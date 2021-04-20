The surprising resale value of designer packaging and empties revealed

Retail therapy has been missed by many people over the last year, as non-essential shops around the globe were forced to close their doors. The closest thing our credit cards could get to a shopping spree was watching back-to-back episodes of Sex and The City, followed by endlessly adding items to a virtual basket. However, as things start to return to normality, we can once again get excited about a trip to the high street, make use of the changing rooms, and lust after this season's latest trends.

With old gift bags and empty shoe boxes being the only reminder of our past ‘treat yourself’ moments, we wanted to investigate the real value of the packaging from luxury brands. From Tiffany’s little blue box tied up in a white ribbon to the iconic bright red shoe box from Nike, we are all wired to feel an element of excitement when we see these branded items; but have you ever thought how much they are worth when they’re empty? We analysed listing prices on eBay of empty items such as shoe boxes and carrier bags of some of the most popular designer brands in the world to find out.

Most expensive luxury branded packaging revealed

Empty watch boxes take the top five spots as the most valuable pieces of branded packaging being resold; Rolex boxes come in as the most expensive, with an average resale price of up to £160. Rolex, a Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, is renowned for creating collections of prestigious watches since 1905 and have since produced over 800,000 pieces. The cheapest watch in the Rolex collection is their Oyster Perpetual which costs £4,100, while the Rolex GMT Master II Ice is the most expensive model range in the current collection with prices starting from £353,000. Interestingly, the most expensive Rolex ever sold was Paul Newman’s Daytona which sold for a record-breaking £12.9 million in 2017.