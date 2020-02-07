<Current Accounts

How to compare reward current accounts

1

Compare bank accounts

Use our table of offers to find a current account that offers all the features you need with the lowest fees.

2

Check your eligibility

Use our current account table to find an account that offers all the features you need.

3

Apply for the card you want

Click "view deals" and fill out the application form on the provider's website. Then sit back and wait for a reply.

Reward current accounts

Switch for 20K Virgin Points + cashback. T&C apply.
Virgin Money M Plus Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
19.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
2.02% AER (on up to £1,000)
Account rewards
Cashback & discounts
Virgin Money M Plus Account
Switch to the M Plus Account and receive 20,000 Virgin Points to redeem via Virgin Red to spend on a wide range of exciting rewards, ranging from everyday treats to flights to New York. Terms apply.
Cashback on everyday spending. Terms apply. Earn interest of 2.02% AER/2.00% Gross (variable) on your current account balance up to £1,000. Also earn 1% AER/Gross (variable) on your easy access linked savings account balance up to £25,000.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 19.9% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£12%2%2.02%2.02%
£1,0010%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Santander Everyday Current Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.94% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
Account rewards
Cashback
Santander Everyday Current Account
A simple and straightforward current account, with no monthly fee.
You’re over 18 and live in the UK permanently.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum Investment£2,000,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Santander 123 Lite Current Account
Account fee & requirements
£2 per month, pay in £500+ per month
Arranged overdraft
39.94% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
Account rewards
Cashback
Santander 123 Lite Current Account
Earn interest and up to 3% cashback every month on selected Household bills paid by Direct Debit.
You’re over 18 and live in the UK permanently.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Monthly Credit£500
Permanent UK Resident
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

What is a reward current account?

A reward current account with bank offers you rewards for banking with them.

What kinds of rewards are offered with these accounts?

Different banks or building societies offer different rewards. Some of the rewards offered can include:

  • A guaranteed amount of cashback, e.g. £5 per month added to your account

  • Cashback on bills you pay from your account, e.g. 3% of what you spend on utility bills

  • Cashback on your debit card spending when you use it in some shops

  • An interest free overdraft

  • Free cash withdrawals abroad

Some also offer other financial products at no extra cost other than the account's monthly fee. These can include:

What is a packaged current account?

How to find the best reward current account

There are many reward bank accounts the offer different rewards. The best reward current account for you, is one that gives you the rewards you're looking for.

You may prefer getting cash back, rather than free travel insurance. It depends on your lifestyle and your needs.

Look for cash rewards for switching

Some banks pay you to switch your existing current account to them.

They pay up to £150 once you have moved your account to them and met their conditions like paying in a certain amount or setting up direct debits.

Check the fees attached to reward current accounts

Reward current accounts come with a fee you have to pay each month, which is usually between £1 and £45. The amount is automatically taken from your balance.

This comparison shows how much each reward account can cost per month.

Check the requirements

Some reward bank accounts only give you their benefits if you:

  • Pay money in each month: Some accounts set a minimum you have to add to the account every month.

  • Set up direct debits: Some accounts reward you if you pay a minimum number from your account, e.g. two direct debits per month.

Compare reward accounts

You can choose an account using this comparison, which includes every current account that offers extra benefits and rewards for a fee.

For each account, it includes details of:

  • The monthly fee

  • The conditions for holding the account

  • If the account offers interest and the rate it pays

  • Its overdraft if it has one

Add up the value of the benefits the accounts offer, including any cashback, interest, included financial products and how much a free overdraft could save you each month.

Subtract the monthly fee from this amount, so you know exactly how much you can get from each account to work out which one is best.

Reward bank accounts FAQs

About our current accounts comparison

Last updated: 10 May, 2022