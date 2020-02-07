World's most loved theatres

Buildings such as the Sydney Opera House or London’s Royal Albert Hall are just as famous as the events that take place within their walls.
And unique theatres such as the cliffside Minack Theatre in Cornwall draw visitors from around the world purely for the experience itself.
But which are the best theatres in the world? To find out, here’s a look at which of the world’s most famous theatres are the best-reviewed by visitors, which are the most beautiful theatres in the world, as well as which are the most affordable.
Also known simply as the Met, New York’s Metropolitan Opera is one of the most respected opera companies in the world. This theatre is also the biggest of its kind in the world.
The theatre’s stage complex is one of the most technologically advanced in the world, with an array of hydraulic elevators, motorized stages and rigging systems.
It scores at least 4.5 on all four review sites and holds an average score of 4.89 out of 5.
Two theatres are tied in second place, the first of which is the Minack Theatre in Cornwall, UK. This open-air venue is known around the world, with the Atlantic Ocean serving as one of the most spectacular backdrops in all of theatre.
Built into a rocky outcrop that juts out into the sea, there can be few more visually stunning theatres than the Minack. Around 80,000 people attend shows each year, and 100,000 come just to visit.
Also with an average score of 4.88 is the Teatro de Cristóbal Colón in Bogotá. Acting as Colombia’s National Theatre, the Neoclassical Colón was built in 1885 and is modelled on the Palais Garnier in Paris.
The theatre’s name translates to the Christopher Columbus Theatre and it was opened on the fourth centenary of Columbus’s discovery of America.
|Rank
|Theatre
|City
|Tripadvisor average score
|Yelp average score
|Google average score
|Facebook average score
|Overall average score
|1
|Metropolitan Opera House
|New York City
|5
|4.5
|4.8
|4.9
|4.89
|2
|Minack Theatre
|Penzance
|5
|5
|4.8
|4.9
|4.88
|2
|Teatro de Cristóbal Colón
|Bogotá
|4.5
|-
|4.9
|4.9
|4.88
|4
|Tampa Theatre
|Tampa
|5
|4.5
|4.8
|4.9
|4.84
|4
|Teatro Colón
|Buenos Aires
|5
|5
|4.8
|4.7
|4.84
|4
|Odeon of Herodes Atticus
|Athens
|4.5
|-
|4.9
|-
|4.84
|7
|Royal Albert Hall
|London
|4.5
|4.5
|4.8
|4.9
|4.82
|8
|Amazon Theatre
|Manaus
|4.5
|-
|4.9
|-
|4.79
|9
|Palacio de Bellas Artes
|Mexico City
|4.5
|4.5
|4.8
|4.7
|4.77
|9
|National Theatre
|Prague
|4.5
|5
|4.8
|-
|4.77
|11
|Mabel Tainter Theatre
|Menomonie
|5
|4.5
|4.8
|4.6
|4.76
|12
|Radio City Music Hall
|New York City
|4.5
|4
|4.8
|4.8
|4.75
|12
|Boston Opera House
|Boston
|4.5
|4.5
|4.8
|3.7
|4.75
|14
|La Scala
|Milan
|4.5
|4.5
|4.7
|4.8
|4.71
|15
|Elgin and Winter Garden Theatres
|Toronto
|4.5
|4.5
|4.7
|4.8
|4.68
|15
|Shakespeare's Globe
|London
|4.5
|4.5
|4.6
|4.8
|4.68
|15
|Liceu
|Barcelona
|4.5
|4.5
|4.7
|4.6
|4.68
|15
|Margravial Opera House
|Bayreuth
|4.5
|5
|4.7
|-
|4.68
|19
|Vienna State Opera
|Vienna
|4.5
|4.5
|4.7
|4.7
|4.67
|19
|State Theatre
|Sydney
|4.5
|4.5
|4.7
|4.7
|4.67
|19
|Comédie-Française
|Paris
|4.5
|-
|4.7
|4.6
|4.67
|19
|Estates Theatre
|Prague
|4.5
|-
|4.7
|-
|4.67
There are surely no theatres (and not many buildings) that are more iconic than the Sydney Opera House. However, it is perhaps more famous for its striking aesthetic than its productions.
As one of the most famous buildings in Australia, it’s little wonder that this is the theatre that gets uploaded to social media the most.
In second place is London’s Royal Albert Hall, with 352,601 posts, over half as many as the Sydney Opera House.
It’s one of the most visually striking buildings in the UK and has been in continuous use since it was built in memory of Prince Albert in 1871.
Also known as Opéra Garnier, the Palais Garnier is one of the most beautiful buildings in Paris and served as the inspiration for the Phantom of the Opera.
A truly extravagant and opulent building, the Opéra is built in the Napoleon III style and has been described as a symbol of Paris.
|Rank
|Theatre
|City
|Posts
|1
|Sydney Opera House
|Sydney
|957,765
|2
|Royal Albert Hall
|London
|352,601
|3
|Palais Garnier
|Paris
|270,807
|4
|Radio City Music Hall
|New York City
|260,751
|5
|Kabuki-za
|Tokyo
|171,994
|6
|Palacio de Bellas Artes
|Mexico City
|168,813
|7
|Teatro Colón
|Buenos Aires
|155,763
|8
|Royal Opera House
|London
|154,097
|9
|La Scala
|Milan
|141,717
|10
|Amazon Theatre
|Manaus
|122,451
|11
|Teatro Massimo
|Palermo
|119,006
|12
|Liceu
|Barcelona
|98,777
|13
|Walt Disney Concert Hall
|Los Angeles
|96,729
|14
|Teatro Real
|Madrid
|65,383
|15
|Semperoper
|Dresden
|59,251
|16
|Vienna State Opera
|Vienna
|53,012
|17
|La Fenice
|Venice
|50,644
|18
|Teatro di San Carlo
|Naples
|46,214
|19
|Comédie-Française
|Paris
|40,736
|20
|Shakespeare's Globe
|London
|37,656
Of the 50 best theatres in the world, the most affordable one to catch a show is the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.
Here, the average price of the next ten upcoming shows is currently 110 Mexican pesos (around £4.31).
The Palacio hosts music, dance, theatre and opera events and is one of the cultural hubs of Mexico.
The second cheapest theatre on average is the Amazon Theatre, in Manaus, at an average ticket price of just £4.50.
As the name implies, this theatre is located right in the heart of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. The theatre is over 120 years old, having been constructed during the city’s rubber boom.
Two theatres are tied for third place, both with an average ticket price of £5.00, the first of which is another South American theatre.
The Teatro Colón is located in Buenos Aires and has been named in the top ten best opera houses in the world by National Geographic.
It also supposedly has the best acoustics for opera in the world and underwent extensive renovation in the late 2000s after falling into decline.
The most affordable theatre outside of the Americas is Shakespeare’s Globe, with an average ticket cost of £5.00.
The theatre is a reconstruction of the original Globe, which Shakespeare wrote his plays for, located on the South Bank of the Thames in London.
The original theatre was destroyed by fire in 1613 before its initial replacement was demolished in 1644, and this modern version opened in 1997.
|Rank
|Theatre
|City
|Average cheapest ticket price
|1
|Palacio de Bellas Artes
|Mexico City
|£4.31
|2
|Amazon Theatre
|Manaus
|£4.50
|3
|Teatro Colón
|Buenos Aires
|£5.00
|3
|Shakespeare's Globe
|London
|£5.00
|5
|Estates Theatre
|Prague
|£5.31
|6
|National Theatre
|Prague
|£5.45
|7
|Comédie-Française
|Paris
|£7.06
|8
|Teatro de Cristóbal Colón
|Bogotá
|£8.07
|9
|Royal Opera House
|London
|£8.70
|10
|Tampa Theatre
|Tampa
|£8.90
|11
|Minack Theatre
|Penzance
|£10.00
|12
|Manoel Theatre
|Valletta
|£11.68
|13
|Liceu
|Barcelona
|£11.76
|14
|Vienna State Opera
|Vienna
|£12.27
|15
|Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus
|Düsseldorf
|£12.60
|16
|Volkstheater
|Vienna
|£13.19
|17
|Palais Garnier
|Paris
|£14.11
|18
|National Centre for the Performing Arts
|Beijing
|£14.48
|19
|Teatro Massimo
|Palermo
|£14.53
|20
|Burgtheater
|Vienna
|£14.95
At the other end of the scale, the average cost to attend a show at Detroit’s Fox Theatre is almost £100!
Initially opened as a flagship movie theatre, the venue now hosts all kinds of performing arts events, with upcoming performances from the likes of Van Morrison, Joe Rogan, and Blondie.
The second most expensive venue is one of the most iconic in the world, the Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Nicknamed the “Showplace of the Nation”, Radio City was originally the world’s largest auditorium when it opened and after a period of decline underwent extensive renovation.
Today it hosts big name music and comedy acts as well as events such as the Grammy and Tony awards, MTV Video Music Awards and the NFL Draft.
Not too far behind Radio City Music Hall is Venice’s Teatro La Fenice, at an average ticket price of £61.37.
This opera house is one of the most famous and renowned theatres in Italy and in opera as a whole, having hosted famous composers such as Rossini, Bellini, Donizetti and Verdi in the 19th century.
The theatre’s name reflects its turbulent history as a phoenix “rising from the ashes”, having reopened after being destroyed by fire not once, not twice, but three times in its history.
|Rank
|Theatre
|City
|Average cheapest ticket price
|1
|Fox Theatre
|Detroit
|£92.50
|2
|Radio City Music Hall
|New York City
|£62.39
|3
|La Fenice
|Venice
|£61.37
|4
|Paradis Latin
|Paris
|£58.81
|5
|State Theatre
|Sydney
|£49.47
|6
|Sydney Opera House
|Sydney
|£48.98
|7
|La Scala
|Milan
|£48.47
|8
|Mabel Tainter Theater
|Menomonie
|£42.70
|9
|Royal Albert Hall
|London
|£39.06
|10
|Walt Disney Concert Hall
|Los Angeles
|£37.51
|11
|Balboa Theatre
|San Diego
|£37.03
|12
|Brooklyn Academy of Music
|New York City
|£35.91
|13
|Greek Theatre of Syracuse
|Syracuse
|£35.28
|14
|Semperoper
|Dresden
|£34.02
|15
|Metropolitan Opera House
|New York City
|£33.60
|16
|Elgin and Winter Garden Theatres
|Toronto
|£29.66
|17
|Boston Opera House
|Boston
|£26.50
|18
|National Noh Theatre
|Tokyo
|£26.03
|19
|Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall
|Singapore
|£25.93
|20
|Kabuki-za
|Tokyo
|£24.44
|Rank
|Theatre
|Location
|Average ticket price
|1
|Shakespeare's Globe
|London
|£5.00
|2
|Royal Opera House
|London
|£8.70
|3
|Minack Theatre
|Penzance
|£10.00
|4
|Lyric Theatre
|Belfast
|£10.95
|5
|The Old Vic
|London
|£11.13
As well as being the third-cheapest theatre globally, Shakespeare’s Globe is the cheapest in the UK, with an average ticket cost of £5.00.
It’s followed by another London theatre, the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, at £8.70. The beautiful Minack Theatre in Penzance comes in third place at £10, closely followed by Belfast’s Lyric Theatre, at £10.95.
The top five is completed by another famous London venue, the Old Vic, a not-for-profit theatre that has existed since 1818.
|Rank
|Theatre
|Location
|Average ticket price
|1
|Royal Albert Hall
|London
|£39.06
|2
|Palace Theatre
|London
|£30.00
|3
|Edinburgh Festival Theatre
|Edinburgh
|£26.25
|4
|Theatre Royal
|Bath
|£25.95
|5
|The Duke of York's Theatre
|London
|£24.50
As with the UK’s cheapest theatres, three of the five most expensive are found in the capital, with the iconic Royal Albert Hall being the most expensive, with the average ticket costing just shy of £40.
The Palace Theatre is known for being the home of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with advance tickets for the show costing £30 although they can be considerably higher.
Outside of London, the average ticket cost at the Edinburgh Festival Theatre is £26.25, which is followed by the Grade II* listed Theatre Royal in Bath and The Duke of York's Theatre, in the West End.
|Rank
|Theatre
|Location
|State
|Average ticket price
|1
|War Memorial Opera House
|San Francisco
|California
|$22.00
|2
|Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
|Midland
|,-
|$28.93
|3
|Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
|Annandale-on-Hudson
|New York
|$29.00
|4
|Central City Opera House
|Central City
|Colorado
|$31.00
|5
|Boston Opera House
|Boston
|Massachusetts
|$33.20
In the United States, the cheapest of these iconic theatres to catch a show at is the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco, at an average cost of just $22.00.
