World's most loved theatres

The world’s best-reviewed theatres

For each theatre the average review score out of five was sourced from the following sites (if available):

The averages were then divided by the total number of reviews across each site to find an overall average rating out of five for each theatre.

*Note that not all theatres had reviews listed on all four sites.

The world’s most Instagrammable theatres

The number of Instagram posts that mention each theatre using hashtags, correct as of April 25th, 2020.

For each theatre, the related hashtag with the highest number of posts was used, and in instances where the name of the theatres could refer to multiple theatres, then the location name was also included (for example Sydney State Theatre rather than just State Theatre).

The world’s most affordable iconic theatres

For each theatre, the cost of the cheapest available seats for the next ten productions was sourced from the website of the theatre, as of May 18th 2022.