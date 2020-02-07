<Current Accounts

How to compare current accounts

1

Compare bank accounts

Use our current account table to find an account that offers all the features you need.

2

Check your eligibility

Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen current account and have proof of ID.

3

Apply for the account you want

Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.

Switching bank account

Switch for 20K Virgin Points + cashback. T&C apply.
Virgin Money M Plus Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
19.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
2.02% AER (on up to £1,000)
Virgin Money M Plus Account
Switch to the M Plus Account and receive 20,000 Virgin Points to redeem via Virgin Red to spend on a wide range of exciting rewards, ranging from everyday treats to flights to New York. Terms apply.
Cashback on everyday spending. Terms apply. Earn interest of 2.02% AER/2.00% Gross (variable) on your current account balance up to £1,000. Also earn 1% AER/Gross (variable) on your easy access linked savings account balance up to £25,000.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 19.9% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£12%2%2.02%2.02%
£1,0010%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
British Bank Awards 2022 Winner: Best Current Account Provider
Starling Bank Current Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
£8.54 buffer, then 15% EAR variable
Interest rate
0.05% AER (on up to £85,000)
Starling Bank Current Account
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 15% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10.05%0.05%0.05%0.05%
£85,0010%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Receive £150 for switching. T&Cs apply.
First Direct 1st Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
£250 interest free, then 39.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
First Direct 1st Account
To qualify, switch using the Current Account Switch Service, deposit £1000 within 3 months of account opening.  New customers only that have not opened a HSBC account on or after 1 Jan 2019.
Representative Example: £250 interest and fee free overdraft, subject to status. If you then use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% EAR variable. Representative APR: 30.5%.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
NatWest Select Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.49% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
NatWest Select Account
To apply you need to be 18+ and a UK resident. No monthly fee. Over 18s only and account eligibility criteria applies.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.49% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Santander Everyday Current Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.94% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
Santander Everyday Current Account
A simple and straightforward current account, with no monthly fee.
You’re over 18 and live in the UK permanently.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum Investment£2,000,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Royal Bank Select Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.49% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
Royal Bank Select Account
To apply you need to be 18+ and a UK resident. No monthly fee. Over 18s only and account eligibility criteria applies.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.49% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
TSB Spend & Save
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
TSB Spend & Save
Earn up to £30 cashback - £5 per month for 6 months, making 30 debit card payments per calendar month (direct debits/withdrawals excluded)*. Saving Pots, Save the Pennies and Auto Balancer features.
UK residents only, 18+.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Santander 123 Lite Current Account
Account fee & requirements
£2 per month, pay in £500+ per month
Arranged overdraft
39.94% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
Santander 123 Lite Current Account
Earn interest and up to 3% cashback every month on selected Household bills paid by Direct Debit.
You’re over 18 and live in the UK permanently.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Monthly Credit£500
Permanent UK Resident
TSB Spend & Save Plus
Account fee & requirements
£3 per month
Arranged overdraft
£100 interest free, then 39.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
TSB Spend & Save Plus
Earn up to £60 cashback annually: £5 per month, ongoing with 30 debit card payments per calendar month on opening a new Spend & Save Plus account or changing an existing TSB account. Interest-free overdraft up to £100.
UK residents only, 18+.
Representative Example: £100 interest and fee free overdraft, subject to financial status. If you then use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% EAR variable. Representative APR: 40.1%.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Compare another type of current account

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

How to switch bank accounts

Switching bank accounts has never been easier. With the Current Account Switch Service (CASS), all you need to do is find an account you'd like to switch to and the rest is taken care of.

Man holding phone and credit card

What is the Current Account Switch Service?

The Current Account Switch Service is part of Pay UK, the organisation that keeps British banking running smoothly.

Before you switch bank accounts:

  • Find an account to switch to

  • Decide if you want to keep your old account open

  • Think of a date you want your account to switch by

7 day switch guarantee

When you decide to switch bank accounts, the CASS guarantees to complete the transfer within seven working days.

Your old bank talks to the new one, and everything is switched over seamlessly, including your balance, direct debits and salary.

Why switch bank accounts?

As the current account market gets more competitive, banks and building societies these days offer a number of short-term incentives to get you to sign up.

