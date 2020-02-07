Despite all of the positives of shopping or interacting online, brands are still susceptible to cyber threats, which could drastically impact you if your personal data is stolen and shared illegally. At its worst, individuals could steal your personal data or financial information from your credit or current accounts to commit identity theft, fraud or money laundering. It is important to keep your personal information and bank account secure when using the internet to minimise the risk of falling victim to cyber crimes.

But which brands have had the most breaches and leaks over the years?

We’ve looked at over 250 of the biggest eCommerce, retail and technology brands in the UK according to RXUK’s Top500 Report 2020 and the World’s Biggest Data Breaches and Hacks to find out which brand has suffered the worst data breaches and how many people were affected.

The worst data breach of the last 20 years affected over 2 billion people

Looking at a variety of cybercrimes from the last 20 years, it was found that the social networking site, Facebook, suffered the worst breach back in 2018. With over 2 billion personal details stolen from the social media giant in just one cyber attack. Of the 250 companies analysed, this is the largest data breach to affect so many users in one attack.

In a statement on their blog, Facebook explained that the attackers exploited a vulnerability in the site’s code that impacted the “View As” feature that lets people see what their profile looks like to someone else. This allowed them to steal access tokens, digital assets that mean you can log into your account without needing to type your password every time you log in, which the cyber criminals could then use to take control over users accounts. In response to the hack, Facebook alerted the relevant authorities, fixed the vulnerability in their system and reset the access tokens of the accounts they knew and suspected were affected to protect their security.

Below, reveals the data breaches that have affected the most users of the UK’s biggest eCommerce brands.