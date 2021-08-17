By adding up the total cost of all of these coveted fan purchases into a ‘Superfan Starter Package’ we’ve ranked which modern music acts are likely to be the cheapest and most expensive to support.

Gig tickets, especially for the world’s biggest acts, can be a pricey purchase. Superfans of pop stars can spend thousands and thousands of pounds following their idols on tour, and this got us wondering - which mega music acts are the most expensive (and cheapest) to be a superfan of?

Flo Rida, the Chainsmokers, Pitbull, Doja Cat and Lorde rank as some of the music acts that are kindest to fans on a budget. The ‘starter pack’ for super fans of these mega acts comes in at around £150 ($210) or less.

The average album price for the top 20 ‘cheapest’ music acts are all under £9 (approx. $12.50), except for Lewis Capaldi, Mumford & Sons, Meghan Trainor and Ke$ha, whose average album download costs are a few quid more. With album download prices fairly standardised across the board, the real difference to a fan’s purse strings are the costs of gig tickets, and getting hold of that special signed piece of merchandise.

According to SeatGeek, the average cost of seeing Flo Rida live is just under £35 ($48), the cheapest average price for a gig ticket of all the music acts surveyed. The most common price for a gig ticket to see a mega popstar comes in at between £60-£70 ($80-$95) but there are some artists whose tour tickets could set you back on average between £150 - £180 ($200-$250), including Justin Bieber, P!nk, Billie Eilish, Usher, Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift. A ticket to see BTS live could even set you back as much as £210 ($290).

Popstars can make a very nice side earning from their official merchandise sales, and our study reveals the acts who are charging the least, on average, for their official products. The Black Eyed Peas have, on average, the cheapest products of all the acts surveyed in their official merchandise stores, with t-shirts from £20 ($28) and face masks from £9 ($12.50). Other acts with relatively low prices for their merchandise include Beyoncé (with face masks and phone cases providing budget-friendly options for fans), Adele (with notebooks and make-up mirrors providing low-cost options), and Ed Sheeran (who sells badges and colouring books for fans on a budget).

Picking up a signed piece of memorabilia is a must-have for a super fan, and there is a big difference in how much you can buy autographed goods for. We looked at the cheapest (genuine!) signed items for each artist available to purchase on eBay, and all of the listings were at least £20 ($28) or more. Fans of Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Camilla Cabello and Lewis Capaldi can all pick up an autographed memento for under £30 ($42), whereas fans of Eminem, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West will be looking to fork-out hundreds, if not thousands for a signed item.

Top 20 most expensive modern music acts for superfans