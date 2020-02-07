Virgin Money M Plus Account
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1
|2%
|2%
|2.02%
|2.02%
|£1,001
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Maximum Investment
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|18 years
Switch bank accounts to any of these accounts in just seven days. Switching your current account could mean better rewards and interest rates so compare accounts to save money.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Compare bank accounts
Use our current account table to find an account that offers all the features you need.
2
Check your eligibility
Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen current account and have proof of ID.
3
Apply for the account you want
Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.
Switching bank accounts has never been easier. With the Current Account Switch Service (CASS), all you need to do is find an account you'd like to switch to and the rest is taken care of.
The Current Account Switch Service is part of Pay UK, the organisation that keeps British banking running smoothly.
Before you switch bank accounts:
Find an account to switch to
Decide if you want to keep your old account open
Think of a date you want your account to switch by
When you decide to switch bank accounts, the CASS guarantees to complete the transfer within seven working days.
Your old bank talks to the new one, and everything is switched over seamlessly, including your balance, direct debits and salary.
As the current account market gets more competitive, banks and building societies these days offer a number of short-term incentives to get you to sign up.
In most cases when the introductory period ends. any interest you earn is likely to drop significantly, and any perks and benefits will expire.
Some of the perks you can expect to enjoy include:
Higher interest rates
Lower overdraft fees
Discounts on shopping, travelling, or cinema tickets
Cashback incentives
Some banks these days have bank switch offers such as cash incentives to convince people to switch bank accounts.
Before the bank account switch can start, you need another account to transfer your existing one to. If you don't already have one open you'll need to apply for one before arranging the switch.
Our comparison shows personal & premium current accounts available from UK banks and building societies that you can switch to.
Check the account is right for you and better suits your needs, look for features like:
Lower overdraft fees
Higher interest on balances
Better customer service ratings
Extra benefits e.g. breakdown cover
You can also compare bank switch offers as several banks offer cash for switching to them.
There are two types of switches:
Full switches: Close your existing account and transfer all payment arrangements, including your Direct Debits and standing orders, over to your new account within seven working days.
Partial switches: Keep your old account open and you can choose which payments move over to your new account. There is no guarantee on how long the switch will take to complete.
Only full switches are covered by the Current Account Switch Service Guarantee.
Before switching bank account, make sure your new account will suit all of your needs. Take advantage of better rates and rewards available for new customers. ”Florence Codjoe, Personal Finance Editor
Once your new account is open, you can start to switch banks. To do this you need to:
Request a bank switch: Contact your new bank or building society and agree to the 'Current Account Switch Agreement' and 'Current Account Closure Instruction'
Choose a switch date: The completion date cannot be a bank holiday or on a weekend. To avoid issues, do not set up new payments on your existing account during the switch process.
Wait for the switch to complete: Allow seven working days for this. You can continue to use your old account during the switch process. You will be notified when the switch has completed or if there are issues.
Start using your new account: All payment arrangements like Direct Debits and standing orders should now be transferred to your new account.
If there are problems with your switch, read the Current Account Switch Service Guarantee to know your rights.
Check if there are any requirements for switching banks to avoid any issues:
You can earn cash for switching bank accounts, but there may be an eligibility criteria to meet depending on which bank or building society you choose to switch to.
For example, you can switch bank accounts and get £100, but only if you transfer at least two active Direct Debits from your old account.
Payments sent to your old account after the switch will be redirected to your new one. Although this is useful, the service lasts for 36 months after the switch date.
To avoid the risk of money going missing in the future, update your account details with family and friends.
No, a partial switch can keep it open. But they can take longer to complete and are not covered by the Current Account Switch Service Guarantee
Yes, but It depends if your new account has an overdraft limit. If it does, the overdrawn balance must be within the limit of your new account.
Yes, as long as both account holders agree to the switch. The new account must also be a joint account.
Yes, but only up to seven working days before the switch date. Your bank or building society can advise you if you decide to cancel it.
Last updated: 11 May, 2022