If you die a few months before your policy ends, an income is only paid for the remaining months, but if you choose a lump sum payout, your loved ones will get the entire amount in one.
If you die early on during the policy, an income will pay out for the remaining years, giving support to your family. However, if you choose a lump sum, they get the entire payout as one payment, potentially offering them more in return for your premiums.
Here are the main pros and cons for each type of life insurance policy:
Pros
Pays out whenever you die
No age limit for claims
Cons
Not all causes of death covered
Premiums can exceed payout
Compare whole of life insurance policies here
Pros
More payout options available
Can fit around your mortgage
Premiums stay the same throughout the term
Cons
Not all causes of death covered
Can only claim during term
Payouts fall over time if you have a declining term policy
Inflation can erode the value of the fixed-term payout
Pros
Guaranteed acceptance
Can pay low premiums
Cons
Only available for people aged 50 years plus
Premiums can exceed payout
Policyholders forgo any money they have paid in if monthly premiums are missed