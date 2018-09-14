Can you get health insurance for pre-existing conditions?

Insurance exists to take the sting out of an unfortunate event. In the case of a health insurance policy this means covering conditions that arise after you take out the cover.

That said, insurers provide cover even if you have a pre-existing condition, it’s just that this health issue will probably be excluded.

What is a pre-existing medical condition?

A pre-existing condition is one that you’ve been diagnosed with, or had symptoms or tests for in the past. It includes both acute – such as broken bones or pneumonia – and chronic conditions. Examples of chronic conditions, which are on-going and can be controlled but not cured, include:

Asthma

Arthritis

Cancer

Hypertension

Strokes

Many policies won’t cover you for chronic conditions you’ve had. But, cover for acute conditions is easier to come by, as the British Medical Association makes clear: “providing that you are treatment free in that 2-year period, you then become eligible for cover.”

Can I get private health insurance with a pre-existing condition?

Companies shy away from providing health insurance for pre-existing medical conditions, because they’re more likely to lead to claims. For people with a pre-existing condition can make finding the right cover harder, but not impossible.

The key thing when looking for protection is to be as clear about what you need and honest about your current health and medical history.

When looking at policies, bear in mind there are two main types, which differ in how your medical status is established, and what you’ll be covered for: