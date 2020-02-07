Virgin Money M Plus Account
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1
|2%
|2%
|2.02%
|2.02%
|£1,001
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Maximum Investment
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|18 years
A reward current account with bank offers you rewards for banking with them.
Different banks or building societies offer different rewards. Some of the rewards offered can include:
A guaranteed amount of cashback, e.g. £5 per month added to your account
Cashback on bills you pay from your account, e.g. 3% of what you spend on utility bills
Cashback on your debit card spending when you use it in some shops
An interest free overdraft
Free cash withdrawals abroad
Some also offer other financial products at no extra cost other than the account's monthly fee. These can include:
There are many reward bank accounts the offer different rewards. The best reward current account for you, is one that gives you the rewards you're looking for.
You may prefer getting cash back, rather than free travel insurance. It depends on your lifestyle and your needs.
Some banks pay you to switch your existing current account to them.
They pay up to £150 once you have moved your account to them and met their conditions like paying in a certain amount or setting up direct debits.
Reward current accounts come with a fee you have to pay each month, which is usually between £1 and £45. The amount is automatically taken from your balance.
This comparison shows how much each reward account can cost per month.
Some reward bank accounts only give you their benefits if you:
Pay money in each month: Some accounts set a minimum you have to add to the account every month.
Set up direct debits: Some accounts reward you if you pay a minimum number from your account, e.g. two direct debits per month.
You can choose an account using this comparison, which includes every current account that offers extra benefits and rewards for a fee.
For each account, it includes details of:
The monthly fee
The conditions for holding the account
If the account offers interest and the rate it pays
Its overdraft if it has one
Add up the value of the benefits the accounts offer, including any cashback, interest, included financial products and how much a free overdraft could save you each month.
Subtract the monthly fee from this amount, so you know exactly how much you can get from each account to work out which one is best.
Banks usually take their fees from your account on a set day each month.
Yes, although many banks only let you hold one current account with them. Too many accounts could also harm your credit record.
Some accounts pay interest on your balance, and this comparison shows what rate each one pays. Some come with a separate savings account too.
Only if your bank mis-sold the account to you, e.g. they did not tell you about the fees. You can reclaim them by complaining to your bank.
Last updated: 10 May, 2022