In second is the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center at $28.93, which is located between the Texas cities of Midland and Odessa, although the average price is just seven cents cheaper than the Fisher Center in New York state.
Central City Opera House, home to the fifth oldest opera company in the world, and the Boston Opera House come in fourth and fifth, with the latter now also doubling up as an esports venue too.
|Rank
|Theatre
|Location
|State
|Average ticket price
|1
|Fox Theatre
|Detroit
|Michigan
|$115.90
|2
|Radio City Music Hall
|New York City
|New York
|$78.17
|3
|Writers Theatre
|Glencoe
|Illinois
|$75.00
|4
|Mabel Tainter Theater
|Menomonie
|Wisconsin
|$53.50
|5
|Walt Disney Concert Hall
|Los Angeles
|California
|$47.00
But at the other end of the scale, the US is also home a theatre with an average cost of over $100, Detroit’s Fox Theatre, which is also the most expensive overall.
The second placed theatre globally also comes in second here, the Radio City Music Hall, with the intimate Writer’s Theatre in Illinois in third.
They’re followed by the Mabel Tainter Theater in Wisconsin and the visually striking Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
The largest indoor theatre in the world is the Radio City Music Hall in New York, which also ranks among the most expensive on this list.
Radio City has the largest performance stage in the world, with a four-tiered auditorium that holds just under 6,000 people.
The theatre also has the largest stage curtain in the world, the largest orchestra, the largest Wurlitzer organ and the heaviest proscenium arch.
The country that is home to the best theatre in the world, according to reviews at least, is the United States, as home to the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.
The United States is also home to many of the rest of the world’s best theatres, such as the Tampa Theatre, Mabel Tainter Theatre, and Boston Opera House.
After being forced to close due to coronavirus restrictions, theatres here in the UK are back open at full capacity once again.
If you’ve never been to the theatre before, you may be wondering what sort of thing to wear. There is no strict dress code for a trip to the theatre, so really you can wear anything that you’re comfortable in. Many people do choose to dress up for the theatre so you can do this if you wish, but it’s by no means essential.
The best seats in the theatre are usually located a few rows back from the stage, in the middle of the row, giving you the best possible view and ensuring that you won’t miss any of the action. You’ll usually have to pay more to sit in these seats, but if you want the very best experience, then it’s worth it.
Of the UK theatres studied here, the one with the cheapest average ticket price is Shakespeare’s Globe, at an average cost of £5.00. Outside of the capital, the cheapest theatre is the Minack Theatre in Cornwall, at an average cost of £10.00.
If you have no plans tonight then you can usually still pick up theatre tickets on the day of a show, sometimes with good discounts too. As well as going through the website or ticket office of the theatre itself, if you’re in London, be sure to check out the TKTS booth in Leicester Square which offers discounted tickets. You can also try to standby tickets and tickets that have been returned by going to the theatre’s ticket office.
From the Minack theatre in Cornwall to Shakespeare’s Globe in London, there is no shortage of cultural venues to live near to in the UK. Check out our guides for the lowdown on places to live to find culture on your doorstep.
The world’s best-reviewed theatres
For each theatre the average review score out of five was sourced from the following sites (if available):
The averages were then divided by the total number of reviews across each site to find an overall average rating out of five for each theatre.
*Note that not all theatres had reviews listed on all four sites.
The world’s most Instagrammable theatres
The number of Instagram posts that mention each theatre using hashtags, correct as of April 25th, 2020.
For each theatre, the related hashtag with the highest number of posts was used, and in instances where the name of the theatres could refer to multiple theatres, then the location name was also included (for example Sydney State Theatre rather than just State Theatre).
The world’s most affordable iconic theatres
For each theatre, the cost of the cheapest available seats for the next ten productions was sourced from the website of the theatre, as of May 18th 2022.
In the case that there was just one long-running show at a theatre, then the cheapest available ticket for this show was taken.