In most cases when the introductory period ends. any interest you earn is likely to drop significantly, and any perks and benefits will expire.

Some of the perks you can expect to enjoy include:

  • Higher interest rates

  • Lower overdraft fees

  • Discounts on shopping, travelling, or cinema tickets

  • Cashback incentives

Some banks these days have bank switch offers such as cash incentives to convince people to switch bank accounts.

Find the right account by comparing bank switch offers

Before the bank account switch can start, you need another account to transfer your existing one to. If you don't already have one open you'll need to apply for one before arranging the switch.

Our comparison shows personal & premium current accounts available from UK banks and building societies that you can switch to.

Check the account is right for you and better suits your needs, look for features like:

  • Lower overdraft fees

  • Higher interest on balances

  • Better customer service ratings

  • Extra benefits e.g. breakdown cover

You can also compare bank switch offers as several banks offer cash for switching to them.

Which current account should you get?

Decide on the type of bank switch offers that work for you

There are two types of switches:

  • Full switches: Close your existing account and transfer all payment arrangements, including your Direct Debits and standing orders, over to your new account within seven working days.

  • Partial switches: Keep your old account open and you can choose which payments move over to your new account. There is no guarantee on how long the switch will take to complete.

Only full switches are covered by the Current Account Switch Service Guarantee.

How to switch your bank account

Florence Codjoequotation mark
Before switching bank account, make sure your new account will suit all of your needs. Take advantage of better rates and rewards available for new customers.
Florence Codjoe, Personal Finance Editor

Start the switch

Once your new account is open, you can start to switch banks. To do this you need to:

  • Request a bank switch: Contact your new bank or building society and agree to the 'Current Account Switch Agreement' and 'Current Account Closure Instruction'

  • Choose a switch date: The completion date cannot be a bank holiday or on a weekend. To avoid issues, do not set up new payments on your existing account during the switch process.

  • Wait for the switch to complete: Allow seven working days for this. You can continue to use your old account during the switch process. You will be notified when the switch has completed or if there are issues.

  • Start using your new account: All payment arrangements like Direct Debits and standing orders should now be transferred to your new account.

If there are problems with your switch, read the Current Account Switch Service Guarantee to know your rights.

Know the rules for switching bank account

Check if there are any requirements for switching banks to avoid any issues:

Cash bonuses

You can earn cash for switching bank accounts, but there may be an eligibility criteria to meet depending on which bank or building society you choose to switch to.

For example, you can switch bank accounts and get £100, but only if you transfer at least two active Direct Debits from your old account.

Payment redirection

Payments sent to your old account after the switch will be redirected to your new one. Although this is useful, the service lasts for 36 months after the switch date.

To avoid the risk of money going missing in the future, update your account details with family and friends.

Switching your bank account FAQs

Explore current accounts guides

See more guides

woman-using-laptop-and-phone-on-sofa

How to switch your bank account

Switching to a new current account is easier than ever and could save you hundreds of pounds. Here is how to get a new bank account in just seven days.

Read More
woman-on-phone-in-the-street

How to keep your bank account secure

Here is how to keep your bank account, debit card and personal details safe when you use them online or in person.

Read More
man-using-laptop-at-home

How to pay your overdraft off

If you go into your overdraft every month or have been stuck in the red for a while, there are ways to pay off your overdraft for good.

Read More
woman on sofa with credit card and laptop

Which current account should you get?

Choosing the right current account can save you money in fees, give you all the features you need or even earn you money in interest. Here is where to find the best account for your circumstances.

Read More
filing man exhausted

How to find lost bank accounts

In banks across Britain millions of pounds are sitting dormant in lost accounts, waiting to be re-claimed by their rightful owners. We take you through how you can be reunited with yours.

Read More
woman working on laptop

Current account or savings account: which is right for you?

Current accounts and savings accounts are the two main types of account on offer from banks and building societies - but what exactly is the difference between the two and which type of account is right for you?

Read More

Why compare current accounts with money.co.uk?

Comparing current accounts could save you money on overdrafts, get you cashback on bills or see you paid more interest on positive balances. Our multiple award-winning comparison service helps make sure you get the best deal possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

