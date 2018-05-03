Can you still get health insurance when you are older?

Many health insurers don’t have age limits on their policies, and your policy will usually run for as long as you pay the premiums.

But, some health insurers do stipulate a maximum age you can take out their cover, which is usually between 65 and 80 – others come with higher age limits or no age limits at all.

There are also policies specifically targeted at older customers, such as over 65s policies. You can find a policy using our over 65s health insurance comparison or contact a health insurance broker for quotes and advice.

Does it cost more?

Health insurance rises as you get older, but really starts to shoot up in and beyond your 50s. This is because older people are more likely to suffer medical problems and claim more frequently as a result, which costs the insurance company more.

This means that if you are in your 70s, you could pay around three times more for health insurance than someone in their 30s.

Even if you already have a policy, which you renew, it’ll usually get more expensive year-on-year. This is why it’s best to shop around rather than just accept the renewal price..

How to cut the cost of over 50s health insurance

If you’re wondering how to get health insurance when you are older, the good news is there are a number of ways to cut costs. These include:

Joining and using a gym regularly

Choosing a policy that only covers the most important conditions and treatments you require

Limiting the number of hospitals and clinics covered by your policy

Contributing more towards the cost of a claim by paying a higher excess

Opting for a six-week plan which will only pay for treatment that the NHS cannot provide within that time frame

How does health insurance work?

You pay a monthly premium for a policy that can cover the cost of private treatment for illnesses and injuries. Like many other insurance policies, you will have to pay an excess to claim.

What does it cover?

Health insurance policies vary in the conditions and types of treatment they cover. Typically, you can expect cover for outpatient treatment, including consultations and tests, and day-patient or in-patient stays. There may, however, be additional benefits - for example, dental cover, physiotherapy or psychiatric care.

Some insurers don’t cover treatment for certain illnesses and conditions, but others might at extra cost.

Older people are more likely to have pre-existing conditions or chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure. Chronic conditions aren’t usually included unless you’re symptom-free for a specified number of years.

It’s important to note that health insurance doesn’t cover emergency medical treatment.

Where to get health insurance

You could use our comparisons to find a health insurance policy that covers everything you need. They show what each insurer's policies include for older age groups.

If you’re older and have more complex health problems it may be worth consulting a health insurance broker. These specialists can help you select the most appropriate and best value cover.

